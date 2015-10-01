"The greatest monster the world has ever known: my candidate"

Having just finished reading Jung Chang's biography: Mao...The Unknown Story, I am convinced that he was worse than even Stalin or Hitler.

AN estimate of 70 million dead from either war, execution or starvation is laid at his door....and mostly his own fellow countrymen.

I fully realise the Ms Chung has been criticised for being one sided in her portrayal of Mao. but given the level of her research it's hard to see where the holes in her story lie.

If you accept that most of what befell the Chinese nation at this time was the result of Mao's fight for survival, his rise to power and his final aggrandisement, then it's hard to avoid the fact that the only thing that mattered to him was what was good for him and him alone.