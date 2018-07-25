The DUPlicitous thread

We really should have a specific thread for "all" things DUPlicitous.... Its getting too long a list at this stage and we should have a better way to keep track of it all !!here's just a few of the DUPs, shall we say, misdemeanors they've been caught out in "so far" :roll:Red SkyNAMAPeter the Punt £5 land dealsAccusing others of sexual deviancy but being involved in sexual scandals all over the placeRHI petuniaUnelected DUP Spads running the showAttempting to fool the RHI inquiry into protecting Snarlene & blaming the poor Patsy Johnny BellPeter the punts son Gareth getting "special treatment"Harming the NI economy just because of bigoted reasonsDark Money re BrexitSnarlene "illegally" stopping legacy inquestsIan Og being paid via holidays to advocate for a foreign government in an attempt to lessen or stop UN sanctions being imposed for said government murdering thousands of its own people..... I guess they just dont like legacy issues .. wonder why? :?and dont forget reneging on several agreed positions including the Maze, Legacy and an ILA .. an ILA which they "signed up to" but later said they didnt sign up to that bit :shock: ... Hmmm, how does one do that in a legal document ? .. the mind boggles....Luke (over there) Poots & Family in "shall we say" planning irregularities :roll:...... courtesy of Rednecks Kindly reminder.etc....etc....btw, im sure ive missed lots out but it will surely do for starters...inquiries & investigations are still ongoing in many of these ... still plenty to come yetbtw, here's Ian Og resigning in 2008 over another issue and sure didnt the ole crocodile tears appear then too .... unreal :roll: