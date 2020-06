The Famine Thread

Talk Back said: Maybe if the leaders of these countries buy one or two less multi-million fighter jets, they would have more money to develop their own country and feed their own people. Click to expand...

It hasn't really registered yet but there are some murmurs."Numerous countries in the eastern part of the African continent are grappling with an increasing number of desert locusts. Swarms are currently affecting Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Some of these countries are grappling with the worst outbreak in over 25 years. Rural areas are particularly at risk given famine conditions in many regions. Lutheran World Relief is assessing the situation, communicating with its partners and staff in affected countries as well as contacts in the governments and other NGOs."Coinciding with COVID-19 , an upsurge of desert locusts is taking place in the Horn of Africa, Arabian Peninsula and Southwest Asia, with risk of spreading to the Sahel region of Africa if it is not stopped by July....The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is responding in Somalia , which is estimated to be hardest hit. Communities have already reported that more than half of their cultivated land was affected.I think you have a point about the misallocation of funds. I checked the websites of national news sites in Kenya, Sudan and Uganda. It's not active news on any of them so maybe everything's alright.The Guardian have a piece from today.