The Famine Thread

Given the premonitions of famine precipitated by the Covid 19 crisis and massive locust swarms moving across the axle of Asia and East Africa perhaps it's helpful to start a thread to post news on it.

Spot Prices of food commodities

Rice
Wheat
Corn

Article on locusts from May 12
Gigantic new locust swarms hit East Africa

Locust Watch - updates

Just a reminder of what the Ethiopian famine (1984) was like.


And Sudan (2015)



There's a famine in Yemen at the moment.

There are also concerns across the Arabian penisula through Pakistan, India and into Western China. 10s of millions are at risk of malnutrition and death.
 


Maybe if the leaders of these countries buy one or two less multi-million fighter jets, they would have more money to develop their own country and feed their own people.
 
It hasn't really registered yet but there are some murmurs.

"Numerous countries in the eastern part of the African continent are grappling with an increasing number of desert locusts. Swarms are currently affecting Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Some of these countries are grappling with the worst outbreak in over 25 years. Rural areas are particularly at risk given famine conditions in many regions. Lutheran World Relief is assessing the situation, communicating with its partners and staff in affected countries as well as contacts in the governments and other NGOs."

Situation Report: East Africa Locust Swarm

Coinciding with COVID-19, an upsurge of desert locusts is taking place in the Horn of Africa, Arabian Peninsula and Southwest Asia, with risk of spreading to the Sahel region of Africa if it is not stopped by July.
...
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is responding in Somalia, which is estimated to be hardest hit. Communities have already reported that more than half of their cultivated land was affected.

The double burden of COVID-19 and locusts in East Africa: Saving Millions of People From Hunger and Malnutrition - Somalia

I think you have a point about the misallocation of funds. I checked the websites of national news sites in Kenya, Sudan and Uganda. It's not active news on any of them so maybe everything's alright.

The Guardian have a piece from today.

‘Rolling emergency’ of locust swarms decimating Africa, Asia and Middle East
 
Not only have the african populations grown beyond what the continent can feed, but a natural disaster like this is never far away.

Locusts have a cycle, and have every right to eat what's in front of them. How do they know a field has been lovingly planted by another (of god's) species?

This has all the makings of another emo shakedown.
 
