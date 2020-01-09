The EU/UK Trade Deal: Policy Wonk Thread

Sync
Well-known member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2009
- Messages
- 30,018
The trade negotiations kick off this week, with the EU publishing their draft position on Monday 2nd Feb and Bojo giving a big speech laying out his position on the same day. So let's think about the details of those positions and the shared ground that could give way to a deal.
Let’s assume a few things as given:
There's been some spoilers ahead of what the UK wants (No oversight at all from ECJ on anything, which means no EAWs) and what the EU wants (Access for fish, Spain and Gibraltar).
But actually: the sides aren’t that far away. Boris’s spokesperson has revealed that.
The EU has repeatedly pointed to a version of CETA as being the most likely solution given the UK's red lines.
Let’s assume a few things as given:
- The UK and Bojo want a deal
- Whatever deal Bojo brings to parliament will get backed
- The EU wants a deal
- Wanting something that amounts to a deal written and allows them out of the EU rules and oversight by Dec 31
- Cultural and sovereignty issues for England, Scotland and Wales (Fishing. Immigration)
- Economic interests (Services, manufacturing movement)
- Future and wellbeing of NI and Gibraltar
- Future of UK citizens in EU
- Integrity and unity of the EU. (Backing Ireland/Spain on pretty much anything)
- Dissuading other countries from breaking away (No division of freedoms for the UK in any deal)
- Economic interests (Manufacturing, Agriculture, Services)
- Future of EU citizens in UK
- Not creating unwelcome precedents with either existing/prospective trade partners or existing associated countries like Switzerland and Norway
There's been some spoilers ahead of what the UK wants (No oversight at all from ECJ on anything, which means no EAWs) and what the EU wants (Access for fish, Spain and Gibraltar).
But actually: the sides aren’t that far away. Boris’s spokesperson has revealed that.
Downing Street said yesterday that the PM was ‘clear that we are seeking a Canada-style free trade deal’ – in which most goods traded between the EU and UK would be duty free – and would not extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of this year.
The EU has warned that there is not enough time to agree a comprehensive free trade deal by the end of the year, and suggested that the Brexit transition period should be extended.
And that takes you back to what the EU was saying 3 years ago through Barnier:Cabinet minister Michael Gove said this would mean the UK taking full control of its laws, including the right to diverge from EU regulations.
He also confirmed this was likely to mean the introduction of some customs and regulatory checks on exports and imports. This could mean tariffs on goods such as German cars, French cheese and Italian wines.
‘We want trade to be as frictionless as possible,’ he said, ‘but the EU is clear – you can only have fully frictionless trade if you accept all of their rules. If you accept all their laws, you are subordinate to their judges, you are subordinate to their political structures.
Michel Barnier was offering a Canada-style deal all along - now we should snatch it | BrexitCentral
At the beginning of 2017 I met with the charming, self-confessed Gaullist, Michel Barnier. At that time I and Leave means Leave had been advocating that the UK pursue a tough line based on the premise that our Government should declare for a world trade deal and work towards leaving in March...
brexitcentral.com
Michel Barnier – without prompting – put forward to me a Canada-style deal as something that the EU would agree to and facilitate without hesitation (the other alternative they would countenance being an appalling Norway-style deal, not Brexit at all). Not an acrimonious divorce, but a marriage made in heaven! We may have had some debate over the dowry, but that was for negotiation.
The EU has repeatedly pointed to a version of CETA as being the most likely solution given the UK's red lines.