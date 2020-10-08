The Ethics of Complicity

Many organizations, be they government cabinets or online discussion forums, involve organizational structures that require some individuals to take responsibility for the decisions made by others. By continuing to serve a role within the organization, one can be thought of as lending one's implicit endorsement of the actions of the group as a whole. In cases where there's a hierarchical structure, this might be seen as an implicit endorsement of the man or woman on top.



At what point, then is one required to disassociated from an organization on the basis that it promotes views or behaviour one finds to be morally abhorrent? Might one appeal to the excuse that one has a better chance to change things "from the inside"? Or that one might, by remaining within, retain some ability to mitigate the harm caused by the collective as a whole?



What do you think? When are we complicit in the actions of another, and if we are, what ethical obligations do we have to rectify that?