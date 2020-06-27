The End of Reagan-Thatcherism in Economics, Culture and Politics?

“Ideas shape the course of history.” said the great economist J.M.Keynes, whose own ideas get mentioned below. Are we now seeing the death of a nexus of ideas that has dominated economics, politics and culture for the past decades. I am talking about the complex set of concepts and policies I am calling "Reagan-Thatcherism", for want of something better. Other names are neo-liberalism (a word first used in 1938 to describe opposition to Keynes' economic ideas), or the Conservative Movement in the US (sometimes "the Movement"), the New Right, neo-conservatism (neo-con or neocon for short) and Globalism.



Obviously this is fairly broad and sweeping, but gaps can be filled in during the discussion (I hope).

Economics: What replaced Keynes' economics was a combination of ideas from economic thinkers like Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman. Small government, divestiture of public companies (or public monopolies, like Telephone, Transport or Water Supplies) to be run by private enterprise, lower taxes and balanced budgets (or small deficits) were the new prescriptions. The watchword was "a Free Market" for the capitalist and entrepreneur to innovate and compete.



With the collapse of Communism, neo-liberalism and neo-conservatism came into their own. They seemed "the only game in town". Now the Free Market took on a global dimension, and a globalised Free Market was conceived and implemented, with money free to roam across borders finding the highest returns. The world economy expanded, and companies took advantage of Free Trade Agreements by creating flexible global supply chains in the cheapest locations. Innovation in Communications and Information Technology created a multifaceted & massive new industry in Software and Services, like Call Centres, Software Development and Network Management .

Culture:

.. the dominance of the political new right... Reagan-Bush and Thatcher.... They redefined the contours of public thinking with their virulently free-market social philosophy and set in motion a powerful, new, anti-welfare consensus... built... on their mastery of the ideological terrain.... They successfully fashioned a seductive appeal to selfishness, greed and possessive individualism, striking a sort of populist alliance across the lines of traditional class alignments and introducing the gospel that “market forces must prevail” into the very heart of the left’s traditional support. They exploited ordinary people’s basic fears of crime, race, “otherness,” of change itself. They fished in the murky waters of a narrow and reactionary cultural nationalism and rallied around their sexual and cultural agenda a highly vocal and well-organized “silent” Moral Majority. Paradoxically, though PC is its sworn adversary, the New Right shares with PC an understanding that the political game is often won or lost on the terrain of these moral and cultural issues… Click to expand...

Some “Politically Incorrect” Pathways Through PC Political correctness arises in an intellectual culture which has undergone what the philosophers call “the linguistic turn.”