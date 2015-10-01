  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
The greatest monster the world has ever known: my candidate.

Who is John Galt?

Having just finished reading Jung Chang's biography: Mao...The Unknown Story, I am convinced that he was worse than even Stalin or Hitler.
AN estimate of 70 million dead from either war, execution or starvation is laid at his door....and mostly his own fellow countrymen.
I fully realise the Ms Chung has been criticised for being one sided in her portrayal of Mao. but given the level of her research it's hard to see where the holes in her story lie.
If you accept that most of what befell the Chinese nation at this time was the result of Mao's fight for survival, his rise to power and his final aggrandisement, then it's hard to avoid the fact that the only thing that mattered to him was what was good for him and him alone.
 


irish_bob

a manager i had while working in new zealand in the late nineties , hailed from the scottish borders and wasnt too fond of taigs
 
Godzilla, surely.
 
Per capita, I think Genghis Khan killed more people.

But Mao dwarfs Hitler and is way ahead of Uncle Joe
 
brughahaha

Ghengis Khan and his army had a bit of a mean streak to them allegedly ..........

And it's still hard to see past the Nazis simply because they industrialised mass killing for the first time
 
Its surprising to note though, that during the first few decades of Communist rule, overall life expectancy rose sharply and the population of China also grew hugely.



Conor

gerhard dengler said:
Per capita, I think Genghis Khan killed more people.

But Mao dwarfs Hitler and is way ahead of Uncle Joe
What does "per capita" mean in this context?
 
seabhcan said:
"The greatest monster the world has ever known: my candidate"

I thought you were introducing someone running in the next election.
I thought it was some sort of online job application platform.
 
I'm just surprised nobody's said Stringjack yet...
 
Who is John Galt?

brughahaha said:
Ghengis Khan and his army had a bit of a mean streak to them allegedly ..........

And it's still hard to see past the Nazis simply because they industrialised mass killing for the first time
I think that one of the unique things about Mao was his callous disregard for his own people.
In his version of the classic "class war" he was prepared to suffer causalities of up to 50% on his own side.
When it came to the success of his ideology, his humanity towards his people was non existent.
 
johnhan278

I have read it a very powerfull book , although I believe there
Are some critics of it negative ones which I have read it
The best bits are about the Chinese civil war the way many of the nationlist generals where sleepers communists who led army after army into giant ambushes. It most of been the sneakiest war in history 1945-1949
 
Who is John Galt? said:
Having just finished reading Jung Chang's biography: Mao...The Unknown Story, I am convinced that he was worse than even Stalin or Hitler.
AN estimate of 70 million dead from either war, execution or starvation is laid at his door....and mostly his own fellow countrymen.
I fully realise the Ms Chung has been criticised for being one sided in her portrayal of Mao. but given the level of her research it's hard to see where the holes in her story lie.
If you accept that most of what befell the Chinese nation at this time was the result of Mao's fight for survival, his rise to power and his final aggrandisement, then it's hard to avoid the fact that the only thing that mattered to him was what was good for him and him alone.
I read her Wild Swans a while back - an horrific, riveting read.
Imagine a psychopath in total charge of a nation.
 
Did Cain not slay 25% of the earthly population?
 
NAPBAR

Half Nelson said:
I read her Wild Swans a while back - an horrific, riveting read.
Imagine a psychopath in total charge of a nation.
The world is full of them. Always was. The Russians, Chinese, Japanese, Germans, French, British, Americans, Spanish, Koreans, Rwandans, White South Africans, Eritreans, Zimbabweans, Belgians, Dutch, Italians, Iraqis, Iranians, Israelis, Egyptians, Indonesians, Indians, Pakistanis, Australians. All have been guilty of genocide or mass murder.
 
Who is John Galt?

johnhan278 said:
I have read it a very powerfull book , although I believe there
Are some critics of it negative ones which I have read it
The best bits are about the Chinese civil war the way many of the nationlist generals where sleepers communists who led army after army into giant ambushes. It most of been the sneakiest war in history 1945-1949
An interesting aspect of her research is that it led her to the conclusion that General Marshall, he of the famous aid plan, was almost solely responsible for the undermining of Chiang Kai-shek's campaign against Mao.
If he hadn't been so incompetent in this matter history might have been a lot different.
 
Still not as bad as Kay Burley.
 
Its a good introduction to 20th century Chinese history, but there are a few problems.

Throughout the book she consistently goes with the most extravagant estimates of his victims. He is probably responsible for 40million deaths, which still makes him one of the most bloodthirsty rulers of all time, but the 70million figure is way off the mark and I think is the result of bias on Jung's part.
 
