The Famine Thread

caledhel
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 21, 2014
- Messages
- 2,711
Given the premonitions of famine precipitated by the Covid 19 crisis and massive locust swarms moving across the axle of Asia and East Africa perhaps it's helpful to start a thread to post news on it.
Spot Prices of food commodities
Rice
Wheat
Corn
Article on locusts from May 12
Gigantic new locust swarms hit East Africa
Locust Watch - updates
Just a reminder of what the Ethiopian famine (1984) was like.
And Sudan (2015)
There's a famine in Yemen at the moment.
There are also concerns across the Arabian penisula through Pakistan, India and into Western China. 10s of millions are at risk of malnutrition and death.
Spot Prices of food commodities
Rice
Wheat
Corn
Article on locusts from May 12
Gigantic new locust swarms hit East Africa
Locust Watch - updates
Just a reminder of what the Ethiopian famine (1984) was like.
And Sudan (2015)
There's a famine in Yemen at the moment.
There are also concerns across the Arabian penisula through Pakistan, India and into Western China. 10s of millions are at risk of malnutrition and death.