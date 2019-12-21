The Fourth Year of the Trump Presidency

Trump administration planning to crack down on 'birth tourism': report The Trump administration is reportedly planning to unveil a rule this week aimed at cracking down on "birth tourism" — a term referring to pregnant women travelling to the U.S. in order to give birth and secure U.S.

Speaking to the crowd at the American Farm Bureau Federation conference in Austin, Texas Trump said he would be scaling back the scope of waters that farmers, manufacturers and other industries must ensure are in compliance with EPA guidelines.



"I am proud to announce a plan to protect the water rights of American farmers and ranchers," Trump told the room of Texas farmers, arguing it will "allow states to manage their water resources based on their own needs and based on what their farmers and ranchers want."





Trump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers President Trump lashed out at congressional Democrats over his impeachment on Sunday during an address to the American Farm Bureau in Austin, Texas.

Today begins the fourth year of the presidency of Donald J Trump, and as usual he's hitting the ground running.Reports Trump planning crackdown on "birth tourism". Not clear how, as the SCOTUS has previously held that birth inside the US automatically confers citizenship, except for the children of diplomats.Obama's WOTUS (Waters of the United States) executive order is to be rolled back. WOTUS had defined the scope of waters that farmers, manufacturers and other industries must ensure are in compliance with EPA guidelines.Comes as a deal has been reached with China on "Phase One" of a trade agreement, under which Trump will roll back some but not all tariffs.