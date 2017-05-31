The Immediate repercussions of the Right Honourable Jeremy B. Corbyn M. P., Prime Minister.

While obviously the election is not over by any means, the fact is that there is now much more than an outside chance that Jeremy Corbyn will be the next Prime Minister.



The gap between the two contenders seems to narrow all the time, one political scientist who has written on elections since 1945 - that's not a misquote! - was interviewed by Newsnight recently and he concluded that the swing in the polls back to Labour has been the largest swing he has ever seen in elections in his lifetime.



Tory Campaign

I think the reason for this is simply that the Tories have not put forward enough new positive steps that they would take, as opposed to some vague 'strong leadership' and an anti-Corbyn campaign. Margaret Thatcher, for example, always put forward some new and at least exciting step in her manifesto that people could talk about during the campaign whereas May's one only seems to contain bad news. Even if you look at the question of austerity, at least when Cameron championed it the populace could look forward to an end in sight in the person of a particular date when the deficit would be closed, whereas May has scrapped that and all the public see is never ending austerity. Cameron and Osborne also talked about a 'Northern Powerhouse', with some concrete steps like regional Mayors etc, again giving people something positive to look forward to whereas May doesn't talk that way at all.



Labour Campaign

Corbyn is also a person its easy to underestimate. Don't forget he has just won two Labour party leadership campaigns, which has quite a large electorate, handsomely, even when he was 100 to 1 against winning. In truth he has been in a minority of one for much of his life in the House of Commons but that means he is well accustomed to arguing his corner whereas May seems to have had a bit more of a charmed career and so is less comfortable with the cut and thrust of the campaign.



So this could really happen and it will be fascinating to see the implications, e.g.:



a) On Ireland. He is quite knowledgeable about this country and it will be interesting to see if he would favour Irish unity in his capacity as PM, by no means impossible.



b) Brexit. This is the humdinger obviously. Presumably in practice he can only forge ahead much like May before him, he will leave certainly but hope to get a deal and if not cut loose anyway probably.



c) Defence of the Realm. I don't think his premiership will go down well at all with the armed forces around the world, there really aren't all that many UK military adventures that he has supported over the years. I expect some disquiet here.



d) Scotland. Now this could be one of the most interesting areas. The fact is that presumably if he becomes PM it will be in coalition with the SNP and if so they will want their pound of flesh. Maybe they will demand either a new referendum or some kind of association between Scotland and the EU, but this could easily lead to a break up of the UK which no doubt the politburo in Brussels are in fact rooting for.



e) Foreign Policy. Generally he is quite independent minded and knowledgeable indeed about issues like Iran - he used to host a program for Iranian TV -, Israel - he is much more sympathetic to the Palestinians -, and Russia. So either UK foreign policy will change dramatically, it will be hard after all to just hoodwink him because he knows a lot about foreign policy, or there will be huge conflict in government when he takes over.



f) Economy. While his concern for the poor, and those oppressed by injustice, is very commendable and sincere I think it could lead to economic problems in the long run. I don't think he has much experience of the private sector or any real feel for the great difficulties of private enterprise in the modern age and if not he might make it very difficult for people in that sphere and so, gradually, crash the economy as has happened in otherwise wealthy places like Venezuela in modern times.



Anyway it could be interesting to see, if he gets in it makes Trump's victory and Brexit seem like a minor ripple in comparison to that tsunami!