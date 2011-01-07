The HSE Swine Flu Delusion.

Once again this morning on Morning Ireland (7th January 2011) a representative of the HSE joined Kevin Kelleher of the HSE in saying that mercury in vaccines is not in a form which is harmful to humans. The facts, in reality, are the total opposite. Ethyl Mercury (Thimerosal) is a near identical molecule to Methyl Mercury.

CH3Hg+ Vs C2H5Hg+



Studies CONFIRMING Thimerosal as a Health Hazard
Thimerosal DOES HAVE a very real, detrimental impact on health, and that mercury toxicity is a reality in those suffering from the type of neurological damage seen in autistic children.


1.

Environmental Health Perspectives, August, 2005

Fourteenstudies.org states: “This study demonstrates clearly and unequivocally that ethyl mercury, the kind of mercury found in vaccines, not only ends up in your brain, but leaves double the amount of inorganic mercury as methyl mercury, the kind of mercury found in fish.

This work is groundbreaking because little is known about ethyl mercury, and many health authorities have asserted that the mercury found in vaccines is the "safe kind."

This study also delivers a strong rebuke of the Institute of Medicine's recommendation in 2004 to no longer pursue the mercury-autism connection. Excerpt:

"A recently published IOM review (IOM 2004) appears to have abandoned the earlier recommendation [of studying mercury and autism] as well as back away from the American Academy of Pediatrics goal [of removing mercury from vaccines].

This approach is difficult to understand, given our current limited knowledge of the toxicokinetics and developmental neurotoxicity of thimerosal, a compound that has been (and will continue to be) injected in millions of newborns and infants."
2.

Cell Biology and Toxicology April 9, 2009 [Epub Ahead of Print]

Exerpt: “In conclusion, MT-1 and MT-3 mRNAs but not MT-2 mRNA are easily expressed in the cerebellum rather than in the cerebrum by the injection of low-dose thimerosal. It is thought that the cerebellum is a sensitive organ against thimerosal.

As a result of the present findings, in combination with the brain pathology observed in patients diagnosed with autism, the present study helps to support the possible biological plausibility for how low-dose exposure to mercury from thimerosal-containing vaccines may be associated with autism.”
3.

Annals of Epidemiology September 2009: 19(9);659

Male infants who received thimerosal-containing hepatitis-B vaccinations had a three-fold risk of developing autism.
4.

Neurotoxicology October 1, 2009

The above findings are confirmed in this study wherein infant primates injected with just ONE dose of thimerosal-containing hepatitis B vaccine manifested significant developmental delays.
5.

Brain Research September 9, 2009 [Epub Ahead of Print]

Study concluded that injecting thimerosal into suckling infant rats, and adult rats, impairs sensitivity to pain, apparently due to activation the endogenous opioid system.
6.

Toxicology & Environmental Chemistry September-October 2008: 90(5);997-1008

Male infants who received thimerosal-containing hepatitis-B vaccinations were nine times as likely to be receiving special education services
7.

Generation Rescue Survey of 9,000 boys, aged 4-17, in California and Oregon, found that vaccinated boys had a 155 percent greater chance of having a neurological disorder than unvaccinated boys. Vaccinated boys were 224 percent more likely to have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and 61 percent more likely to have autism.

For boys in the 11-17 age bracket, the results were even more pronounced. Vaccinated boys were 158 percent more likely to have a neurological disorder, 317 percent more likely to have ADHD, and 112 percent more likely to have autism.
8.

Report to the Legislature on the Principle Findings from The Epidemiology of Autism in California: A Comprehensive Pilot Study by the MIND Institute, October 2002, concluded that the rise in autism cannot be explained by better diagnosis and expanded diagnostic criteria, but rather is a real event, likely propelled by “environmental exposures to substances such as mercury; viral exposures; autoimmune disorders; and childhood vaccinations."
9.

Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology 2006: 214; 99-108

This French study used a new, sophisticated measurement for environmental toxicity by assessing porphyrin levels in autistic children. It provides clear and unequivocal evidence that children with autism spectrum disorders are significantly more toxic than their neurotypical peers.
10.

Journal of American Physicians and Surgeon, 2003

Exerpt: "The data from this study, along with emerging epidemiological data showing a link between increasing mercury doses from childhood vaccines and childhood neurodevelopmental disorders, increases the likelihood that mercury is one of the main factors leading to the large increase in the rate of autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders. It is hoped that removing thimerosal from all childhood vaccines will contribute to a decline in the numbers of new cases of autistic spectrum disorders."
11.

Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health 2007: 70; 837-851

This study reviewed the case histories and medical profiles of nine autistic children and concluded that eight of the nine children were mercury toxic and this toxicity manifested itself in a manner consistent with Autism Spectrum Disorders.
12.

Neuropediatrics, August 2006

Exerpt: "There was significant difference in blood mercury levels between cases and controls, which persists after adjustment for age, gender and parental occupational status. The geometric mean blood mercury level was also significantly higher in children with inattentive and combined subtypes of ADHD. CONCLUSION: High blood mercury level was associated with ADHD. Whether the relationship is causal requires further studies."
13.

International Journal of Toxicology 2003: 22; 277-285

Fourteenstudies.org states: “This recent study demonstrates that the levels of mercury in the birth hair of autistic children were significantly lower than their control peers. While this may at first appear contradictory, it highlights one of the critical insights to understanding mercury poisoning and autistic children: many autistic children are non-excretors of mercury. This means their capacity to excrete mercury is significantly lower than their neurotypical peers and contributes to their condition.”
14.

Journal of Pediatrics, May 2000: 136; 679-681

This study measured mercury levels in infants before and after the administration of a Hepatitis B vaccine containing thimerosal and found that a "comparison of pre and post-vaccination mercury levels showed a significant increase in both preterm and term infants after vaccination."
15.

Neurotoxicology January 2005: 26; 1-8

Study demonstrates that thimerosal lowers or inhibits your body's ability to produce glutathione, an antioxidant and your body's primary cellular-level defense against mercury.

Excerpt: "Thimerosal-induced cytotoxicity was associated with depletion of intracellular Glutathione in both cell lines...The potential effect of Glutathione or N-acetylcysteine against mercury toxicity warrants further research as possible adjunct therapy to individuals still receiving Thimerosal-containing vaccines."
16.

Environmental Health Perspectives, July 2006

Study demonstrates that very low-levels of Thimerosal can contribute to immune system disregulation.
17.

Molecular Psychiatry July 2004; 1-13

Study demonstrates how thimerosal inhibits methylation, a central driver of cellular communication and development.

Exerpt: "The potent inhibition of this pathway [methylation] by ethanol, lead, mercury, aluminum, and thimerosal suggests it may be an important target of neurodevelopmental toxins."
18.

Molecular Psychiatry September 2004; 1-13

Fouteenstudies.org states: “This work by Columbia University Doctors explores whether genes are important in determining if mercury exposures akin to those in childhood immunizations can disrupt brain development and function.

It is the first known scientific study done specifically on ethlymercury administered in a way similar to the vaccine schedule. Dr. Hornig discussed the study before Congress in September 2004.”

Excerpt: "The premise of our research is that if mercury in vaccines creates risk for neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism, genetic differences are likely to contribute to that risk. Earlier studies, however, did not use the form of mercury present in vaccines, known as thimerosal, and did not consider whether intramuscular, repetitive administration during early postnatal development, when the brain and immune systems are still maturing, might intensify toxicity.

Our predictions were confirmed. Using thimerosal dosages and timing that approximated the childhood immunization schedule, our model of postnatal thimerosal neurotoxicity demonstrated that the genes in mice that predict mercury-related immunotoxicity also predicted nuerodevelopmental damage. Features reminiscent of those observed in autism occurred in the mice of the genetically sensitive strain."
19.

Toxicological Sciences 2003: 74

Study demonstrates the potent toxicity of thimerosal on brain cells.
20.

Autoimmunity Reviews June 2005: 4(5):270-275

Study demonstrates the clear link between ethylmercury [from thimerosal] and autoimmune responses.
21.

Congressional Record - Extensions of Remarks by Congressman Dan Burton (R-IN), Committee on Government Reform, May 21, 2003

Fouteenstudies.org states: “This extensive report was prepared by the staff of the Subcommittee on Human Rights and Wellness and was the result of a three-year investigation. The Committee on Government Reform, chaired by Congressman Dan Burton, initiated the investigation and compiled the testimony of hundreds of researchers and physicians, as well as representatives from the FDA and CDC, who presented to the committee.”

Excerpt: "Mercury is hazardous to humans. Its use in medicinal products is undesirable, unnecessary and should be minimized or eliminated entirely. Manufacturers of vaccines and thimerosal, (an ethlymercury compound used in vaccines), have never conducted adequate testing on the safety of thimerosal. The FDA has never required manufacturers to conduct adequate safety testing on thimerosal and ethlymercury compounds...

Thimerosal used as a preservative in vaccines is likely related to the autism epidemic. This epidemic in all probability may have been prevented or curtailed had the FDA not been asleep at the switch regarding injected thimerosal and the sharp rise of infant exposure to this known neurotoxin. Our public health agencies' failure to act is indicative of institutional malfeasance for self-protection and misplaced protectionism of the pharmaceutical industry."
22.


Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons 2006; 11(1); 8-13

Upon analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), researchers reported significantly increased odds ratios for autism, speech disorders, mental retardation and thinking abnormalities following vaccination with thimerosal-containing vaccines (DTP and Hib), compared to children who received a vaccine containing half the amount of thimerosal (DTPH).

The American Academy of Pediatrics decided that this study was flawed because it relied on VAERS data, which as a “passive surveillance system” is no intended to be used for proving hypotheses.
Washington Health Department Suspends Mercury Restrictions for Swine Flu Vaccine
 
Once again the HSE are encouraging Pregnant Mothers to get vaccinated for Swine Flu even though there was a 700% increase in Miscarriage reported to the Centre for Disease Control after last years flu season.

But the most important thing to note is that the Flu Vaccination does not work. The HSE rep on Morning Ireland this morning said if you were vaccinated last year ... get vaccinated again this year. For what? A 1% chance of protection? Many (over 65's) appearing in our hospitals with Swine Flu were vaccinated last year.

The manufacturers of the various Seasonal and Swine Flu vaccines have never performed a RANDOM, DOUBLE BLIND, PLACEBO TESTED study on the effectiveness of their vaccines and we can guess why.

The July 2010 Cochrane Database Review of 50 studies of flu vaccine use in healthy adults showed once again that these vaccines are not effective for those adults (Jefferson 2010). This confirms a previous review from 2007. That review looked at 274 studies. Both these reviews revealed that flu vaccine had no effect on complications such as pneumonia or on hospital admissions. And flu vaccine reduced the symptoms of illness by only a modest one percent.
Flu vaccines judged ineffective
 
H1N1 vaccines contributed to 3587 miscarriages and stillbirths in 2009. – THE POPULIST

H1N1 vaccines contributed to 3587 miscarriages and stillbirths in 2009.


CDC allegedly falsifies reportsignoring up to 3,587 Miscarriages from H1N1 Vaccine

A shocking report from the National Coalition of Organized Women (NCOW) presented data from two different sources demonstrating that the 2009/10 H1N1 vaccines contributed to an estimated 1,588 miscarriages and stillbirths. A corrected estimate may be as high as 3,587 cases. NCOW also highlights the disturbing fact that the CDC failed to inform their vaccine providers of the incoming data of the reports of suspected H1N1 vaccine related fetal demise.
Hello,

As a matter of interest...

From your perspective....

Do the benefits of any vaccine currently in use outweigh the drawbacks?
 
jams odonnell said:
Hello,

As a matter of interest...

From your perspective....

Do the benefits of any vaccine currently in use outweigh the drawbacks?
Flu vaccine is total Quackery.

All of my children however, have been vaccinated with (Thiomersal free) MMR.

My daughter will NOT be getting Gardasil (the cervical cancer vaccine).

Read the report here on Vaccine Induced Miscarriage:

http://www.progressiveconvergence.com/VAERS updates.pdf
 
Yes Jams they most certainly do.

Ignore the crazy links from destiny's soldier. More discredited hints on links between vaccines and autism. No data on the dangers of pregnant women actually getting swine flu or fact flu vaccine contains less mercury than some tins of tuna. Some people shouldn't comment on stuff they aren't qualified to (I'm a post graduate qualified life scientist btw). The internet is a dangerous mine of misinformation with people with agendas.


My pregnant wife and 1 year old child both got the thiomersal containing vaccine last year. As did I. Everyone is fine in my family and noone got the flu.

There is always a risk with any vaccine. But for me the benefits taking it if in an at risk group outweigh the risk of getting swine flu when pregnant, old, sick. If a reputable scientific journal publishes something contrary to this I would change my mind immediately. But the junk thats been referenced on previous posts does not warrant comment.
 
ozziej said:
Yes Jams they most certainly do.

Ignore the crazy links from destiny's soldier. More discredited hints on links between vaccines and autism.
I too am post graduate qualified in Biochemistry. "Crazy links" ? From all those medical journals?

Who's the one who is crazy? Have a look at the following pdf report on vaccine induced miscarriage.

http://www.progressiveconvergence.com/VAERS updates.pdf
 
Tom Cotter would be disgusted with you;) Give me a pubmed link if you really are a scientist from a reputable journal. Not a link from the populist which appears to be an anti-semitic conspiracy site.
 
Well Ozzie why dont you post up your own links to back up your statements.

Swine Flu was drummed up by big pharma as a way to sell product.

You have the media then beating it into parents minds to have their children injected with a questionable vaccine.
 
What I want to know is if we are getting more cases now than at the height of the pandemic, why are out of date packs of Tamiflu not being bought up by the HSE to be dished out for every sniffle?

Or was the 'pandemic' just scaremongering by the pharmaceutical industry?

How much did the caring Harney blow on vaccines, we didn't want or take, and tablets past their sell by date (to reduce the recovery time by up to 12 hours)

Industry and government working together to maximize profit at the expense of the people
 
No journal articles eh? Just another quack. And you claim to be a scientist. You are the one making the outlandish claims. Burden of proof is on you to back up your lies with some credible research papers. I doubt your qualifications if you believe internet hate sites over scientific journals.Or is it only the Populist and progressiveconvergence papers you studied in the lee maltings?
 
Another thing to consider: Global Swine Flu killed only 10-20% of the number who usually die from Seasonal Flu.

That would make Swine Flu less of a risk than Seasonal flu.

It's all hype and delusion from the HSE.
 
ozziej said:
No journal articles eh? Just another quack. And you claim to be a scientist. You are the one making the outlandish claims. Burden of proof is on you to back up your lies with some credible research papers. I doubt your qualifications if you believe internet hate sites over scientific journals.Or is it only the Populist and progressiveconvergence papers you studied in the lee maltings?
Who are you? You've got 4 posts to your name. What standing have you? As if I would share my personal details with a nobody.
 
I am 27 weeks pregnant and just came through swine flu. It took a full 7 days to even function just about normal. The last place I would go is a doctor or hospital because I didn't want to come under any pressure to take the swine flu jab. I took garlic cloves, honey in hot water, tablespoon of cider vinegar in water and plenty of steam inhalations. And I am fine now.
It's all hype, mind you there are some people who have suffered badly.

My sister in law flapped into the doctors surgerys on the first day of her swine flu in a panic and got her jab and guess what she is not recovered yet and she thought I was mad not getting it.

My children have not had vaccinations, nearly all other kids in their school have had regular long periods of sickness , vomiting, colds, tonsilitis etc and mine are genuinly never sick with my youngest not ever once being on antibiotics as a 6 yr old. I believe that jabs are seriously weakening our own natural defences to fight of infections and in the process poisoning our systems with symptoms in other areas showing such as asthma eczema, dietry probs etc.
 
terence said:
I am 27 weeks pregnant and just came through swine flu.
Thank you for your contributing your personal experience to this thread.

One question:

For example, I could have the swine flu and seasonal flu virus sitting in my nostrils but not causing an underlying illness. What test was performed to verify that it was the swine flu that was causing your illness?

How did the HSE differentiate whether it was Swine Flu or Seasonal flu which was causing your illness?
 
Oh sorry I rang my doctor new years day and went through my symptoms verbally and he told me yes I had it. I could have gone to the hosp and had a nasal swab test done but felt avoiding the hosp the best option and my doc said if I was happy to stay at home that I should. The difference for me between flu and swine was number 1 breathlessness all the time, no 2 an intense bark dry cough for most days and lastly a severe weakness where I could not actually move and had no motivation for anything. Never lost my appetite which I normally would with flu.
My flu symptoms from before were nothing like this.
 
90% of flu cases this year are caused by H1N1, so on balance of probability most flu cases are Swine Flu. It would impractical and inefficient to test every single case.

We must remember that most cases of Swine Flu are indeed mild (well, as mild as flu can be - it's still a pretty awful experience). But that some cases can cause lasting damage or even death. The particular problem with Swine Flu is that it seems to affect pregnant women and younger people worse than "regular flu". Thus, while I do not doubt the veracity of Terence's experience as most people do experience mild cases, anecdotes tell us very little about disease outbreaks. We must look at population statistics, and they do indeed indicate that pregnant women are more at risk. I do not see how that is hype.

I'll just add a brief note of vaccinations (because I feel the matter is so important as to warrant rebuttal every time it is brought up): it is profoundly irresponsible to not get your children vaccinated. Vaccines are the second-most effective public health intervention (after clean water), and protect from very serious illnesses such as measles, hepatitis, meningitis, H Influenzae (not the flu), and other diseases. Epidemiological studies have shown that they are extremely effective. Yes, they do carry risks (nothing is risk-free), but the benefits far far far outweigh the risks. Now, you may still choose to forego them, but not only are you putting your children at risk, you are also putting other children at risk as you are affecting herd immunity - which is the main goal of many vaccines, especially MMR etc. We need over 90% of the population vaccinated so that diseases cannot spread though healthy hosts in order to protect the more vulnerable. Your children may be perfectly healthy, but what about immunosuppressed people they may come into contact with? What about newborns, extremely ill people, or just plain unlucky people?

And finally, Destiny's Child, as someone who also has a science background, I am extremely surprised that you have not posted reputable papers with evidence to back up your claims? The onus is on you, as you have made broad statements. I await with interest.

Also, on Big Pharma making up Swine Flu to make a profit: a) I disdain Big Pharma as much as anyone but b) there's no evidence for the claim they made it up for a profit (but if you have any, I'd love it - I love evidence that exposes Big Pharma for what they are - see Vioxx, etc.) and c) did you know Pharma make far far far more from "natural remedies" and supplements than they do from vaccines? In fact, vaccines make up a tiny percentage of revenues for them - there's far more money in natural remedies, and medicine for chronic illness that people take every day, rather than something they get once per lifetime, or once every few years at most. Basic economics really - that's why there is so little R&D on making new vaccines, and so much on treating obesity etc - not because obesity is more serious, but because there's more money in it.

(On a related, and rather interesting note, the BMJ this week published a very interesting article exposing the Wakefield MMR study as an elaborate hoax - a worthwhile read for anyone interested: The fraud behind the MMR scare -- Godlee 342 -- bmj.com is a good start)
 
Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy adults

The Cochrane Collaboration, as described on its own website, is, "...an international, independent, not-for-profit organization of over 28,000 contributors from more than 100 countries, dedicated to making up-to-date, accurate information about the effects of health care readily available worldwide."

"We are world leaders in evidence-based health care," the site goes on to say, followed by a quote from The Lancet which states, "The Cochrane Collaboration is an enterprise that rivals the Human Genome Project in its potential implications for modern medicine."

Working for the Cochrane Collaboration, an epidemiologist named Dr. Tom Jefferson decided to take a close look at the scientific evidence behind influenza vaccines (seasonal flu vaccines).



Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy adults

Tom Jefferson1, Carlo Di Pietrantonj2, Alessandro Rivetti2, Ghada A Bawazeer3, Lubna A Al-Ansary4, Eliana Ferroni5

1Vaccines Field, The Cochrane Collaboration, Roma, Italy. 2Servizio Regionale di Riferimento per l'Epidemiologia, SSEpi-SeREMI - Cochrane Vaccines Field, Azienda Sanitaria Locale ASL AL, Alessandria, Italy. 3Department of Clinical Pharmacy & KKUH, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 4Department of Family & Community Medicine, Holder of "Shaikh Abdullah S. Bahamdan" Research Chair for Evidence-Based Health Care and Knowledge Translation, College of Medicine, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 5Infectious Diseases Unit, Public Health Agency of Lazio Region, Rome, Italy

Contact address: Tom Jefferson, Vaccines Field, The Cochrane Collaboration, Via Adige 28a, Anguillara Sabazia, Roma, 00061, Italy. jefferson.tom@gmail.com. jefferson@assr.it.

Editorial group: Cochrane Acute Respiratory Infections Group.
Publication status and date: New search for studies and content updated (no change to conclusions), published in Issue 7, 2010.
Review content assessed as up-to-date: 2 June 2010.

Citation: Jefferson T, Di Pietrantonj C, Rivetti A, Bawazeer GA, Al-Ansary LA, Ferroni E. Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy adults. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2010, Issue 7. Art. No.: CD001269. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD001269.pub4.

Copyright © 2010 The Cochrane Collaboration. Published by John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.
next
Abstract

Background
Different types of influenza vaccines are currently produced worldwide. Healthy adults are presently targeted mainly in North America.

Objectives
Identify, retrieve and assess all studies evaluating the effects of vaccines against influenza in healthy adults.

Search strategy
We searched the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL) (The Cochrane Library, 2010, issue 2), MEDLINE (January 1966 to June 2010) and EMBASE (1990 to June 2010).

Selection criteria
Randomised controlled trials (RCTs) or quasi-RCTs comparing influenza vaccines with placebo or no intervention in naturally-occurring influenza in healthy individuals aged 16 to 65 years. We also included comparative studies assessing serious and rare harms.

Data collection and analysis
Two review authors independently assessed trial quality and extracted data.

Main results
We included 50 reports. Forty (59 sub-studies) were clinical trials of over 70,000 people. Eight were comparative non-RCTs and assessed serious harms. Two were reports of harms which could not be introduced in the data analysis. In the relatively uncommon circumstance of vaccine matching the viral circulating strain and high circulation, 4% of unvaccinated people versus 1% of vaccinated people developed influenza symptoms (risk difference (RD) 3%, 95% confidence interval (CI) 2% to 5%). The corresponding figures for poor vaccine matching were 2% and 1% (RD 1, 95% CI 0% to 3%). These differences were not likely to be due to chance. Vaccination had a modest effect on time off work and had no effect on hospital admissions or complication rates. Inactivated vaccines caused local harms and an estimated 1.6 additional cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome per million vaccinations. The harms evidence base is limited.

Authors' conclusions
Influenza vaccines have a modest effect in reducing influenza symptoms and working days lost. There is no evidence that they affect complications, such as pneumonia, or transmission.

WARNING:
This review includes 15 out of 36 trials funded by industry (four had no funding declaration). An earlier systematic review of 274 influenza vaccine studies published up to 2007 found industry funded studies were published in more prestigious journals and cited more than other studies independently from methodological quality and size. Studies funded from public sources were significantly less likely to report conclusions favorable to the vaccines. The review showed that reliable evidence on influenza vaccines is thin but there is evidence of widespread manipulation of conclusions and spurious notoriety of the studies. The content and conclusions of this review should be interpreted in light of this finding.

Plain language summary

Vaccines to prevent influenza in healthy adults
Over 200 viruses cause influenza and influenza-like illness which produce the same symptoms (fever, headache, aches and pains, cough and runny noses). Without laboratory tests, doctors cannot tell the two illnesses apart. Both last for days and rarely lead to death or serious illness. At best, vaccines might be effective against only influenza A and B, which represent about 10% of all circulating viruses. Each year, the World Health Organization recommends which viral strains should be included in vaccinations for the forthcoming season.

Authors of this review assessed all trials that compared vaccinated people with unvaccinated people. The combined results of these trials showed that under ideal conditions (vaccine completely matching circulating viral configuration) 33 healthy adults need to be vaccinated to avoid one set of influenza symptoms. In average conditions (partially matching vaccine) 100 people need to be vaccinated to avoid one set of influenza symptoms. Vaccine use did not affect the number of people hospitalised or working days lost but caused one case of Guillian-Barré syndrome (a major neurological condition leading to paralysis) for every one million vaccinations. Fifteen of the 36 trials were funded by vaccine companies and four had no funding declaration. Our results may be an optimistic estimate because company-sponsored influenza vaccines trials tend to produce results favorable to their products and some of the evidence comes from trials carried out in ideal viral circulation and matching conditions and because the harms evidence base is limited..
Click to expand...
 
Destiny's Soldier said:
Another thing to consider: Global Swine Flu killed only 10-20% of the number who usually die from Seasonal Flu.

That would make Swine Flu less of a risk than Seasonal flu.

It's all hype and delusion from the HSE.
I thought that this thread was about the HSE using swine flu as an excuse to for overcrowding in A&E.
Instead, it turns out to be a combination of conspiracy theories about link between mercury and autism as well as a swipe at HSE and scepticism about seriousness of swine flu.

Someone claiming to be 'qualified' in 'biochemistry' but at the same time linking to a nutjob magazine packed with ads for 'alternative' medicines with unsubstantiated crackpot notions from the alternative medicine industry.


Three questions-
a) is the rate of mental illness higher in those who believe in alternative medicine?

b) the mercury -autistic spectrum hypothesis appears to have been discredited completely. Given the continuing rise in ASD since the almost complete removal of thimerosal from vaccines, why is it that this notion continues to have support?


c) why not try homeopathy-many from the alternative medicine business swear by it. Apparently it cures everything from autism ( a Dublin based homepoathist is raking in the cash on this premise) to life threatening diseases!

And finally, I was not at the tinned tuna last night.
 
omnieoin said:
90% of flu cases this year are caused by H1N1, so on balance of probability most flu cases are Swine Flu. It would impractical and inefficient to test every single case.
Do you have a source for this?

Also, on Big Pharma making up Swine Flu to make a profit: a) I disdain Big Pharma as much as anyone but b) there's no evidence for the claim they made it up for a profit (but if you have any, I'd love it - I love evidence that exposes Big Pharma for what they are - see Vioxx, etc.) and c) did you know Pharma make far far far more from "natural remedies" and supplements than they do from vaccines? In fact, vaccines make up a tiny percentage of revenues for them - there's far more money in natural remedies, and medicine for chronic illness that people take every day, rather than something they get once per lifetime, or once every few years at most. Basic economics really - that's why there is so little R&D on making new vaccines, and so much on treating obesity etc - not because obesity is more serious, but because there's more money in it.
I dont think anybody said it was made up, what swine flu has become is a marketing & branding exercise by a combination of Pharma, the WHO who seem to want to justify their budget by whipping up a scare now and then both aided by the rolling news sensationalist brigade. I remember in 2009 watching skynews and they had all these fancy graphics showing how many people were infected in each country, was a load of spin to make a story out of nothing.

In a few years time they will have invented some new scare on top of the recent ones, avian flu, SARS, H1N1, keep everyone scared and the Health Ministers will buy our product.
 
