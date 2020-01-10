The General Election Count Process.

Baron von Biffo
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 16, 2007
- Messages
- 15,515
There are always a number of questions about the count process at General Elections so I've put together a series of posts that set out the process to the best of my knowledge.
They're based on notes and reading from a few years and the law may have changes since then so they shouldn't be taken as authoritative but merely as a guide to what happens.
If anyone spots an error please let me know.
To avoid having a long and unreadable post and to help get to a specific area quickly, I've divided it into a number of posts and put an index of links to them here.
First steps.
Calculating the quota.
The First Count.
The Second and subsequent counts.
Distribution of a first count surplus.
Distribution of second and subsequent count surpluses.
Eliminations.
They're based on notes and reading from a few years and the law may have changes since then so they shouldn't be taken as authoritative but merely as a guide to what happens.
If anyone spots an error please let me know.
To avoid having a long and unreadable post and to help get to a specific area quickly, I've divided it into a number of posts and put an index of links to them here.
First steps.
Calculating the quota.
The First Count.
The Second and subsequent counts.
Distribution of a first count surplus.
Distribution of second and subsequent count surpluses.
Eliminations.
Last edited: