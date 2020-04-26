The Economic Impact and Outlook Following Covid-19

Half world's workers may see livelihood destroyed The International Labour Organisation's updated analysis emphasises its severe impact on people in informal work.

On the BBC web no less.Just a blip?, V shape recovery?, Back to normal soon?,No. "Old normal" has gone. "New normal" is going to be something much different.You can't significantly restrict the free movement or gathering of people for an extended period of time across the entire planet without that being economically disastrous.All major airlines are in the toilet. This is just the front end though, for every plane full of people and tourist, there are many more jobs on the ground being supported by them. The knock on ons and ricochets here are mind boggling.And, it's not like a 9/11 event where for the most part, with a little tinkering in one small area of industry, you get back to normal. This Covid 19 is a long term wound to the body of free travel and society.Mad stuff. It's going to be a very ugly decade for the global economy.On the upside , perhaps society and the environment may be the biggest beneficiaries of reduced industrial and manufacturing output.