The EU/UK Trade Deal: Policy Wonk Thread

So what does that mean? What does CETA actually do? What doesn’t it do?



Ceta covers about 98% of goods between Canada and the EU (It still applies to the UK this year of course, but the UK needs to come up with a replacement with Canada this year or it’s WTO terms in 2021 for them).



Makes many public contracts available for bidding (So UK firms could bid to build roads in Romania and vice versa)



Protection of intellectual property



So that’s the good stuff.



But. 98% sounds like lots, but that’s because much of what Canada wants to export isn’t stuff the EU has lots of (And vice versa). So Canada really wanted to send specific building equipment, minerals, rocks, pharmaceuticals, fuels.



So: Stuff the EU REALLY needs. You know what’s not free trade? Eggs. Chicken. Beef. Because the EU has lots of it. So they allow a tonnage in tariff free, and tariff the rest.



And that’s really important because, cast your mind back 4 years, and the CETA deal was held up because Belgian and Italian regions were unhappy with aspects of agriculture. Now let's say you're (Random country) Estonia, and 80% of your beef goes to the EU, 20% goes to outside. The UK exports about 120k tonnes of beef and sheep to the EU every year. Why will Estonia not push to tariff that? There will be loads of those micro discussions over every element. While the structure of CETA will apply, the details of what makes up the non-tariffed items will be different.



What’ll happen now with the UK is that the EU will think “Ok, we want this sort of stuff, we don’t want this sort of stuff and drive very hard bargains on that. Agriculture’s the obvious one, but also on motors: Many motor parts are made in the UK for EU cars. EU likes exporting those cars back to the UK. So you can see a very easy deal including zero tariffs on movement of parts and cars right? Right. But what does that do to the UK Car market? To Aston Martin et al who make most stuff in the UK? What will the UK give the EU to not tarriff their cars coming into the EU?



Also (And this is the biggest one) there’s no passporting of financial services in CETA. The City of London’s financical services makes up 7% of the UK’s economy (Even without things like income tax from bankers etc). It’s huge to them. And if you have a Canada deal, which is what the UK says it wants, you will take a hit as you won’t be able to handle Euro transactions and business out of London any more, pushing more business to Dublin and Frankfurt.