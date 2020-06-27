The End of Reagan-Thatcherism in Economics, Culture and Politics?

owedtojoy
Moderator
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2010
- Messages
- 53,353
“Ideas shape the course of history.” said the great economist J.M.Keynes, whose own ideas get mentioned below. Are we now seeing the death of a nexus of ideas that has dominated economics, politics and culture for the past decades. I am talking about the complex set of concepts and policies I am calling "Reagan-Thatcherism", for want of something better. Other names are neo-liberalism (a word first used in 1938 to describe opposition to Keynes' economic ideas), or the Conservative Movement in the US (sometimes "the Movement"), the New Right, neo-conservatism (neo-con or neocon for short) and Globalism.
Obviously this is fairly broad and sweeping, but gaps can be filled in during the discussion (I hope).
First, a brief look at the 1970s. The Vietnam War was over, and the US was in a crisis of confidence. It was felt to be in decline, and the successive shocks of Oil Crises (embargoes imposed by Arab oil suppliers because of western support for Israel) roiled the western economies. The major crux of the day seemed to reside in economics - western governments ran deficit budgets which were supposed to allow them balance inflation and unemployment, according to the theories of Keynes. But the era showed examples of both high inflation and high unemployment. Trade unions were blamed for skewing the labour market, while politicians abused Keynes' economics by supporting inefficient and loss-making public services in supplying water or transport infrastructure. Politicians fell in behind new (or rather older) economic theories.
Economics: What replaced Keynes' economics was a combination of ideas from economic thinkers like Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman. Small government, divestiture of public companies (or public monopolies, like Telephone, Transport or Water Supplies) to be run by private enterprise, lower taxes and balanced budgets (or small deficits) were the new prescriptions. The watchword was "a Free Market" for the capitalist and entrepreneur to innovate and compete.
With the collapse of Communism, neo-liberalism and neo-conservatism came into their own. They seemed "the only game in town". Now the Free Market took on a global dimension, and a globalised Free Market was conceived and implemented, with money free to roam across borders finding the highest returns. The world economy expanded, and companies took advantage of Free Trade Agreements by creating flexible global supply chains in the cheapest locations. Innovation in Communications and Information Technology created a multifaceted & massive new industry in Software and Services, like Call Centres, Software Development and Network Management .
There were winners in developing economies which could now compete with the west for the first time, but a new class of losers was created in the west in areas which lost industries. The enormous increase in global wealth lifted millions, and possibly billions, out of poverty. On the back of the liberalisation of trade, China arose in a short time to become the second largest economy in the world, and an apparent burgeoning Superpower to rival the USA itself.
OTOH, the massive expansion in global industry was bad for the natural world. It is estimated that only 25% of the wild animal population alive on the planet in 1975 still exist. Increases in electricity generation and transportation led to massive expansion of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, driving a global temperature rise and a climate crisis. Environmental degradation and wars drove waves of desperate refugees across borders to see safety elsewhere.
The biggest winner of all was the Global Financial Industry - banks, brokerage houses, and insurance companies, who grew in power to rival and even dwarf only the largest nation-states. They revelled in handling, not only the wealth of Nations, but of Dictators, Oligarchs and Drug Kings. Pay of CEOs and Board members skyrocketed, while middle class wages and salaries rose only slowly or stagnated.
But the new "Reaganomics" failed to stave off the worst Recession for 80 years, while banks crashed in 2008. Many financial houses were left exposed by their poorly planned loan and dodgy financial instruments, while deregulation meant insufficient collateral was held. Many were bailed out by the taxpayers of the nation-states they had displaced as economic powerhouses. Nor was the world economy that emerged from the Recession any more resilient, as another economic crash has followed, accompanied by a worldwide pandemic, in 2020. As Legislatures seek to pass trillion-$$ economic stimulus plans, Reagan's bon mot "Government is not the solution, Government is the problem" seems rather vacuous. In the UK, Thatcher's Tory successor Boris Johnson explicitly cited FDR's New Deal as an exemplar, and effusively praised the National Health Service, founded by FDR's UK equivalent, Labour PM Clement Attlee.
What will replace the Hayek-Friedman ideas at the heart of Reagan-Thatcherism? A return to Keynes' Social Democratic model, or something else, or a synthesis? While there has been a political reaction against Free Trade, it is unclear how it will play out. Perhaps the ideas of Thomas Piketty or Stephanie Kelton will take hold? With the world as its (rather unlucky) laboratory, surely the economics profession can come up with something applicable that will not lead to a further disaster?
Culture: Reagan-Thatcherism had its own cultural fronts, and even in Science. Typical was the philosophical reign of Ayn Rand, who influenced technocrats like Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke, and GOP Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Rand was a hater of any communal effort, a worshipper of the (male) heroic entrepreneur, a despiser of "losers", a scoffer at altruism and an apostle of selfishness. Rand's Objectivism allied itself to a Libertarianism for which "Taxation is theft". In an symbolic outcomes, Rand's Foundation had to receive a Government taxpayer loan in 2020 as a bailout. In sign of the times, Ayn Rand Institute approved for PPP loan
This piece by Stuart Hall characterises Reagan-Thatcherism's Culture War, fought in conservative publications like National Review, on Rupert Murdoch's Fox News, and (farther to the right) on Breitbart News.:
Allies in popular culture were "shock-jocks" who claimed to be speaking with a freedom and frankness denied ordinary people. Political programmes against Abortion, Gun Control and Gay Rights were useful adjuncts to the economic war to "liberate" entrepreneurs from the shackles of heavy-handed, "job-killing" regulation. To some on the right, this was a game to draw in the masses who clung to important cultural symbols in the face of rapid change. To others, like Fundamentalist Christians, is was deeply serious and in fact more essentially conservative than anything economic.
The "culture war" had strange manifestations - against renewable energy and climate change action (traceable to the economics concern of the right), and a manly rejection of face masks as a protection in a pandemic. Science was the enemy of the culture war, often in the interests of "better science" (described as commonsense, or intuitive knowledge of the right thing).
This "culture war" has reached a head in the Black Lives Matter movement, which have for the first time since the 1960s, moved racial justice into the Overton Window* of public discourse. America's GOP showed an effective control of the Overton Window, but there are signs in 2020 that it is at its weakest since 1980, or at least since 2008. The outcome is not clear, but (for example) the alliance between Fundamentalist Christians, White Supremacists and Moderate Conservatives (the "Silent Majority") may be fracturing in the Age of Trump.
*The Overton Window is the range of ideas the public is willing to consider and accept — ideas a politician could successfully campaign on.
Conclusion
It seems at this point Reagan-Thatcherism has run its course, but what will take its place is unclear. Some of it will survive - like the globalisation of money. A reactionary uber-Libertarianism, where the wealthy seek to retain their wealth by allying with populist politicians? Or a veering back to some form of Social Democracy?
Obviously this is fairly broad and sweeping, but gaps can be filled in during the discussion (I hope).
First, a brief look at the 1970s. The Vietnam War was over, and the US was in a crisis of confidence. It was felt to be in decline, and the successive shocks of Oil Crises (embargoes imposed by Arab oil suppliers because of western support for Israel) roiled the western economies. The major crux of the day seemed to reside in economics - western governments ran deficit budgets which were supposed to allow them balance inflation and unemployment, according to the theories of Keynes. But the era showed examples of both high inflation and high unemployment. Trade unions were blamed for skewing the labour market, while politicians abused Keynes' economics by supporting inefficient and loss-making public services in supplying water or transport infrastructure. Politicians fell in behind new (or rather older) economic theories.
Economics: What replaced Keynes' economics was a combination of ideas from economic thinkers like Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman. Small government, divestiture of public companies (or public monopolies, like Telephone, Transport or Water Supplies) to be run by private enterprise, lower taxes and balanced budgets (or small deficits) were the new prescriptions. The watchword was "a Free Market" for the capitalist and entrepreneur to innovate and compete.
With the collapse of Communism, neo-liberalism and neo-conservatism came into their own. They seemed "the only game in town". Now the Free Market took on a global dimension, and a globalised Free Market was conceived and implemented, with money free to roam across borders finding the highest returns. The world economy expanded, and companies took advantage of Free Trade Agreements by creating flexible global supply chains in the cheapest locations. Innovation in Communications and Information Technology created a multifaceted & massive new industry in Software and Services, like Call Centres, Software Development and Network Management .
There were winners in developing economies which could now compete with the west for the first time, but a new class of losers was created in the west in areas which lost industries. The enormous increase in global wealth lifted millions, and possibly billions, out of poverty. On the back of the liberalisation of trade, China arose in a short time to become the second largest economy in the world, and an apparent burgeoning Superpower to rival the USA itself.
OTOH, the massive expansion in global industry was bad for the natural world. It is estimated that only 25% of the wild animal population alive on the planet in 1975 still exist. Increases in electricity generation and transportation led to massive expansion of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, driving a global temperature rise and a climate crisis. Environmental degradation and wars drove waves of desperate refugees across borders to see safety elsewhere.
The biggest winner of all was the Global Financial Industry - banks, brokerage houses, and insurance companies, who grew in power to rival and even dwarf only the largest nation-states. They revelled in handling, not only the wealth of Nations, but of Dictators, Oligarchs and Drug Kings. Pay of CEOs and Board members skyrocketed, while middle class wages and salaries rose only slowly or stagnated.
But the new "Reaganomics" failed to stave off the worst Recession for 80 years, while banks crashed in 2008. Many financial houses were left exposed by their poorly planned loan and dodgy financial instruments, while deregulation meant insufficient collateral was held. Many were bailed out by the taxpayers of the nation-states they had displaced as economic powerhouses. Nor was the world economy that emerged from the Recession any more resilient, as another economic crash has followed, accompanied by a worldwide pandemic, in 2020. As Legislatures seek to pass trillion-$$ economic stimulus plans, Reagan's bon mot "Government is not the solution, Government is the problem" seems rather vacuous. In the UK, Thatcher's Tory successor Boris Johnson explicitly cited FDR's New Deal as an exemplar, and effusively praised the National Health Service, founded by FDR's UK equivalent, Labour PM Clement Attlee.
What will replace the Hayek-Friedman ideas at the heart of Reagan-Thatcherism? A return to Keynes' Social Democratic model, or something else, or a synthesis? While there has been a political reaction against Free Trade, it is unclear how it will play out. Perhaps the ideas of Thomas Piketty or Stephanie Kelton will take hold? With the world as its (rather unlucky) laboratory, surely the economics profession can come up with something applicable that will not lead to a further disaster?
Culture: Reagan-Thatcherism had its own cultural fronts, and even in Science. Typical was the philosophical reign of Ayn Rand, who influenced technocrats like Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke, and GOP Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Rand was a hater of any communal effort, a worshipper of the (male) heroic entrepreneur, a despiser of "losers", a scoffer at altruism and an apostle of selfishness. Rand's Objectivism allied itself to a Libertarianism for which "Taxation is theft". In an symbolic outcomes, Rand's Foundation had to receive a Government taxpayer loan in 2020 as a bailout. In sign of the times, Ayn Rand Institute approved for PPP loan
This piece by Stuart Hall characterises Reagan-Thatcherism's Culture War, fought in conservative publications like National Review, on Rupert Murdoch's Fox News, and (farther to the right) on Breitbart News.:
.. the dominance of the political new right... Reagan-Bush and Thatcher.... They redefined the contours of public thinking with their virulently free-market social philosophy and set in motion a powerful, new, anti-welfare consensus... built... on their mastery of the ideological terrain.... They successfully fashioned a seductive appeal to selfishness, greed and possessive individualism, striking a sort of populist alliance across the lines of traditional class alignments and introducing the gospel that “market forces must prevail” into the very heart of the left’s traditional support. They exploited ordinary people’s basic fears of crime, race, “otherness,” of change itself. They fished in the murky waters of a narrow and reactionary cultural nationalism and rallied around their sexual and cultural agenda a highly vocal and well-organized “silent” Moral Majority. Paradoxically, though PC is its sworn adversary, the New Right shares with PC an understanding that the political game is often won or lost on the terrain of these moral and cultural issues…
Some “Politically Incorrect” Pathways Through PC
Political correctness arises in an intellectual culture which has undergone what the philosophers call “the linguistic turn.”
medium.com
Allies in popular culture were "shock-jocks" who claimed to be speaking with a freedom and frankness denied ordinary people. Political programmes against Abortion, Gun Control and Gay Rights were useful adjuncts to the economic war to "liberate" entrepreneurs from the shackles of heavy-handed, "job-killing" regulation. To some on the right, this was a game to draw in the masses who clung to important cultural symbols in the face of rapid change. To others, like Fundamentalist Christians, is was deeply serious and in fact more essentially conservative than anything economic.
The "culture war" had strange manifestations - against renewable energy and climate change action (traceable to the economics concern of the right), and a manly rejection of face masks as a protection in a pandemic. Science was the enemy of the culture war, often in the interests of "better science" (described as commonsense, or intuitive knowledge of the right thing).
This "culture war" has reached a head in the Black Lives Matter movement, which have for the first time since the 1960s, moved racial justice into the Overton Window* of public discourse. America's GOP showed an effective control of the Overton Window, but there are signs in 2020 that it is at its weakest since 1980, or at least since 2008. The outcome is not clear, but (for example) the alliance between Fundamentalist Christians, White Supremacists and Moderate Conservatives (the "Silent Majority") may be fracturing in the Age of Trump.
*The Overton Window is the range of ideas the public is willing to consider and accept — ideas a politician could successfully campaign on.
Conclusion
It seems at this point Reagan-Thatcherism has run its course, but what will take its place is unclear. Some of it will survive - like the globalisation of money. A reactionary uber-Libertarianism, where the wealthy seek to retain their wealth by allying with populist politicians? Or a veering back to some form of Social Democracy?