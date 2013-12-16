The Future of Heathrow

The long running saga about the expansion of Heathrow reaches a new stage tomorrow with the publication of the Airports Commission interim report. There is a lot of speculation that it will favour the Heathrow options rather than the other possibilities(Gatwick, 'Boris Island' etc). As an interim report it will of course not achieve any direct results but it may be part of the agonisingly slow turn about for the Conservatives in advance of the next election. That process is full of dangers for Cameron. Zac Goldsmith threatening to resign his Richmond and Nrth Kingston if the party moves to endorse the expansion at Heathrow and Boris Johnson might take that opportunity to re-enter the Commons and progress his leadership ambitions.



Beyond all that UK stuff this issue has important relevance to Irish interests. Heathrow is a much unloved airport, renowned for its delays, poor layout etc - I think most Irish people would say that they hate it. However as Europe's busiest airport(2011 figs), it acts as our main points of access to the wider world with its large number of longhaul flights. 2.2 million passengers on Irish services passed through it in 2010 and Dublin Heathrow services rank in 3rd place in terms of passenger numbers handled there. Of course there are alternatives however none of them can match Heathrow for its proximity to Ireland and its number and diversity of long haul flights. Heathrow is a much under appreciated bit of our 'intangible' infrastructure but it badly needs at least one extra runway(better make that 2).



Do you favour the expansion Heathrow or would you favour an alternative or do you care?