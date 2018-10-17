The Growth of the Far-Right in Brazil

The has been a major increase of far-right violence in Brazil as far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro ramps up his homophobic and misogynist rhetoric in the lead up to the run-off for the presidential election. As a result of the rise of the far-right in Brazil there is growing violence against the LGBT community, women (including the use of rape to terrorise women in poor communities) and the murder of black youths in the flavelas



So far this year more than 300 people have been murdered by far-right thugs in anti-LGBT violence. The far-right have staged chants at football matches with "Bolsonaro will kill all queers". In recent days a series of attacks have been carried out, including an attack on one women carrying an LGBT flag, with the thugs who attacked her carving a swastika into her skin. Trans singer Julyanna Barbosa was attacked last Saturday in Rio de Janeiro state. She said her assailants shouted about their support for Mr Bolsonaro, saying "these trash people have to die". Bolsonaro is known for stating that he would want his son to die if he was gay. He also claimed that there are more gay men today because women work.



Attacks have also taken place against left-wing supporters, including the murder of an elderly man in Salvador on Monday who was stabbed twelve times by a far-right thug. Bolsonaro has proposed relaxing gun laws and praised the idea of armed thugs killing 'criminals' stating those who kill "10, 15 or 20" should get a medal. The main criticism made by Bolsonaro of the Brazil's past dictatorship (a 20 year dictatorship that ended in 1985) was that the dictatorship didn't kill enough people.



Bolsonaro has repeatedly made misogynist statements - including describing the birth of his daughter as a 'moment of weakness'. In 2017 the Brazilian supreme court ruled that he had incited rape after comments made about a female parliamentarian. Bolsonaro has openly advocated the sterilisation of women from poor backgrounds. He has also advocated the sterilisation of the indigenous tribes in what is regarded as a plan to wipe out the indigenous population.



Shockingly Brazil soccer legends Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Kaka and Cafu all spoke out in the right-winger's favour, as did current Tottenham star Lucas Moura - of course their support may be based on the fact that Bolsonaro has openly promoted dramatically cutting tax on the super-rich. The fact that Bolsonaro has made openly racist comments seems lost on these individuals.



Not surprisingly Bolsonaro is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump - Steve Bannon is working with his campaign and KKK David Duke has declared his support for Bolsonaro. Like in the US - evangelical Christians have been among the most vocal supporters of Bolsonaro - who has declared himself as an avowed Catholic. The fundamentalists are backing Bolsonaro to row back on advances in Brazil on abortion rights, sex education, same sex marriage and legislation against discrimination against people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Bolsonaro also intends to dramatically row back on workers rights and has stated his intention of attacking the rights of trade unions.



There is a very real threat that the election of Bolsonaro as president will open up a carnival of reaction against large sections of Brazilian society with the potential for widespread violence against the Brazilian population, including a ramping up of murder, rape and torture of political opponents, womens rights advocates, the LGBT community, the coloured population and the indigenous people.