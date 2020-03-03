The Future Great Warning of Garabandal

scolairebocht
Sep 29, 2006
This small village in Northern Spain is one of the five great Marian apparition sites of the world, after Lourdes, Fatima, Knock, and, as another only partially officially recognised one, Medjugorje. It has in any case some peculiar characteristics that maybe of some relevance to the 'exciting' times we are obviously now living in.
It is reported that in 1961 Our Lady appeared to four 11-12 year old school girls in this rural village: Mari Loli Mazón (later married to Frank Lafleur and lived in New Hampshire where she died in 2009), Jacinta Gonzalez (now married to Jeffrey Moynihan and lives north of Los Angeles), Mari Cruz Gonzalez (she married Ignacio Caballero and lives in Aviles, Asturias in Spain) and Conchita Gonzalez (now married to Patrick Keena in Long Island, New York). The curious thing is that Our Lady is said to have outlined to the four girls a kind of timescale of the immediate future of the world:
1) After "Communism has come again" (and note that it hadn't gone yet in the early 1960s), and during a time when it will be difficult for the faithful to attend the sacraments, and while things might seem at their worst (possibly in terms of international politics), a 'Warning' (known in Spanish as 'Aviso') will be given whereby Our Lord will appear and the whole world will experience a sharp and sudden insight into their sins and sorrow for committing them. It will also coincide with something seen in the sky, like maybe two stars colliding.
2) Then a miracle will be seen at Garabandal within one year of the warning, with the date announced 10 days in advance by Conchita.
3) If the world does not mend its ways, i.e. correct the faults shown to people in the warning, then a great Chastisement will occur which will be worse than the flood of Noah. It might involve the death of a huge proportion of the world's population.
4) After these tremendous upheavals an era of peace, the 'triumph of Our Lady's Immaculate Heart', will descent on the world and last quite a while.
I know most people find all that very remarkable and I guess implausible and in truth every year since some have said that the warning will occur in that year and obviously it hasn't happened yet! But it mightn't be as easy to dismiss as all that, the images and associated miracles and strange events in Garabandal are not that easy to explain and also the above timeline does, to a degree at least, fit with other well recognised statements in the mystical history of the Church.
Also it really is, or at least was until not that long ago, a famous Marian apparition, not least in Ireland where, as I say, it had a following matched only by the other four sites listed above. For example it was prominently discussed on the Late Late Show a couple of times:
And some quite sober people are sticking their necks out in opting for this year as the time when it all kicks off, e.g.:
2020: Illumination of Conscience Year, by Fr Mark Goring, 28/01/2020,.
Also this nun opts for Lent this year, she narrates a long discussion on it which details how the Garabandal timeline is compatible with Church approved sites/visionaries:
Warning or Illumination? Lent of 2020? by Sister Anne of Yahweh, from Wichita, Kansas, birth name Mary Kathleen Farran, OCD, 17/12/2019,
Furthermore a major film has just been made on the apparitions which has been playing across cinemas in Europe until it was interrupted by the virus. So the film makers have decided to make the film available for free on their website, The Movie - Garabandal: Only God Knows | Official Site , for a week starting on the 3rd April 2020.
Ok, to clarify, I cannot predict the future but I can say that very respected serious people have for many years believed in Garabandal. Also it seems obvious that the pace of international political change has increased dramatically, making the times that we live in, for me anyway, way more likely for these events to happen than it seemed only a few weeks ago.
