The fallacy of saying Sinn Fein are not progressing

Time and time again it's stated on P.ie, the SIndo, RTE etc that SF are "going nowhere ........ have peaked ....... irrelevant " etc But with 295,319 voters in the south, 238,915 in the north a total of 534,234 which makes SF the second largest party in Ireland just 9,906 behind FG ! With 4 MEP's, 23 TD's, 7 MP's, 7 Senators, 27 MLA's and around 260 councilors, it certainly can only be said to be impressive.

So much for the fallacy of trying to make out that Sinn Fein are not progressing ?

 


So, to borrow a line from Suir View, why are they afraid to go into government then?
 
Man or Mouse said:
So, to borrow a line from Suir View, why are they afraid to go into government then?
Suirview is a fine example of the thickness that prevails in Fine Fail when he should be asking that of his own party who claim to be in 'opposition' with their confidence and supply agreement as they prop up de facto partners Fianna Gael.

Regardless why would SF want to go into coalition with either of the gombeen party's FG/FF just to be their mudguard for a few short years like the LP, Greens etc. We're playing a bigger, longer game that that ;)
 
Not in Westminster.

The Assembly collapsed.

Not in a Coalition Government in Dáil Éireann.

Out in the cold, and all by their own choices.

Hence, lightweight frivolous threads like these
by Shinners - trying to appear 'relevant'....;)
 
Telstar 62 said:
Not in Westminster.

The Assembly collapsed.

Not in a Coalition Government in Dáil Éireann.

Out in the cold, and all by their own choices.

Hence, lightweight frivolous threads like these
by Shinners - trying to appear 'relevant'....;)
The OP predicted Sf would have around 75 seats by 2021-2022. petunia

He thought the economy was finished and SF would just walk to power. petunia
 
At present SF are completely irrelevant. Of course they are a waste of my taxes but not much I can do about that.
 
PO'Neill said:
Time and time again it's stated on P.ie, the SIndo, RTE etc that SF are "going nowhere ........ have peaked ....... irrelevant " etc But with 295,319 voters in the south, 238,915 in the north a total of 534,234 which makes SF the second largest party in Ireland just 9,906 behind FG ! With 4 MEP's, 23 TD's, 7 MP's, 7 Senators, 27 MLA's and around 260 councilors, it certainly can only be said to be impressive.

So much for the fallacy of trying to make out that Sinn Fein are not progressing ?
Booby Sands died for this? petunia petunia petunia

To win 23 seats and at best be in a coalition government? Don't tell me you still think SF are on course for 75+ seats in a few years? petunia
 
Man or Mouse said:
So, to borrow a line from Suir View, why are they afraid to go into government then?
History perhaps?

It tells us that the smaller parties in government always get the backlash. Why would SF risk their electoral increase - and no-one can deny their impressive rise in the polls - by doing a deal with the tweedles, over and above staying where they are and building the party?

Then again I don't think it's fear, rather common sense that's prevailing on that point.
 
PBP voter said:
Booby Sands died for this? petunia petunia petunia

To win 23 seats and at best be in a coalition government? Don't tell me you still think SF are on course for 75+ seats in a few years? petunia
Yep, SF are on course for 75+ seats in a few years, look what we did with the Stoopy's in the north.
 
FunkyBoogaloo said:
History perhaps?

It tells us that the smaller parties in government always get the backlash. Why would SF risk their electoral increase - and no-one can deny their impressive rise in the polls - by doing a deal with the tweedles, over and above staying where they are and building the party?

Then again I don't think it's fear, rather common sense that's prevailing on that point.
Continue to howl at the moon in Opposition, in that case!!!:lol:
 
PO'Neill said:
Yep, SF are on course for 75+ seats in a few years, look what we did with the Stoopy's in the north.
Great to see the Stoops wiped to be fair.



How many years?


SF have no hope of winning 75+.

They couldn't even win the 30+ you predicted.

Mainly thanks to Sol/AAA.

Once Sol/AAA around about you can't win two seats anywhere in Dublin.
 
Also the notion that SF are "afraid" to go into government falls when one looks right next door and sees they've actually been in a government for quite some time.
 
FunkyBoogaloo said:
Also the notion that SF are "afraid" to go into government falls when one looks right next door and sees they've actually been in a government for quite some time.
A glorified council.
 
PBP voter said:
The OP predicted Sf would have around 75 seats by 2021-2022. petunia

He thought the economy was finished and SF would just walk to power. petunia
No he didn't bollox, are you still involved in the People's Movement while coming on here trying to be a wannabe comedian ?

People's Movement Home Page
 
PO'Neill said:
No he didn't bollox, are you still involved in the People's Movement while coming on here trying to be a wannabe comedian ?

People's Movement Home Page
PO'Neill said:
I don't think so. A Fianna Gael and Fine Fail govt would go the full term, we'd have a GE, SF but not enough Indo lefties that they could depend on in Govt. A FG/FF and a ' new ' Labour party who would have sounded radical in opposition for 4 years and maybe even a few Micheal Healy Riae's to prop them up for 2 years of disaster before collapse. Then the Provos would be looking to form a real govt with some dependable lefties.
http://www.politics.ie/forum/elections/234082-simon-coveney-supports-idea-coalition-fianna-fail-3.html

Another great prediction by Pee.
petunia
 
PBP voter said:
Great to see the Stoops wiped to be fair.



How many years?


SF have no hope of winning 75+.

They couldn't even win the 30+ you predicted.

Mainly thanks to Sol/AAA.

Once Sol/AAA around about you can't win two seats anywhere in Dublin.
My predictions in the last election were based on Adams standing down as leader ;) Who was it who "predicted that all the big parties will drop a percentage or two.” in the nroth bollox ? :lol:

PBP voter said:
I have predicted that all the big parties will drop a percentage or two.
PO'Neill said:
My predictions in the last election were based on Adams standing down as leader ;) Who was it who "predicted that all the big parties will drop a percentage or two.” in the nroth bollox ? :lol:
Hardly the same as SF winning 75+ seats in a few years. You could easily be 40 seats out.

At 54 time isn't on your side to see SF do much to be honest.
 
I don't believe SF will ever form a majority government in the South. As they have already ruled out being a minority party with either FF/FF it's unlikely to ever be in power in the south.

I personally believe that when Gerry Adams retires the party will be divided between the North and the South over who will take over as leader and the party will split. I think that's the reason Adams has stayed on so long as leader.
 
