The End of Reagan-Thatcherism in Economics, Culture and Politics?

“Ideas shape the course of history.” said the great economist J.M.Keynes, whose own ideas get mentioned below. Are we now seeing the death of a nexus of ideas that has dominated economics, politics and culture for the past decades. I am talking about the complex set of concepts and policies I am calling "Reagan-Thatcherism", for want of something better. Other names are neo-liberalism (a word first used in 1938 to describe opposition to Keynes' economic ideas), or the Conservative Movement in the US (sometimes "the Movement"), the New Right, neo-conservatism (neo-con or neocon for short) and Globalism.

Obviously this is fairly broad and sweeping, but gaps can be filled in during the discussion (I hope).

First, a brief look at the 1970s. The Vietnam War was over, and the US was in a crisis of confidence. It was felt to be in decline, and the successive shocks of Oil Crises (embargoes imposed by Arab oil suppliers because of western support for Israel) roiled the western economies. The major crux of the day seemed to reside in economics - western governments ran deficit budgets which were supposed to allow them balance inflation and unemployment, according to the theories of Keynes. But the era showed examples of both high inflation and high unemployment. Trade unions were blamed for skewing the labour market, while politicians abused Keynes' economics by supporting inefficient and loss-making public services in supplying water or transport infrastructure. Politicians fell in behind new (or rather older) economic theories.

Economics: What replaced Keynes' economics was a combination of ideas from economic thinkers like Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman. Small government, divestiture of public companies (or public monopolies, like Telephone, Transport or Water Supplies) to be run by private enterprise, lower taxes and balanced budgets (or small deficits) were the new prescriptions. The watchword was "a Free Market" for the capitalist and entrepreneur to innovate and compete.

With the collapse of Communism, neo-liberalism and neo-conservatism came into their own. They seemed "the only game in town". Now the Free Market took on a global dimension, and a globalised Free Market was conceived and implemented, with money free to roam across borders finding the highest returns. The world economy expanded, and companies took advantage of Free Trade Agreements by creating flexible global supply chains in the cheapest locations. Innovation in Communications and Information Technology created a multifaceted & massive new industry in Software and Services, like Call Centres, Software Development and Network Management .

There were winners in developing economies which could now compete with the west for the first time, but a new class of losers was created in the west in areas which lost industries. The enormous increase in global wealth lifted millions, and possibly billions, out of poverty. On the back of the liberalisation of trade, China arose in a short time to become the second largest economy in the world, and an apparent burgeoning Superpower to rival the USA itself.

OTOH, the massive expansion in global industry was bad for the natural world. It is estimated that only 25% of the wild animal population alive on the planet in 1975 still exist. Increases in electricity generation and transportation led to massive expansion of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, driving a global temperature rise and a climate crisis. Environmental degradation and wars drove waves of desperate refugees across borders to see safety elsewhere.

The biggest winner of all was the Global Financial Industry - banks, brokerage houses, and insurance companies, who grew in power to rival and even dwarf only the largest nation-states. They revelled in handling, not only the wealth of Nations, but of Dictators, Oligarchs and Drug Kings. Pay of CEOs and Board members skyrocketed, while middle class wages and salaries rose only slowly or stagnated.

But the new "Reaganomics" failed to stave off the worst Recession for 80 years, while banks crashed in 2008. Many financial houses were left exposed by their poorly planned loan and dodgy financial instruments, while deregulation meant insufficient collateral was held. Many were bailed out by the taxpayers of the nation-states they had displaced as economic powerhouses. Nor was the world economy that emerged from the Recession any more resilient, as another economic crash has followed, accompanied by a worldwide pandemic, in 2020. As Legislatures seek to pass trillion-$$ economic stimulus plans, Reagan's bon mot "Government is not the solution, Government is the problem" seems rather vacuous. In the UK, Thatcher's Tory successor Boris Johnson explicitly cited FDR's New Deal as an exemplar, and effusively praised the National Health Service, founded by FDR's UK equivalent, Labour PM Clement Attlee.

What will replace the Hayek-Friedman ideas at the heart of Reagan-Thatcherism? A return to Keynes' Social Democratic model, or something else, or a synthesis? While there has been a political reaction against Free Trade, it is unclear how it will play out. Perhaps the ideas of Thomas Piketty or Stephanie Kelton will take hold? With the world as its (rather unlucky) laboratory, surely the economics profession can come up with something applicable that will not lead to a further disaster?

Culture: Reagan-Thatcherism had its own cultural fronts, and even in Science. Typical was the philosophical reign of Ayn Rand, who influenced technocrats like Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke, and GOP Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Rand was a hater of any communal effort, a worshipper of the (male) heroic entrepreneur, a despiser of "losers", a scoffer at altruism and an apostle of selfishness. Rand's Objectivism allied itself to a Libertarianism for which "Taxation is theft". In an symbolic outcomes, Rand's Foundation had to receive a Government taxpayer loan in 2020 as a bailout. In sign of the times, Ayn Rand Institute approved for PPP loan

This piece by Stuart Hall characterises Reagan-Thatcherism's Culture War, fought in conservative publications like National Review, on Rupert Murdoch's Fox News, and (farther to the right) on Breitbart News.:

.. the dominance of the political new right... Reagan-Bush and Thatcher.... They redefined the contours of public thinking with their virulently free-market social philosophy and set in motion a powerful, new, anti-welfare consensus... built... on their mastery of the ideological terrain.... They successfully fashioned a seductive appeal to selfishness, greed and possessive individualism, striking a sort of populist alliance across the lines of traditional class alignments and introducing the gospel that “market forces must prevail” into the very heart of the left’s traditional support. They exploited ordinary people’s basic fears of crime, race, “otherness,” of change itself. They fished in the murky waters of a narrow and reactionary cultural nationalism and rallied around their sexual and cultural agenda a highly vocal and well-organized “silent” Moral Majority. Paradoxically, though PC is its sworn adversary, the New Right shares with PC an understanding that the political game is often won or lost on the terrain of these moral and cultural issues…
Some “Politically Incorrect” Pathways Through PC

Political correctness arises in an intellectual culture which has undergone what the philosophers call “the linguistic turn.”
Allies in popular culture were "shock-jocks" who claimed to be speaking with a freedom and frankness denied ordinary people. Political programmes against Abortion, Gun Control and Gay Rights were useful adjuncts to the economic war to "liberate" entrepreneurs from the shackles of heavy-handed, "job-killing" regulation. To some on the right, this was a game to draw in the masses who clung to important cultural symbols in the face of rapid change. To others, like Fundamentalist Christians, is was deeply serious and in fact more essentially conservative than anything economic.

The "culture war" had strange manifestations - against renewable energy and climate change action (traceable to the economics concern of the right), and a manly rejection of face masks as a protection in a pandemic. Science was the enemy of the culture war, often in the interests of "better science" (described as commonsense, or intuitive knowledge of the right thing).

This "culture war" has reached a head in the Black Lives Matter movement, which have for the first time since the 1960s, moved racial justice into the Overton Window* of public discourse. America's GOP showed an effective control of the Overton Window, but there are signs in 2020 that it is at its weakest since 1980, or at least since 2008. The outcome is not clear, but (for example) the alliance between Fundamentalist Christians, White Supremacists and Moderate Conservatives (the "Silent Majority") may be fracturing in the Age of Trump.

*The Overton Window is the range of ideas the public is willing to consider and accept — ideas a politician could successfully campaign on.

Conclusion
It seems at this point Reagan-Thatcherism has run its course, but what will take its place is unclear. Some of it will survive - like the globalisation of money. A reactionary uber-Libertarianism, where the wealthy seek to retain their wealth by allying with populist politicians? Or a veering back to some form of Social Democracy?
 


An Addendum to the OP ...

Politics: What happened to the Reaganites? Many took strange trajectories - to examples some journalists like Andrew Sullivan, a Brit who moved to the US and became a staunch Reagan-Thatcherite, became disillusioned with the Iraq War, became a fierce defender of Barack Obama, and is now appearing rather marooned between two stools. Other journalists like Laura Ingraham are still strident and even slightly deranged supporters of Donald Trump. See Anne Applebaum Laura Ingraham’s Descent Into Despair

Applebaum herself is a case in point - a paid up Reaganite, whose growing doubts led to a tipping point of Sarah Palin's VP candidacy in 2008. She wrote an article against McCain, a former friendly acquaintance who had launched a book for her, and he never spoke to her again. The article describes to trajectory of other Reaganites, many of whom are now Never-Trumpers supporting Joe Biden's Candidacy. Ironically, Reagan himself started his career as a Roosevelt New Dealer, and never showed any real inclination to demolish the US Welfare system, beyond rhetoric. George W Bush sought to privatise Welfare, and Trump seeks to abridge Medicare. It is not clear if Reagan himself would sit comfortably in the party of Donald Trump. His Foundation, guardians of his legacy, have distanced themselves. Reagan Foundation asks Trump campaign and RNC joint fundraising committee to stop using Reagan's likeness in fundraising pitch - KTVZ

Laura Ingraham’s Descent Into Despair

At some point, her Reaganite optimism slowly hardened into something better described as a form of apocalyptic pessimism.
For example, another Reagan stalwart, George Schultz, Reagan's Secretary of State, became an avowed advocate of climate action, along with Moderate Republicans like Arnold Schwatzenegger. California, the incubator of Reaganism (and Nixonism) became a Democratic stronghold.
 
Maybe a reactionary uber-Libertarianism, where the wealthy seek to retain their wealth by allying with woke Leftists.
 
Why do people still listen to economists? They remind me of the Roman augers who would gut chickens before a battle and tell the general he would win. Economists are no better than fortune tellers despite their pretence of using mathematics to justify their predictions. The basic problem is the size of the state's involvement in peoples' lives. We would be better off following Lincoln's idea - "Government should do for people what they cannot do better for themselves and nothing more"
 
I'm not seeing much about Ireland on this reagan-thatcher thread? As in dot-ie. We came late to the mass-consumer game, so please let us crassly indulge in it for a touch longer.

I start work at 5am most days, this is my "elevenses", and the world hasn't changed much since the 1990s.

Why would a group of yanks or brits who have climbed onto a great heap of wealth want to give it away? That would be unusual, if you're looking for unusual.
 
I'm not seeing much about Ireland on this reagan-thatcher thread? As in dot-ie. We came late to the mass-consumer game, so please let us crassly indulge in it for a touch longer.

I start work at 5am most days, this is my "elevenses", and the world hasn't changed much since the 1990s.

Why would a group of yanks or brits who have climbed onto a great heap of wealth want to give it away? That would be unusual, if you're looking for unusual.
So the Iraq War, two Economic Recessions, mass unemployment and a pandemic just passed you by?
 
Maybe a reactionary uber-Libertarianism, where the wealthy seek to retain their wealth by allying with woke Leftists.
A very unlikely alliance, since the New Wealth mostly accumulated as a result of the victory of the New Right. The New Right is perfectly capable of re-inventing itself as the "defender of the little guy".

A fitting symbol of this is the American Presidency held by an unashamed plutocrat reaping private profit from his office.
 
So the Iraq War, two Economic Recessions, mass unemployment and a pandemic just passed you by?
He's desperately trying to deflect from the fact FF/FG totally bought into neoliberalism in the 90s and 00s, and the likes of McTell would have been enthusiastic supporters of the whole false "Boston or Berlin" narrative of the time. Deregulation, privatisation, public-private partnership scams, and the Bertie Bubble. The steady erosion of workers rights and unions, the ending of pension provisions or free education or....just all the things that define Reagan/Thatcher were implemented in Ireland too, just in a (slightly) less virulent form, and especially by the Bruton and Ahern administrations. Resulting in a fragmented atomised society under increasing strain just to stay afloat and the triumph of naked me fein politics..

Like all Thatcher's Childer ageing Boomers, the McTells of the world now see the world they have bankrupted, exploited and despoiled from their own children and grandchildren. They voted for this, year in year out, for decades.

But instead of self-reflection and contrition for a life spent fighting and voting for what's wrong, instead we get gibberish misdirection - and doubtless as the thread goes on some Angry Boomer ranting about avocado toast.
 
He's desperately trying to deflect from the fact FF/FG totally bought into neoliberalism in the 90s and 00s, and the likes of McTell would have been enthusiastic supporters of the whole false "Boston or Berlin" narrative of the time. //
Yes, because false it may have been, what was the alternative?

We didn't have the accumulated wealth of the likes of sweden or france to pay for a big public sector. We had FDI to sell into the common market /EU, and the IDA have been the heroes of the story in the past 30 years.
 
