The Growth of the Far-Right in Brazil

The has been a major increase of far-right violence in Brazil as far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro ramps up his homophobic and misogynist rhetoric in the lead up to the run-off for the presidential election. As a result of the rise of the far-right in Brazil there is growing violence against the LGBT community, women (including the use of rape to terrorise women in poor communities) and the murder of black youths in the flavelas

So far this year more than 300 people have been murdered by far-right thugs in anti-LGBT violence. The far-right have staged chants at football matches with "Bolsonaro will kill all queers". In recent days a series of attacks have been carried out, including an attack on one women carrying an LGBT flag, with the thugs who attacked her carving a swastika into her skin. Trans singer Julyanna Barbosa was attacked last Saturday in Rio de Janeiro state. She said her assailants shouted about their support for Mr Bolsonaro, saying "these trash people have to die". Bolsonaro is known for stating that he would want his son to die if he was gay. He also claimed that there are more gay men today because women work.

Attacks have also taken place against left-wing supporters, including the murder of an elderly man in Salvador on Monday who was stabbed twelve times by a far-right thug. Bolsonaro has proposed relaxing gun laws and praised the idea of armed thugs killing 'criminals' stating those who kill "10, 15 or 20" should get a medal. The main criticism made by Bolsonaro of the Brazil's past dictatorship (a 20 year dictatorship that ended in 1985) was that the dictatorship didn't kill enough people.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly made misogynist statements - including describing the birth of his daughter as a 'moment of weakness'. In 2017 the Brazilian supreme court ruled that he had incited rape after comments made about a female parliamentarian. Bolsonaro has openly advocated the sterilisation of women from poor backgrounds. He has also advocated the sterilisation of the indigenous tribes in what is regarded as a plan to wipe out the indigenous population.

Shockingly Brazil soccer legends Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Kaka and Cafu all spoke out in the right-winger's favour, as did current Tottenham star Lucas Moura - of course their support may be based on the fact that Bolsonaro has openly promoted dramatically cutting tax on the super-rich. The fact that Bolsonaro has made openly racist comments seems lost on these individuals.

Not surprisingly Bolsonaro is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump - Steve Bannon is working with his campaign and KKK David Duke has declared his support for Bolsonaro. Like in the US - evangelical Christians have been among the most vocal supporters of Bolsonaro - who has declared himself as an avowed Catholic. The fundamentalists are backing Bolsonaro to row back on advances in Brazil on abortion rights, sex education, same sex marriage and legislation against discrimination against people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Bolsonaro also intends to dramatically row back on workers rights and has stated his intention of attacking the rights of trade unions.

There is a very real threat that the election of Bolsonaro as president will open up a carnival of reaction against large sections of Brazilian society with the potential for widespread violence against the Brazilian population, including a ramping up of murder, rape and torture of political opponents, womens rights advocates, the LGBT community, the coloured population and the indigenous people.
 


He's horrible on LGBT rights but has a right to oppose illegal immigration. The Left helped him into power with the corruption of the Lula and Rousseff administrations.
 
This always happens when the Left betrays the working class - as the Left has done in Ireland.
 
Bolsonaro advocating the shooting of left-wing political opponents

[video=youtube;eBoARZDGQZs]https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=eBoARZDGQZs[/video]
 
In 2017 more than 5,000 people were killed by police in Brazil - Bolsonaro has stated that he will make it legal for police to shoot and kill suspected criminals. Bolsonaro also stated that for every policeman killed, 50 people living in the flavelas should be killed - 99% of the population in the flavelas are the mass of the poor struggling to survive - yet Bolsonaro wants to launch a campaign of murder against the poor as part of his campaign against 'criminals'.
 
Democracy can easily turn fascist. A benevolent dictatorship is much better than a fascist democracy and some countries seem just prone to fascism - those with a strict religious background, those with a colonialist past (either as victims where a remnant of the old order remains with the strings of power in hand or as a colonial occupier of other lands), those with a lot of problems that have been neglected for too long (where the fascists promise a fast and brutal 'solution'), those with difficulties in the separation of powers department (judiciary and politics).

Look what has happened in the Philippines.
 
An election court in Brazil is taking legal action against WhatsApp for spreading far-right fake news during the election campaign.

Bolsonaro is using illegally obtained money from big business in Brazil to run a fake news campaign on social media to denigrate the opposition to the far-right.
 
Confrontation between Bolsonaro and Maria Do Rosario in 2003 - Bolsonaro has repeatedly shouted at Do Rosario in recent times that he wouldn't rape her because she is too ugly.

This has subtitles - although the subtitles don't include Bolsonaro calling Do Rosario a 'whore' at about 50 secs. the part where he calls her a 'freak' is also mistranslated - the correct translation has Bolsonaro calling her a 'slut'

[video=youtube;BFMAKMQ66p0]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFMAKMQ66p0[/video]
 
Bolsonaro is threatening a purge of left-wing activists - demanding they leave the country or 'face the consequences'.

This is not a surprise - last March prominent left-wing council woman, Marielle Franco, was murdered after she spoke out about police atrocities in the flavelas in Rio.
 
Didn't take long for the violence to start - within hours of the vote Ranchers and hired gunmen attacked a village of indigenous Bororo people in Dourados region of Mato Grosso do Sul, shooting the place up, shooting two people (others were injured with rubber bullets), before burning the village to the ground - the Ranchers are trying to force the indigenous population off their land because of opposition to the extension pasture land in order to make more McDonalds burgers. This is the seventh attack on the village - but the most violent so far.

After this three further attacks were carried out on indigenous villages in the region - these attacks included burning down schools and local health clinics.
 
Idiots like you in a corrupt socialist movement are largely responsible for the emergence of this guy. You don't mention that of course as you would rather blame the Donald.
 
Karloff said:
Democracy can easily turn fascist. A benevolent dictatorship is much better than a fascist democracy and some countries seem just prone to fascism - those with a strict religious background, those with a colonialist past (either as victims where a remnant of the old order remains with the strings of power in hand or as a colonial occupier of other lands), those with a lot of problems that have been neglected for too long (where the fascists promise a fast and brutal 'solution'), those with difficulties in the separation of powers department (judiciary and politics).

.
You've pretty much described every country in the world there.
 
