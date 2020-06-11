The False Promise/Cruelty of Third Level Education

I wonder folks could you help me tease this one out.



If you draw a kind of a bizarre shaped geographical triangle, with Letterkenny IT at it's apex and a line going from there down to Athlone IT and then a bottom line going through Galway City passing through NUIG and GMIT and then a 3rd line up to the apex passing through Castlebar and Sligo IT, thus completing the triangle.



In this area, you have over 40,000 students at third level across all disciplines in the institutions named. There would be a small number studying for degrees at private colleges and the open university and some others for degree level awards with other colleges/professsional bodies living in the region as well.



The majority of people from the deprived poor BMW region, who attend third level, would go to one of these institutions, maybe upwards of 70%. The only noticeable outliers might be Clare Folk going to Limerick Colleges or UCC and perhaps some Donegal People going up to Northern Colleges and there wouldn't be many from Cavan or Monaghan attending colleges within the BMW area.



All told, The BMW Region essentially spews out between 10,000 and 12,000 level 8 or Level 9 graduates on to the job market every year, who have finished their education for the time being.



Now obviously, not all these are competing directly with each other for employment and some have qualifications in rubbish.



However, in this region how many graduate level entry jobs are there per year?

Being extremely generous or optimistic, let's say there's 40 per week, making a little over 2,000 a year. In reality, there;'s probably less than that and may be even considerably less than 20 per week making roughly 1000 graduate level entry jobs per year.



So taking the nice figure of 2,000 per year that leaves around 10,000 graduates under employed annually in this area.

Given that to get one of the appropriate jobs in the region who you know is usually the vital issue and that you have to compete with tyour current year, people from the rest of the country who may wish to get one of those jobs and indeed anybody with your qualification, B2 level English and access to a laptop in Eastern Europe and you have also to compete with those graduates from previous years in your field for what's available, it must be near impossible to get an appropriate level position in the region!



I'm very much for open free access to third level provided you are able for it.



My question is are third level institutions peddling illusions in terms of employment prospects?

How cruel is that?

If you had to pay for your education and got nothing vocationally from it, surely it would have been one of the biggest con jobs that you ever engaged with in your life!