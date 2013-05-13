The Interesting random facts thread

james5001

james5001

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 27, 2009
Messages
11,272
Exactly what it says on the tin.

Feel free to share random facts about anything and everything.
But we'll try and not let it veer off into the unpolitical too much.

I'll start-

In 1963, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy authorized the wiretapping of Martin Luther King Jr.'s telephones by the FBI.

The FBI and Martin Luther King - David J. Garrow - The Atlantic
 


Des Quirell

Des Quirell

1
Joined
Oct 8, 2011
Messages
39,552
This man:



used drive this one to school:



when the latter was a chiseler.
 
NYCKY

NYCKY

Moderator
Joined
Apr 17, 2010
Messages
14,117
The pentagon is the largest office building in the world.
 
D

Deleted member 9361

If you stacked Irish bank debt upright in euros it would extend over 322 miles,
 
drummed

drummed

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2010
Messages
36,191
I can't find my ATM card:(
 
RahenyFG

RahenyFG

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 17, 2010
Messages
9,094
Netherlands have never won the football World Cup.
 
Drogheda445

Drogheda445

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 13, 2012
Messages
6,449
If you were to count one number after the other every second, counting to a million would take you 12 days. Counting to a billion would take you 32 years.
 
J

jmcc

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
45,463
25% of active Irish websites have a link back to Facebook.
 
Drogheda445

Drogheda445

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 13, 2012
Messages
6,449
If you were to unwind all strands of DNA in every cell in your body, it would stretch all the way to the Moon.
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,857
Drogheda445 said:
If you were to count one number after the other every second, counting to a million would take you 12 days. Counting to a billion would take you 32 years.
Click to expand...
And effectively flushing billions of Euros down the toilet saving zombie banks, takes no time at all!:mad:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom