The Government's proposal to update Irish Hate Speech laws

It's always problematic trying to legislate against stupidity, which is what we're largely talking about here.



The kind of people who are incapable of properly analysing and understanding how the world actually works always ended up blaming conspicuous minority groups for their problems.



Like immigrant groups, "globohomo", "neocons" (Jews), Muslims, "libtards", and so on and on.



The fact is the data clearly shows these kind of narratives are giving rise to hugely increasing actual attacks on minority groups. And attacks like breivik et al on "libtards" etc.



And of course there is a link between incitement to harm and incitement to hate. For that matter, and as set out in the position paper, incitement to prejudice is clearly a part of the chain too - and they are correct in their position - they may as well define the crime as incitement to prejudice as incitement to hate, taking account of all circumstances etc.



No doubt these kind of laws are objectionable, but the actual harm and increasing attacks on our streets, children picking up ideas from their idiot parents and acting on these ideas, is much more objectionable. Meaning something must be done about it.



Before the internet the kind of stupidity and the idiots we are talking about had no platform. Which tended to help manage any potential fall out from their stupidity. The problem we have now however is they have been given a platform.



So one suggestion would be to come down very heavy on those intently providing a platform for and facilitating these kind of people, facilitating hate speech against Jews, gays, immigrants, Muslims, and other minority groups. Imprisonment and huge fines. Go after them in the same way you go after the drug dealers not the unfortunate users etc.