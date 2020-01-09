The EU/UK Trade Deal: Policy Wonk Thread

The trade negotiations kick off this week, with the EU publishing their draft position on Monday 2nd Feb and Bojo giving a big speech laying out his position on the same day. So let's think about the details of those positions and the shared ground that could give way to a deal.

Let’s assume a few things as given:
  1. The UK and Bojo want a deal
  2. Whatever deal Bojo brings to parliament will get backed
  3. The EU wants a deal
Priorities imo for the UK (in order)
  1. Wanting something that amounts to a deal written and allows them out of the EU rules and oversight by Dec 31
  2. Cultural and sovereignty issues for England, Scotland and Wales (Fishing. Immigration)
  3. Economic interests (Services, manufacturing movement)
  4. Future and wellbeing of NI and Gibraltar
  5. Future of UK citizens in EU
Priorities imo for the EU (In order):
  1. Integrity and unity of the EU. (Backing Ireland/Spain on pretty much anything)
  2. Dissuading other countries from breaking away (No division of freedoms for the UK in any deal)
  3. Economic interests (Manufacturing, Agriculture, Services)
  4. Future of EU citizens in UK
  5. Not creating unwelcome precedents with either existing/prospective trade partners or existing associated countries like Switzerland and Norway
So everyone wants a deal and the UK are going to go all out for one this year. And for all the noise that’s around it’s worth going back to basics: The WA has been signed. And there’s a little bit of bleating from junior people on both sides that the UK is pulling back on things they said they’d do, and the EU is messing with what they “promised” the UK: Unless it’s in the WA, it’s not an obligation or a commitment. And if it’s neither of those, then it’s on the table for the negotiations.

There's been some spoilers ahead of what the UK wants (No oversight at all from ECJ on anything, which means no EAWs) and what the EU wants (Access for fish, Spain and Gibraltar).
But actually: the sides aren’t that far away. Boris’s spokesperson has revealed that.

Downing Street said yesterday that the PM was ‘clear that we are seeking a Canada-style free trade deal’ – in which most goods traded between the EU and UK would be duty free – and would not extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of this year.

The EU has warned that there is not enough time to agree a comprehensive free trade deal by the end of the year, and suggested that the Brexit transition period should be extended.
Cabinet minister Michael Gove said this would mean the UK taking full control of its laws, including the right to diverge from EU regulations.
He also confirmed this was likely to mean the introduction of some customs and regulatory checks on exports and imports. This could mean tariffs on goods such as German cars, French cheese and Italian wines.

‘We want trade to be as frictionless as possible,’ he said, ‘but the EU is clear – you can only have fully frictionless trade if you accept all of their rules. If you accept all their laws, you are subordinate to their judges, you are subordinate to their political structures.
And that takes you back to what the EU was saying 3 years ago through Barnier:
brexitcentral.com

Michel Barnier was offering a Canada-style deal all along - now we should snatch it | BrexitCentral

At the beginning of 2017 I met with the charming, self-confessed Gaullist, Michel Barnier. At that time I and Leave means Leave had been advocating that the UK pursue a tough line based on the premise that our Government should declare for a world trade deal and work towards leaving in March...
brexitcentral.com brexitcentral.com

Michel Barnier – without prompting – put forward to me a Canada-style deal as something that the EU would agree to and facilitate without hesitation (the other alternative they would countenance being an appalling Norway-style deal, not Brexit at all). Not an acrimonious divorce, but a marriage made in heaven! We may have had some debate over the dowry, but that was for negotiation.
DReHhaxXcAAesL9?format=jpg&name=900x900.jpg

The EU has repeatedly pointed to a version of CETA as being the most likely solution given the UK's red lines.
 


So what does that mean? What does CETA actually do? What doesn’t it do?

Ceta covers about 98% of goods between Canada and the EU (It still applies to the UK this year of course, but the UK needs to come up with a replacement with Canada this year or it’s WTO terms in 2021 for them).

Makes many public contracts available for bidding (So UK firms could bid to build roads in Romania and vice versa)

Protection of intellectual property

So that’s the good stuff.

But. 98% sounds like lots, but that’s because much of what Canada wants to export isn’t stuff the EU has lots of (And vice versa). So Canada really wanted to send specific building equipment, minerals, rocks, pharmaceuticals, fuels.

So: Stuff the EU REALLY needs. You know what’s not free trade? Eggs. Chicken. Beef. Because the EU has lots of it. So they allow a tonnage in tariff free, and tariff the rest.

And that’s really important because, cast your mind back 4 years, and the CETA deal was held up because Belgian and Italian regions were unhappy with aspects of agriculture. Now let's say you're (Random country) Estonia, and 80% of your beef goes to the EU, 20% goes to outside. The UK exports about 120k tonnes of beef and sheep to the EU every year. Why will Estonia not push to tariff that? There will be loads of those micro discussions over every element. While the structure of CETA will apply, the details of what makes up the non-tariffed items will be different.

What’ll happen now with the UK is that the EU will think “Ok, we want this sort of stuff, we don’t want this sort of stuff and drive very hard bargains on that. Agriculture’s the obvious one, but also on motors: Many motor parts are made in the UK for EU cars. EU likes exporting those cars back to the UK. So you can see a very easy deal including zero tariffs on movement of parts and cars right? Right. But what does that do to the UK Car market? To Aston Martin et al who make most stuff in the UK? What will the UK give the EU to not tarriff their cars coming into the EU?

Also (And this is the biggest one) there’s no passporting of financial services in CETA. The City of London’s financical services makes up 7% of the UK’s economy (Even without things like income tax from bankers etc). It’s huge to them. And if you have a Canada deal, which is what the UK says it wants, you will take a hit as you won’t be able to handle Euro transactions and business out of London any more, pushing more business to Dublin and Frankfurt.
 
