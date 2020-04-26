The Economic Impact and Outlook Following Covid-19

On 24.4.2020, CNBC published 7 charts showing how the coronavirus pandemic had hit the global economy, so far.

1587855974638.png

1587856002199.png

1587856023798.png

1587856042126.png

1587856065822.png

1587856096145.png

1587856147446.png
 


sheehan said:
On 24.4.2020, CNBC published 7 charts showing how the coronavirus pandemic had hit the global economy, so far.

//
The "second wave" in the 1918 epidemic was worse... so if we end the lockdowns too soon, we will get a worse economic outcome and more deaths in 2021.
 
McTell said:
The "second wave" in the 1918 epidemic was worse... so if we end the lockdowns too soon, we will get a worse economic outcome and more deaths in 2021.
World if different from what it was in 1918 and if you will stay too long on lockdown, world economy simply will be ruined
Even central banks with printed money wont help
EWbn2UeXYAEAqwu.jpg
 
bormotello said:
World if different from what it was in 1918 and if you will stay too long on lockdown, world economy simply will be ruined
Even central banks with printed money wont help
//
Being locked down is a great chance to stop rushing round and look at priorities, what you have, what you need.

Life is a big plus obvi. Illegal immigration is much reduced. Football and paid sports are not important. News takes 2nd place when you are the news. The veg garden has started well in 2020.

The only minuses are - no tourists to laugh at and with, less unbridled sex with strangers, less travel, more queues.

Much more bearable than being a family member of one of the first thousand to die, or the next thousand.


Roll on the vaccine, and TDs calling for a boycott of chinese goods.
 
McTell said:
Being locked down is a great chance to stop rushing round and look at priorities, what you have, what you need.

Life is a big plus obvi. Illegal immigration is much reduced. Football and paid sports are not important. News takes 2nd place when you are the news. The veg garden has started well in 2020.

The only minuses are - no tourists to laugh at and with, less unbridled sex with strangers, less travel, more queues.

Much more bearable than being a family member of one of the first thousand to die, or the next thousand.


Roll on the vaccine, and TDs calling for a boycott of chinese goods.
Boycott of Chinese goods will achieve only high inflation, but nothing else
 
wombat said:
Don't count on my support - I still buy stuff on ebay - about 6 weeks delivery via China Post. :LOL:
Use aliexpress instead - their standard delivery is bit more than euro, but you will get in two weeks
 
bormotello said:
Boycott of Chinese goods will achieve only high inflation, but nothing else
Yes. Strange to say, we could do with inflation. The paper money printing may bring it anyway.

I'm also think of the Dail boycott of palestinian cropped food, that I am neutral on. Which affects us more?
 
Peter Hitchens
Dismal news of planned mass sackings from British Airways once again underlines the profound, lasting damage done to the economy by the Johnson government's mistaken panic measures. The sunny dreamtime is over. Hard, chilly reality is here. An inquiry is needed.
 
'
The price of home heating oil went up €65 per tank, as the Carbon Tax hit today.

Part of the Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Green plan to punish those with no choice by freezing one pensioner at a time!

#LateLateShow #Covid_19
#TodaySOR #liveline #twip Get Leo Varadkar GONE! Pat Says #20seconds 👋 #2m ↔ #2km🚶‍♂️ on Twitter
 
www.bbc.com

Half world's workers may see livelihood destroyed

The International Labour Organisation's updated analysis emphasises its severe impact on people in informal work.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

On the BBC web no less.

Just a blip?, V shape recovery?, Back to normal soon?,

No. "Old normal" has gone. "New normal" is going to be something much different.
You can't significantly restrict the free movement or gathering of people for an extended period of time across the entire planet without that being economically disastrous.

All major airlines are in the toilet. This is just the front end though, for every plane full of people and tourist, there are many more jobs on the ground being supported by them. The knock on ons and ricochets here are mind boggling.

And, it's not like a 9/11 event where for the most part, with a little tinkering in one small area of industry, you get back to normal. This Covid 19 is a long term wound to the body of free travel and society.

Mad stuff. It's going to be a very ugly decade for the global economy.

On the upside , perhaps society and the environment may be the biggest beneficiaries of reduced industrial and manufacturing output.
 
bormotello said:
Boycott of Chinese goods will achieve only high inflation, but nothing else
I don't see why , a lot of things are going to change over the next few years, either countries like India or South America benefit or there is a push to near sourcing for essential goods. Advance manufacturing would supply the stuff at good prices. Btw , I think think there will be any Irish boycott or US one even , just a slow walking away
 
RasherHash said:
'
The price of home heating oil went up €65 per tank, as the Carbon Tax hit today.

Part of the Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Green plan to punish those with no choice by freezing one pensioner at a time!

#LateLateShow #Covid_19
#TodaySOR #liveline #twip Get Leo Varadkar GONE! Pat Says #20seconds 👋 #2m ↔ #2km🚶‍♂️ on Twitter
In the old days of draughty housing, people wore woolens. They may also have worn overcoats indoors.
 
Patslatt1 said:
In the old days of draughty housing, people wore woolens. They may also have worn overcoats indoors.
You want to go back to the good ole days? 🙄
 
Covid 19 has caused about half the deaths of the average flu season...

 
Friend went to hospital with heart complaint, thought he'd be waiting the usual hour, he was brought straight in.

There was no one else there.
 
