The Government's proposal to update Irish Hate Speech laws

In a beautifully Irish way, our government is using SurveyMonkey.com to canvass the public on how "Hate Speech" (I'll explain the sneer quotes momentarily) laws should be updated. It is doing this as part of a public consultation in the lead up to a review of the legislation that is due to take place in the new year. Bear in mind that incitement to hatred or violence is already prohibited. Bear in mind that whilst Ireland has not bothered its hole updating the law on terrorism (to enable for example the prosecution of terrorists who leave Ireland to enter war zones to join groups like ISIS) it sees increasing restrictions on speech as being a priority. The survey itself is interesting for a number of reasons. Firstly, it uses the term "Hate Speech" instead of the more neutral and accurate "incitement" which is a term that has been popularized by people in favor of placing more restrictions on free expression. Secondly, it is clear from the way the questions are posed that there is an implicit assumption that the law is inadequate and needs to be made more restrictive. It's kind of saying "Tell us how we should increase restrictions" rather than "Why do you feel the law needs changing and how should it be changed"? Thirdly, it makes no effort to explain why the law is inadequate. It has taken on the narrative of the Irish wokerati and just jumped straight to the "How do we further restrict speech" without pausing to ponder whether speech should be further restricted. The survey looks like something drafted by progressive activists; not government.
It has been claimed on here numerous times that the law is inadequate because it doesn't take into account online speech. If this is true (and I've asked numerous times for resources that show this claim to be true never receiving anything back from those advocating change) then I am in favour of filling those gaps. With the existing legislation. To sum up my take on this in a sentence then, my concern is that change is being proposed without any effort to explain the current deficiencies that are to be addressed. Fianna Gael is supposed to be a centre-right, conservative party. I am having difficulty distinguishing its legislative priorities from those of the progressive left.
A question I've posed to those advocating change which I have posed often and have never had a response to is the following:
Here's the survey: Hate Speech Consultation
