The fallacy of saying Sinn Fein are not progressing

Time and time again it's stated on P.ie, the SIndo, RTE etc that SF are "going nowhere ........ have peaked ....... irrelevant " etc But with 295,319 voters in the south, 238,915 in the north a total of 534,234 which makes SF the second largest party in Ireland just 9,906 behind FG ! With 4 MEP's, 23 TD's, 7 MP's, 7 Senators, 27 MLA's and around 260 councilors, it certainly can only be said to be impressive.
So much for the fallacy of trying to make out that Sinn Fein are not progressing ?
