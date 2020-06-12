The EPIC show - what is our stereotype any more?

I was working in Ireland, one of the lucky ones at the time. It was an aggregation a number of factors. Low pay, not much possibility of ever being able to earn enough to buy a house. Paying my first year's car insurance at 500 smackers odd and that was forty years ago, driving carefully all year only to receive a quote the following year for 1,000 smackers to renew. After a conversation with the insurance company who refused to detail how much no claims bonus they were applying, if any, and an attitude of 'we stuck out finger in the air to see what you could bear' about it I sold the car and started off my 'time to go' fund.



More generally it was a socially fairly sickening place back then. I'd been roundly abused on the doorsteps the first time I'd ever gone canvassing- what an education in my compatriots that was- on a subject which I have since been proved right and has been reversed. The first welter of news of the lowest degeneracy possible widespread in the gulags operated by the state was emerging. I'd been at school abroad and found some of the nonsense spouted in schools offensive and silly from the age of 15.



Fianna ****ing Fail and their blatant bovine and habitual corruption feeding off the state like parasites, locally, regionally and nationally and filled with what were basically grasping peasants whose character was so low they'd have been tallymen for the absentee landlord in colonial days without the slightest missing of a beat.



General disgust, really. I wasn't looking for a 'gap yah' or fun abroad away from the parents. Just needed away from the sow that eats her own farrow.