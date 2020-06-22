The Greens performance in Government - Keeping an eye on them:

We have seen and heard a lot about the recent happenings within FF and FG since the formation of the Government, from Cowen gate to Leo and Simon keeping the trappings of stately overlords. How about we keep an eye on the Greens in Government and compare their performance against their promises.I know some people were not happy with them bolstering up what the country effectively rejected but held out some hope that they would be a firewall against some of the old ways of FF and FG. For me they got off to a bad start on a number of issues and their vote to support Cowen not coming in to the House to answer questions leads me to think that they will be nothing more that a poor support act for the other two parties.People placed their hope in the Greens to do politics differently, to drive radical change.Lets hope they don't fall asleep at the wheel