The Iron Norn Lady Backs The Malthouse Alternative Compromise No Deal Backstop Deal.

Cometh the hour cometh the internationally renowned stateswoman, Ulsters own Norn Iron lady steps forth to lead her people to the promised land. Not wan to sit on her laurels this British Isle's first lady has taken upon herself to lead the entire UK in telling the EU imperialist just where to stick their sunshine and has the mexicants on the run...
DUP leader Arlene Foster said she believes the plan can unify a number of strands in the Brexit debate and urged the Prime Minister to get behind it.
It also gives a feasible alternative to the backstop proposed by the European Union which would split the United Kingdom or keep the entire United Kingdom in the Customs Union and Single Market. Importantly, this proposal would also offer a route towards negotiating a future trade relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.
If the Prime Minister is seeking to find a united front, both between elements in her own party and the DUP, in the negotiations which she will enter with the European Union, then this is a proposition which she should not turn her back on.
There is no better time to advance this alternative given the confusion and disarray which is now manifesting itself in Brussels. This has been displayed both by the contradictory EU statements and the panic stricken behaviour of the Irish government.
DUP backs âMalthouseâ alternative plan to break Brexit impasse - Belfast Newsletter
Meanwhile in an attempt to turn back the clock to 1970ish NI second largest unionist party Shin flake/Ra are taking a concrete leaf out of the worlds most famous orangemans book by building walls...
View attachment 1703
Mock soldiers man Irish border checkpoint in Brexit protest as Sinn Fein leader warns of - ITV News
The difference between the two leaders tis remarkable, Arlene spakes and the world listens, Mary Loo tells the drones she only wants a border poll if there's a hard brexit and no wan even noticed...
