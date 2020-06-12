The EPIC show - what is our stereotype any more?

McTell
"
Go beyond the stereotypes at
EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
You won’t find leprechauns or pots of gold here, but you’ll discover that what it means to be Irish expands far beyond the borders of Ireland through the stories of Irish emigrants who became scientists, politicians, poets, artists and even outlaws all over the world. Discover Ireland from the outside in and find out why saying “I’m Irish” is one of the biggest conversation starters, no matter where you are. "
Seems that the old stereotypes of farmer and priest don't tell a sexy enough story to sell tickets for you to visit a (clean) shed in dublin with videos up on the walls and the like.
All too often emigrants were unsuccessful and not remembered in the least bit. Here our returning-on-holliers sons-of-emigrants get to reflect on their own lives.
I was expecting a flurry of facemasked sociologists outside with clipboards to analyse the to and fro of the past few centuries, but no. You pays your 16.50 to be told more or less what you already knew ... The colonial era potato caused numbers to jump, and many of us emigrated.
Just like you'll pay to visit another shed in town to be told that beer can be made in black as well as in brown and yellowy colours.
Confess why you did or didn't emigrate, oh ye sons and daughters of leprechauns and colleens bawn.
