The Ethics of Complicity

Many organizations, be they government cabinets or online discussion forums, involve organizational structures that require some individuals to take responsibility for the decisions made by others. By continuing to serve a role within the organization, one can be thought of as lending one's implicit endorsement of the actions of the group as a whole. In cases where there's a hierarchical structure, this might be seen as an implicit endorsement of the man or woman on top.

At what point, then is one required to disassociated from an organization on the basis that it promotes views or behaviour one finds to be morally abhorrent? Might one appeal to the excuse that one has a better chance to change things "from the inside"? Or that one might, by remaining within, retain some ability to mitigate the harm caused by the collective as a whole?

What do you think? When are we complicit in the actions of another, and if we are, what ethical obligations do we have to rectify that?
 
Well, working to mitigate harm from the inside certainly didn't do the Greens or the Labour Party any harm- wait ...
 
Quite a few scenarios possible here. If one is a voluntary member of an organisation with a simple set of objectives and not reliant on it for e.g. income, it would be straight-forward for a conflict or lapse of principles to result in leaving that org lest you be judged on the behaviour of its leaders.

But many of us are relatively powerless employees in multi-faceted organisations who don't identify with the principles or even decisions of our leaders and can find it difficult to calculate the net right or wrong of one wrongdoing against the overall goods of the organisation. If the CEO of a company making life-saving medical devices turns about to be a virulent racist, does the warehouse operative really have an obligation to resign? Think not. He carries on preparing those devices for shipment and maybe feels a bit of pride in getting those where they need to be on time.
 
Good points all - so one may say that when the stakes are low (a voluntary post as opposed to paid employment, for instance) one's duty not to be complicit strengthens, and vice versa.
 
I have a friend I grew up with, who would put to shame the right wingers here for not being strong, committed or dedicated enough, this person truly believes what they say.

The stuff they post would cause the right wingers here to blush. But I stay friends with them and challenge most of their post. If I was not friends with them I would not see these post and not have the opportunity to challenge them, not only that but because I am friends with them, they don't delete any of my post challenging them and give out warnings to people who get to personal towards me. So I get a bigger audience of this group of people, who see me challenging them.
 
Many politicians, Irish citizens, and even posters on this board, are complicit in the worsening of our housing crisis, homeless crisis, worsening economy (some even defending Apple for not paying their fair share in taxes), and increasing levels of organized crime, by stanning for insidious outside elements who consider our country fair game for exploitation. I consider them to be collaborators aye, and hopefully someday they'll be held accountable.

Saw stickers with the hammer and sickle in Dublin City yesterday. Despite the tens of millions of bodies attached to that symbol, far more than Nazi camps. Incredible, but people's stupidity is pretty incredible these days. It's these plebs who are responsible for these idiotic arguments. I have no problem distancing myself from socialism or communism personally.
 
And there’s a power element to it as well. Someone with power or influence to change whatever the malign thing is obliged either to use it to try to effect change or to leave - doing nothing makes them complicit.

And on that stay or go choice I’d be more in favour of staying and trying. Being in a real position of power to change things for the better is a rare enough opportunity - and those who reject incremental changes out of ideological purity rarely get anything meaningful done.
 
Of course, plenty of the bodies attached to the hammer and sickle were Nazis themselves.
 
