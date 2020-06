galteeman said:

Does anybody have anything that puts Sarsfield at Reading?

I can’t find anything that puts Sarsfield at Reading but it does seem fairly likely that he was as part of the forward screening force James army in advance of the advance of William etc.One interesting passage from Haddick-Flynn’s biography of Sarsfield, that gives the febrile flavour of that time....Catholic Lord Dover raised a regiment of horse...."As his lordship was not a professional soldier the day to day running of the regiment devolved on Sarsfield. His men began to participate in great parades which were held regularly on Houndslow Heath(near what is now Heathrow), involving large numbers from all ranks.Fashionable London turned out to see these spectacles, although some were dismayed to find on the parade ground - ‘between the horse and foot’ - a great wooden chapel on wheels where popish priests offered mass each morning, whilst their co-adjutors moved among the troops on proselytising missions.”Sarsfield was involved in an incident in April 1687 when a newly opened catholic church was attacked by a Protestant mob......."A small party of militia were posted at the gate, but as the morning wore on was overpowered, and the mob streamed into the building, smashing statues and crucifixes.When Sarsfield‘s men arrived the militia were standing by helplessly. They had to force their way in with drawn swords, but within minutes managed to corral the mob and frogmarched the ringleaders out. Then they compelled the rest to withdraw and disperse.”