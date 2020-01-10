The General Election Count Process.

When the polls close the Presiding Officers at each polling station complete the administrative tasks. They seal the ballot boxes and put the unused ballots and marked registers in sealed envelopes which are secured to the boxes.The ballot boxes are then taken under garda escort to the count centre. To maintain security a garda is locked into the count centre to guard them overnight.When the count begins the morning after the election The returning officer first examines the seals on each ballot box and the Presiding Officers records from each station.Then the boxes are opened and all the votes are tipped out and unfolded. This process is closely observed by the 'Tallymen' - supporters of the candidates - who try to record where the No.1 votes are going. Parties can gain intelligence about their support levels across a constituency as each box carries a number which identifies which polling station it came from.When all the boxes have been emptied the votes are mixed up to avoid any geographic skewing of later distributions. Then they're sorted according to the first preference marked on them.During the sorting, any vote that may be invalid is set aside for adjudication by the Returning Officer.The Electoral Act (1992) defines an invalid vote as:-The valid poll is the total number of votes - the total number of invalid votes.