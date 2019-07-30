The Euro Has Succeeded

EUR to GBP average exchange rate 1999-2018 | Statista This statistic displays the exchange rate of the euro to the British pound sterling (EUR GBP), from 1999 up until 2018. By 2018 one euro could buy 0.88 British pounds.

On many threads on P.ie there is mention of the failure of the "Euro" project. I decided to look at the relative values between its date of initiation and today. To my recollection the value of the Euro in 1999 relative to the Irish Punt was 78 cents. As the Punt no longer exists , the more familiar currency is the Pound Sterling.In 1999 the relative value was £0.66 to €1.00.In 2016 the relative value was £0.82 to €1.00.As you look at that chart you will see that for the first 4 years the Euro was unstable and lost ground.BUTFrom 2003 the Euro has steadily gained against Sterling.In 2018 the average value was £0.88 to €1.00.Thats a 33% drop in value for Sterling.Today (30/07/19) the exchange rate is £0.91.6 to €1.00.(The rate changes every day so no link)If my maths are correct thats a 38% drop in value.I'm sure that the architects of the Euro lose no sleep over the 38% increase in value "failure" of their project!