The EPIC show - what is our stereotype any more?

Go beyond the stereotypes at
EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
You won’t find leprechauns or pots of gold here, but you’ll discover that what it means to be Irish expands far beyond the borders of Ireland through the stories of Irish emigrants who became scientists, politicians, poets, artists and even outlaws all over the world. Discover Ireland from the outside in and find out why saying “I’m Irish” is one of the biggest conversation starters, no matter where you are. "

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin | EPIC Museum Ireland

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Dublin, a museum experience like no other! Winner of Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2019.
Seems that the old stereotypes of farmer and priest don't tell a sexy enough story to sell tickets for you to visit a (clean) shed in dublin with videos up on the walls and the like.

All too often emigrants were unsuccessful and not remembered in the least bit. Here our returning-on-holliers sons-of-emigrants get to reflect on their own lives.

I was expecting a flurry of facemasked sociologists outside with clipboards to analyse the to and fro of the past few centuries, but no. You pays your 16.50 to be told more or less what you already knew ... The colonial era potato caused numbers to jump, and many of us emigrated.

Just like you'll pay to visit another shed in town to be told that beer can be made in black as well as in brown and yellowy colours.

Confess why you did or didn't emigrate, oh ye sons and daughters of leprechauns and colleens bawn.
 


I was working in Ireland, one of the lucky ones at the time. It was an aggregation a number of factors. Low pay, not much possibility of ever being able to earn enough to buy a house. Paying my first year's car insurance at 500 smackers odd and that was forty years ago, driving carefully all year only to receive a quote the following year for 1,000 smackers to renew. After a conversation with the insurance company who refused to detail how much no claims bonus they were applying, if any, and an attitude of 'we stuck out finger in the air to see what you could bear' about it I sold the car and started off my 'time to go' fund.

More generally it was a socially fairly sickening place back then. I'd been roundly abused on the doorsteps the first time I'd ever gone canvassing- what an education in my compatriots that was- on a subject which I have since been proved right and has been reversed. The first welter of news of the lowest degeneracy possible widespread in the gulags operated by the state was emerging. I'd been at school abroad and found some of the nonsense spouted in schools offensive and silly from the age of 15.

Fianna ****ing Fail and their blatant bovine and habitual corruption feeding off the state like parasites, locally, regionally and nationally and filled with what were basically grasping peasants whose character was so low they'd have been tallymen for the absentee landlord in colonial days without the slightest missing of a beat.

General disgust, really. I wasn't looking for a 'gap yah' or fun abroad away from the parents. Just needed away from the sow that eats her own farrow.
 
I think the EPIC centre is worth a visit if you are any way curious about where people went and what they did, there are a lot of interesting characters depicted, I'm not sure what the complaint is about, if you want serious history, the museum or library are the places to go. The Dublinia exhibition is another interesting visit as is the Pearse Lyons distillery where the emphasis is on the old graveyard. Regarding beer tours, they are what they say, if you have no interest in brewing, they're a waste of time.
 
