The Euro Has Succeeded

On many threads on P.ie there is mention of the failure of the "Euro" project. I decided to look at the relative values between its date of initiation and today. To my recollection the value of the Euro in 1999 relative to the Irish Punt was 78 cents. As the Punt no longer exists , the more familiar currency is the Pound Sterling.

In 1999 the relative value was £0.66 to €1.00.

In 2016 the relative value was £0.82 to €1.00.

EUR to GBP average exchange rate 1999-2018 | Statista

This statistic displays the exchange rate of the euro to the British pound sterling (EUR GBP), from 1999 up until 2018. By 2018 one euro could buy 0.88 British pounds.
As you look at that chart you will see that for the first 4 years the Euro was unstable and lost ground.

BUT

From 2003 the Euro has steadily gained against Sterling.

In 2018 the average value was £0.88 to €1.00.



Thats a 33% drop in value for Sterling.


Today (30/07/19) the exchange rate is £0.91.6 to €1.00.

(The rate changes every day so no link)

If my maths are correct thats a 38% drop in value.

I'm sure that the architects of the Euro lose no sleep over the 38% increase in value "failure" of their project!
 

If you are going to do a proper scientific study claiming that the Euro is a success go ahead and do it. What you have done is to measure two depreciating currencies against each other and concluded that one has performed better than the other. Anyway he relative strength of the Euro is only one indicator of the success of the project. As I argued many years ago the negative impact of closer economic and monetary union will become more apparent with the passage of time and we are now entering into that phase.
 
There are at present 28 economies in the EU, 19 using the Euro.
All are now in recession ,even Germany, and the South and PIIGS are suffering high unemployment,
The normal action of a Govt with a stagnant economy and high unemployment is to invest in its economy by infrastructure construction, manufacturing production and to devalue its currency to improve its exports.
Under the strait jacket of the Euro currency and the austerity policy of the Stability &Growth Pact, this is not possible .
The Euro currency is the Achilles heel of the EU and damages the economies of its users, especially the Southern States.
 
The Euros share of global currency reserves is only around 21%, compared to 61% for the USD.

U.S. dollar share of global currency reserves fell in the fourth quarter of 2018

The U.S. dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund fell in the fourth quarter, down for the third straight quarter, while the euro's share of reserves grew to the largest in four years, data released on Friday showed.
I think further reforms are needed for the Euro to compete as a reserve currency with the Dollar. Oil is priced in USD.

For world payments, the USD is used by used for 39.79% of payments in value. to 37-9% for the Euro. So you can make an argument it has been fairly successful to that degree.
 
In 1999 €1.00.= $1.07


Today €1.00 =$1.11

That looks like an improvement to me!
 
That's not how it works. It floated at $1.15 in 1999.
 
Boris is wetting himself.

This is what the financial speculators he believed would always keep England going can really do.

When will he learn these ****ers have no conscience? :)
 
Today €1.00 =$1.11

That is definitely a loss

But (as we trade far more with the UK) going from

€1.00 =£0.66 (1999)
to
€1.00 =0.916 (Today)

can be marked as a win.
 
Well that is going to add 600 nicker to the price of a Vauxhall Vectra.

Inflation was killing that kip anyway.
 
A stronger currency helps:

- reduce the cost of sovereign debt repayments.
- reduce the cost of travel outside the Eurozone
- reduce import-inflation from other currency zones.
- make us feel good.

A stronger currency hurts us by:

- increasing the price of our exports in other currencies, resulting in losing export orders there.
 
The introduction of the euro had many purposes. For the citizen, it made it easier to travel around in euro-currency countries - I don't miss the endless currency conversion charges and foreign coins in the drawer. Another purpose was to remove currency fluctuation risk for intra-euro trade.

Is the use of a common currency across the USA a problem?
 
If they want the dollar fair play to them. Personally I think Cryptocurrency is the future. The concept of Central Banking needs to be reconsidered.
 
The euro remains fragile, a currency without full monetary union.

One of the ignored pessimists who warned about the euro's designer weaknesses was the University of California's Barry Eichengreen. In his recent volume The Populist Temptation, Eichengreen is succinct: "The ECB is the least politically accountable central bank in the world."
Colm McCarthy: 'Hubris of the bankers left an imbalance at heart of EU' - Independent.ie

Europe's common currency, the euro, is 20 years old this month, as is its custodian, the European Central Bank. On January 1, 1999, 11 EU members, including Ireland, abolished their nat
I recall from that time that Germany was the one insisting that the bank be politically independent, while France would have preferred more scope for member states to have a say in its decisions. Germany's attachment to the strong Deutschmark and its historic hardline on inflation (recalling its role in Hitler's rise to power) decided the issue.

On the other hand the German CDU has been resolutely opposed to French pressure to allow member states issue Eurobonds in the sense of sovereign bonds. The fear being it would undermine that country's positive credit rating by pooling it with big spenders in the Meditteranean countries. I think Eurozone sovereign bonds are the next logical stage of monetary union.
 
The Hyper-inflation of the 1920s didn't cause the rise of National Socialism though, the deflationary policies of early 1930s did.
 
One thing I will say about the Euro, as a critical supporter who also supports cryptocurrency, is that the worlds confidence in the Euro will affect its strength and right now, just 21% of currency reserves are held in euros.
 
The Eurosystem was, by conscious design, an incomplete monetary union. There was no centralised coordination of macroeconomic policy, no centralised supervision of banks and no agreed arrangements for dealing with failing financial institutions. The 'doom-loop' between banks and governments was a design feature, not a bug. But the European and American banking systems had been courting financial instability through an unprecedented build-up of leverage and excess credit.
IMO a common currency was a premature move by the EU. We have been fortunate to have made such a good recovery in Ireland but the danger persists.
 
Crypto backed by Gold, which cryptocurrency, that’s the question I want answered,
 
