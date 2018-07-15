The Emmett Till Case, re-opened after 65 years ....

Actually, Bob Dylan tells it very well ...[video=youtube;rQgSiEF2tJA]https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=217&v=rQgSiEF2tJA[/video]Emmett Till was a young black teenager from the south side of Chicago, visiting relatives in Ashby, Mississippi in August, 1955. Carolyn Bryant was a pretty and married white woman who ran a store. Their encounter was innocuous, except in the poisonous South of the the Jim Crow era. Young Emmett was brash and cheeky, loved to play pranks, and dying to impress his rustic peers. For a dare, he entered Mrs Bryant's store to "chat her up", leaving with a perky "Bye, Baby". There was a later claim he "touched" her, but no details were every given.Three nights later, a car pulled up to the place where Till was staying. It was Bryant's husband and his brother-in-law. They demanded "the boy who did the talking". Till's uncle pleaded that the boy was only 14, from up north there they did not understand "southern ways". He said "why not just give him a whipping and leave it at that?". Till was taken away by the two men.Three days later, Till's body was found in the river, one eye gouged out, his forehead crushed, a bullet in his skull, weighted down with a heavy fan tied with a piece of barbed wire. His body could only be identified by a ring.Till's mother had his body returned to Chicago, and gave him an open casket funeral to publicise his brutal murder. The story shook America.The two men, Bryant and his brother-in-law Milam, were arrested and tried. So great was the publicity that (unusually) black witnesses were allowed to testify against white men. But the verdict was predictable - Not Guilty.There was a suspicion that there were more than two men involved, and that the local KKK had participated in the murder of Emmett Till. The US Justice Dept may have considered making a Federal case, which they could under Civil Rights law of the era, but did not.Because of some recent historical research and publications, pressure has been growing for a new investigation. Emmett Till's relatives have never stopped seeking one. The murder did spur the Civil Rights movement - the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the rise of Martin Luther King began at around the same time.The main lesson has to be that there are no more Emmett Tills, racially motivated hatred or brutality.