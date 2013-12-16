The Future of Heathrow

The long running saga about the expansion of Heathrow reaches a new stage tomorrow with the publication of the Airports Commission interim report. There is a lot of speculation that it will favour the Heathrow options rather than the other possibilities(Gatwick, 'Boris Island' etc). As an interim report it will of course not achieve any direct results but it may be part of the agonisingly slow turn about for the Conservatives in advance of the next election. That process is full of dangers for Cameron. Zac Goldsmith threatening to resign his Richmond and Nrth Kingston if the party moves to endorse the expansion at Heathrow and Boris Johnson might take that opportunity to re-enter the Commons and progress his leadership ambitions.

Beyond all that UK stuff this issue has important relevance to Irish interests. Heathrow is a much unloved airport, renowned for its delays, poor layout etc - I think most Irish people would say that they hate it. However as Europe's busiest airport(2011 figs), it acts as our main points of access to the wider world with its large number of longhaul flights. 2.2 million passengers on Irish services passed through it in 2010 and Dublin Heathrow services rank in 3rd place in terms of passenger numbers handled there. Of course there are alternatives however none of them can match Heathrow for its proximity to Ireland and its number and diversity of long haul flights. Heathrow is a much under appreciated bit of our 'intangible' infrastructure but it badly needs at least one extra runway(better make that 2).

Do you favour the expansion Heathrow or would you favour an alternative or do you care?
 


Heathrow - disaster for lost luggage. No thanks. Never again.

That probably needs to be fixed first.
 
Two good things about it.

Its on the tube line. So its cheaper to get to your hotel if you are staying in London.

You dont have to associate with the Ryanair type plebs.
 
Its a pain in the arse but I am not prepared to spend an extra 150-200quid on my return flight to Sydney to avoid it. Plus it has fantastic duty free facilities and lounges.
 
As a pleb, I prefer the company of other plebs.

It means I don't have to encounter bores like yourself.
 
The big problem I have with many of the people who use Ryanair is their constant whinging about the service.

It would be a perfect service if I didnt have to listen to them. You get what you pay for. Many time its cheaper than the price of a train ticket. What do they expect?
 
I would have thought that you could get good value to Sydney via somewhere else. Emirates & Dubai?
 
Pity that the Heathrow Express service is so expensive - £20 single to Paddington, one of the most expensive per mile train fares in the world.
 
No, I find those who whinge about their service are the people who used Ryanair once or read something on this website. "I have never flown Ryaniar because I heard..... It is a terrible airline and O'Leary is an eejit." Regular customers know exactly what they get and it suits them fine. I used Ryanair a lot before leaving and I never had a problem, never complained anywhere about them.
A healthy Heathrow with capacity to expand is massively important to businesses in Munster - far more so than Dublin.

From Shannon, it's the only practical connection point if you are heading eastward.

From Cork, it and Amsterdam (and to a tiny extent Paris) are the only practical options for any long-haul destination.
 
Was just listening to Sky News and they reported one of the options being considered is to extend one of the existing runways to 6000 metres (across the M25), which would allow planes to land and take off at the same time. Sounds quite mad.
 
Ive seen that in action at Gatwick. You get one plane standing at the start of the runway waiting to take off as another plane coming into land flys low over in and lands a few hundred metres in front of it. The taking off plane starts accelerating just as the landing plane is turning off the runway in front of it. While the taking off plane is starting its acceleration the next plane is already approaching to land behind it.
When watching it those planes seem to awful close to each other but I guess the controllers know what they are doing.
 
I suspect once we get the finger out and start working on a second, longer, runway and terminal 3 at Dublin Airport, that Heathrow will become less and less relevant to Ireland.
 
It will still be faster and cheaper for many people to travel via Heathrow than to travel direct from Dublin. E.g. from Cork, getting to Dublin Airport in a way that doesn't involve a 4 hour bus journey is a nightmare.

€50 train followed by €20 taxi is just not worth it when you consider that a connection at Heathrow will usually add little or no cost to the price of your flight compared to a direct from Dublin. Far more than a second runway, Dublin Airport desperately needs a rail link - it is absurd that one doesn't exist.
 
Sorry Wex but you must have seen different than that. An airliner would never fly directly over another at the start of the runway to land in front of it on that same runway - no way save in dire emergency.

The 6000m runway option for Heathrow would be in effect 2 runways end to end - with landings on the first half and take offs on the second.
 
They're just polishing a turn with Heathrow. The logistics, physical and political, of doing anything with it are at an end point at this stage. It's convenient only in that it's got legacy connections in terms of infrastructure (tube line etc) and contracts (hub for major airlines over a long period of time. But even the lovely terminal five can't make it any less of a nightmare for passengers. When it comes to travelling I avoid it at all costs and I'm sure I am not alone, given the proximity to Schiphol, Frankfurt and other hubs which are a bazillion times less unplesant to transit through I don't see what the major issues is in capping Heathrow as it is and going with the Boris Island option, or similar.
Long-term London will continue to grow and, in spite of what The Grauniad reading Monbiot loving hemp munching types want us to believe, so will air travel. London will be left behind as a hub by extending and pretending. One of the major cities in Europe needs a big, functioning (in ever facet of the word) international Airport and Heathrow isn't it, can't be it and splitting capacity across three sites (miles away from each other and the city) is long-term pretty silly.
 
Well thats what it looked like viewed from the Terminal buildings, although admittedly perspective can be misleading. I'm flying from Gatwick at the weekend, I'll look more closely at the detail of the landings and takings off.
 
By the time the new runway is operational, IÉ will be operating faster services between Dublin and Cork with an airport shuttle bus taking people from Fonthill station to the Airport. Journey time of 2 hours 20mins.

Currently, Dublin-Cork is less than €50 return booked advance online(which is easily done when you have to book your flight well in advance anyway) and the airlink service takes you to the airport for €6 from Heuston, i.e. there's no need for a taxi.
 
I wonder what happened to the notion of building high speed rail between Heathrow and Gatwick, essentially integrating them into the same airport, from the passengers perspective.
 
True. It's incredibly important for this country. People don't realise how well connected we are by air until you talk to people who live outside the big metropolitan areas of the US or regional locations in Italy or other parts of Europe. You can get almost anywhere in the world from Dublin in two flights through Heathrow.
 
