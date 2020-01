The Fourth Year of the Trump Presidency

...... President Trump announced a major rollback to an Obama-era water rule on Sunday, a move the White House believes could pay dividends with the farm vote in this year's presidential election.Speaking to the crowd at the American Farm Bureau Federation conference in Austin, Texas Trump said he would be scaling back the scope of waters that farmers, manufacturers and other industries must ensure are in compliance with EPA guidelines."I am proud to announce a plan to protect the water rights of American farmers and ranchers," Trump told the room of Texas farmers, arguing it will "allow states to manage their water resources based on their own needs and based on what their farmers and ranchers want."...