The Emmett Till Case, re-opened after 65 years ....

Actually, Bob Dylan tells it very well ...

Emmett Till was a young black teenager from the south side of Chicago, visiting relatives in Ashby, Mississippi in August, 1955. Carolyn Bryant was a pretty and married white woman who ran a store. Their encounter was innocuous, except in the poisonous South of the the Jim Crow era. Young Emmett was brash and cheeky, loved to play pranks, and dying to impress his rustic peers. For a dare, he entered Mrs Bryant's store to "chat her up", leaving with a perky "Bye, Baby". There was a later claim he "touched" her, but no details were every given.

Three nights later, a car pulled up to the place where Till was staying. It was Bryant's husband and his brother-in-law. They demanded "the boy who did the talking". Till's uncle pleaded that the boy was only 14, from up north there they did not understand "southern ways". He said "why not just give him a whipping and leave it at that?". Till was taken away by the two men.

Three days later, Till's body was found in the river, one eye gouged out, his forehead crushed, a bullet in his skull, weighted down with a heavy fan tied with a piece of barbed wire. His body could only be identified by a ring.

Till's mother had his body returned to Chicago, and gave him an open casket funeral to publicise his brutal murder. The story shook America.

The two men, Bryant and his brother-in-law Milam, were arrested and tried. So great was the publicity that (unusually) black witnesses were allowed to testify against white men. But the verdict was predictable - Not Guilty.

There was a suspicion that there were more than two men involved, and that the local KKK had participated in the murder of Emmett Till. The US Justice Dept may have considered making a Federal case, which they could under Civil Rights law of the era, but did not.

Because of some recent historical research and publications, pressure has been growing for a new investigation. Emmett Till's relatives have never stopped seeking one. The murder did spur the Civil Rights movement - the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the rise of Martin Luther King began at around the same time.

The main lesson has to be that there are no more Emmett Tills, racially motivated hatred or brutality.

Time: Emmett Till Case Re-Opened
 


Fine people, as the president said.
 
feedmelies said:
20th century KKK member murderers were fine people? Funny, I don't remember Trump ever saying that. Can you please provide a source?
I'm sure Thrump's Daddy knew them.

Yes Thrump famously referred to a rag tag band of alt right, neo-nazi and KKK white hoods as fine people.
 
The killers (or rather the two men who stood trial) actually confessed in a 1956 magazine article, for which they were paid, but too late they had been acquitted.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/emmett-till-murderers-make-magazine-confession

The issue was always if there were others involved. The 2004 FBI investigation failed to turn up anything new.

What prompted the re-opening of the case this year was that in 2008, Donhalm the woman Till was supposed to have "insulted" reached out to the the historian Timothy B Tyson to tell him parts of her testimony in court were false: Till hadnt assaulted her, whistled at her or made sexual advances.

Tyson who published the book The Blood of Emmett Till in 2017 says the current investigation is "an utterly cynical, completely hypocritical political show" and an attempt by Trump to raise his civil rights profile after Charlottesville. There is no one left alive to prosecute for the murder.

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article214771530.html
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
The killers (or rather the two men who stood trial) actually confessed in a 1956 magazine article, for which they were paid, but too late they had been acquitted.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/emmett-till-murderers-make-magazine-confession

The issue was always if there were others involved. The 2004 FBI investigation failed to turn up anything new.

What prompted the re-opening of the case this year was that in 2008, Donhalm the woman Till was supposed to have "insulted" reached out to the the historian Timothy B Tyson to tell him parts of her testimony in court were false: Till hadnt assaulted her, whistled at her or made sexual advances.

Tyson who published the book The Blood of Emmett Till in 2017 says the current investigation is "an utterly cynical, completely hypocritical political show" and an attempt by Trump to raise his civil rights profile after Charlottesville. There is no one left alive to prosecute for the murder.

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article214771530.html
There is a suspicion that a focus on remote racial violence will divert from current race violence.

Only if we make it so.
 
feedmelies said:
20th century KKK member murderers were fine people? Funny, I don't remember Trump ever saying that. Can you please provide a source?
The KKK was at its strongest in the 1920s, and it was strong in the North.

After being destroyed by the US Grant Government in the 1870s, the KKK was revived at that time. Possibly as a result of the massive south - north migration of blacks fleeing segregation, and finding good jobs in new industries like automobiles and aerospace.

[Edit: The "new" KKK also became anti-immigrant and anti-Catholic, therefore anti-Irish.)

AFAIK, Donald Trump's father Fred was arrested, with other white men, following an altercation with the police after a KKK meeting in New York. He was not found in a white robe and mask, and was released without charge. But there is a strong suspicion that the older Trump was a KKK sympathiser, and possibly a member.

Certainly, Trump's view on race echo KKK memes (e.g. he told a friend of one of his mistresses, who had a black boyfriend, that "she must like black dick", and restated preference for immigrants from white countries). The apple did not fall far from the tree.
 
www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com

Emmett Till and the Ongoing Reality of White Racist Violence - Lawyers, Guns & Money

Yesterday would have been Emmett Till’s 78th birthday, had he not been brutally murdered at 14 by white men who knew that this country would let them get away with it. Also yesterday, ProPublica published a story about three white students at Ole Miss who were suspended from their fraternity for...
www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com

Three frat boys from the University of Mississippi posed with guns at Emmett Till's memorial, and posted the picture on social media. The monument had the marks of bullets, though it is not clear if the young men did that.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1154454898269970435

The picture can be found elsewhere, online.
 
Most of the interracial violence in America now seems to be black-on-white rather than vice-versa.

50e84488-interracialviolentcrime.jpg
 
parentheses said:
Most of the interracial violence in America now seems to be black-on-white rather than vice-versa.

50e84488-interracialviolentcrime.jpg
Hard to see the relevance to the Emmett Till Case.

Like, when did Hispanics start lynching White people, and can you report any instance of that?
 
owedtojoy said:
Hard to see the relevance to the Emmett Till Case.
"The greatest threat to internal American security is the American Black Panther Party Breakfast Program" - J Edgar Hoover

Image that, eh? The second most dangerous thing in America is an unemployed black man with a library card.

Martin Luther King and Malcolm X Compared

how Huey P. Newton really died

It's relevant in the sense that it's a yardstick for the success of the Civil Rights Movement. In fairness, there is a tendency to look at some history through rose tinted glasses, but as the eye-witness to Huey Newtons death explains, it wasn't necessarily the case that it was all a pretty picture, to put things mildly. As the man says, he initially believed he was a victim of the State Secret Services. I think there's more to be gained imagining them as they were, rather than how we would like to see them..
 
www.npr.org

'It's About Time': House Approves Historic Bill Making Lynching A Federal Crime

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act was overwhelmingly approved on a bipartisan vote. "It's never too late to repudiate evil," Rep. Bobby Rush said.
www.npr.org www.npr.org

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1232760281123696641

With supporters calling it more than 100 years in the making, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation on Wednesday that makes lynching a federal hate crime for the first time in U.S. history.
