  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
    Misinformation and conspiracy theories about this topic will not be tolerated!

The Iron Norn Lady Backs The Malthouse Alternative Compromise No Deal Backstop Deal.

between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,385
Cometh the hour cometh the internationally renowned stateswoman, Ulsters own Norn Iron lady steps forth to lead her people to the promised land. Not wan to sit on her laurels this British Isle's first lady has taken upon herself to lead the entire UK in telling the EU imperialist just where to stick their sunshine and has the mexicants on the run...

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she believes the plan can unify a number of strands in the Brexit debate and urged the Prime Minister to get behind it.

It also gives a feasible alternative to the backstop proposed by the European Union which would split the United Kingdom or keep the entire United Kingdom in the Customs Union and Single Market. Importantly, this proposal would also offer a route towards negotiating a future trade relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

If the Prime Minister is seeking to find a united front, both between elements in her own party and the DUP, in the negotiations which she will enter with the European Union, then this is a proposition which she should not turn her back on.

There is no better time to advance this alternative given the confusion and disarray which is now manifesting itself in Brussels. This has been displayed both by the contradictory EU statements and the panic stricken behaviour of the Irish government.


DUP backs âMalthouseâ alternative plan to break Brexit impasse - Belfast Newsletter

Meanwhile in an attempt to turn back the clock to 1970ish NI second largest unionist party Shin flake/Ra are taking a concrete leaf out of the worlds most famous orangemans book by building walls...

View attachment 1703

Mock soldiers man Irish border checkpoint in Brexit protest as Sinn Fein leader warns of - ITV News

The difference between the two leaders tis remarkable, Arlene spakes and the world listens, Mary Loo tells the drones she only wants a border poll if there's a hard brexit and no wan even noticed...
 


between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,385
The day is shaping up as a straight Conservatives plus DUP v Labour fight.

Enter the Toole
 
R

recedite

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
4,046
She is being very reasonable here.

If Varadkar goes with his gut instinct and says NO...
Then he may well be condemning RoI to a hard border and trade tariffs with our nearest neighbours.
Has he had enough of the gambling yet, or is he willing to risk all on one last face-saving punt?
There is nothing extra to gain by winning, except his own reputation. But losing the gamble would be catastrophic for this country.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,385
Theresa doing the Norn Iron lady's bidding...

Theresa May has told MPs she will seek to re-open negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland backstop.

The PM said she would go back to Brussels to get a "significant and legally binding change" to the controversial proposal, which aims to stop the return of border checks.

Brexit: Theresa May will ask the EU to reopen Brexit deal - BBC News
 
T

TweetyBird

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 6, 2018
Messages
657
On day 1 of Brexit, call for a border poll. Certainly a cunning and most unexpected plan by Arlene.
 
AhNowStop

AhNowStop

Well-known member
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
11,897
Malthouse is very apt .. they must all be pished if they think kicking the can down the road & max fac two is somehow going to work :roll: .... poor deluded eejits :)
 
AhNowStop

AhNowStop

Well-known member
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
11,897
recedite said:
She is being very reasonable here.

If Varadkar goes with his gut instinct and says NO...
Then he may well be condemning RoI to a hard border and trade tariffs with our nearest neighbours.
Has he had enough of the gambling yet, or is he willing to risk all on one last face-saving punt?
There is nothing extra to gain by winning, except his own reputation. But losing the gamble would be catastrophic for this country.
Click to expand...
what nonsense you talk :lol: .. absolute nonsense but very funny :roflmao:
 
APettigrew92

APettigrew92

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 4, 2011
Messages
2,745
recedite said:
She is being very reasonable here.


There is nothing extra to gain by winning, except his own reputation. But losing the gamble would be catastrophic for this country.
Click to expand...
Stormont has been closed down due to her "reason" in allowing her farmer mates to burn NI taxpayer money for, well, money.

She is also backing Brexit despite the majority of the individuals in her "country" being against it. Truly a woman of the people.

On top of that, the Cons have been told numerous times by Brussels that there will be no further negotiation. May sent some lad who disagreed with the deal he had struck himself.

So her subversion of Brexit through incompetence is on track but you'd have to be mad to think Juncker and co. are going to ever consider anything from this point onwards.
 
death or glory

death or glory

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 1, 2012
Messages
20,190
between the bridges said:
Cometh the hour cometh the internationally renowned stateswoman, Ulsters own Norn Iron lady steps forth to lead her people to the promised land. Not wan to sit on her laurels this British Isle's first lady has taken upon herself to lead the entire UK in telling the EU imperialist just where to stick their sunshine and has the mexicants on the run...

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she believes the plan can unify a number of strands in the Brexit debate and urged the Prime Minister to get behind it.

“It also gives a feasible alternative to the backstop proposed by the European Union which would split the United Kingdom or keep the entire United Kingdom in the Customs Union and Single Market. Importantly, this proposal would also offer a route towards negotiating a future trade relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

“If the Prime Minister is seeking to find a united front, both between elements in her own party and the DUP, in the negotiations which she will enter with the European Union, then this is a proposition which she should not turn her back on.

“There is no better time to advance this alternative given the confusion and disarray which is now manifesting itself in Brussels. This has been displayed both by the contradictory EU statements and the panic stricken behaviour of the Irish government.”


DUP backs â€˜Malthouseâ€™ alternative plan to break Brexit impasse - Belfast Newsletter

Meanwhile in an attempt to turn back the clock to 1970ish NI second largest unionist party Shin flake/Ra are taking a concrete leaf out of the worlds most famous orangemans book by building walls...

View attachment 1703

Mock soldiers man Irish border checkpoint in Brexit protest as Sinn Fein leader warns of - ITV News

The difference between the two leaders tis remarkable, Arlene spakes and the world listens, Mary Loo tells the drones she only wants a border poll if there's a hard brexit and no wan even noticed...
Click to expand...
Nice OP but bound to be Zooed for being to relevant or factual judging by recent events.
 
R

recedite

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
4,046
APettigrew92 said:
Stormont has been closed down due to her "reason" in allowing her farmer mates to burn NI taxpayer money for, well, money.
Click to expand...
That storm in a teacup was just an excuse to cause trouble. If grants for renewable energy wood chip/pellets are too high, just reduce them. The SEAI are constantly adjusting the rates of grants in ROI; nobody even notices.
 
mac tíre

mac tíre

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
8,289
recedite said:
That storm in a teacup was just an excuse to cause trouble. If grants for renewable energy wood chip/pellets are too high, just reduce them. The SEAI are constantly adjusting the rates of grants in ROI; nobody even notices.
Click to expand...
*Stares at post in amazement*
 
Ireniall

Ireniall

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 7, 2011
Messages
8,943
between the bridges said:
Cometh the hour cometh the internationally renowned stateswoman, Ulsters own Norn Iron lady steps forth to lead her people to the promised land. Not wan to sit on her laurels this British Isle's first lady has taken upon herself to lead the entire UK in telling the EU imperialist just where to stick their sunshine and has the mexicants on the run...

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she believes the plan can unify a number of strands in the Brexit debate and urged the Prime Minister to get behind it.

It also gives a feasible alternative to the backstop proposed by the European Union which would split the United Kingdom or keep the entire United Kingdom in the Customs Union and Single Market. Importantly, this proposal would also offer a route towards negotiating a future trade relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

If the Prime Minister is seeking to find a united front, both between elements in her own party and the DUP, in the negotiations which she will enter with the European Union, then this is a proposition which she should not turn her back on.

There is no better time to advance this alternative given the confusion and disarray which is now manifesting itself in Brussels. This has been displayed both by the contradictory EU statements and the panic stricken behaviour of the Irish government.


DUP backs âMalthouseâ alternative plan to break Brexit impasse - Belfast Newsletter

Meanwhile in an attempt to turn back the clock to 1970ish NI second largest unionist party Shin flake/Ra are taking a concrete leaf out of the worlds most famous orangemans book by building walls...

View attachment 1703

Mock soldiers man Irish border checkpoint in Brexit protest as Sinn Fein leader warns of - ITV News

The difference between the two leaders tis remarkable, Arlene spakes and the world listens, Mary Loo tells the drones she only wants a border poll if there's a hard brexit and no wan even noticed...
Click to expand...
I doubt that the bould Arlene considers that she comes from an isle and if she did then it would imply that she thought of herself as Irish which would beg the question about why she might abandon the place when the isle is finally united. But fair play-you were obviously attempting to be conciliatory
 
N

Niall996

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2011
Messages
11,823


Thankfully they're not real British Army or they would have shot some child in the back by now.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
42,515
recedite said:
That storm in a teacup was just an excuse to cause trouble. If grants for renewable energy wood chip/pellets are too high, just reduce them. The SEAI are constantly adjusting the rates of grants in ROI; nobody even notices.
Click to expand...
Unphukkinbelievable.....





You really are such an AH.
 
death or glory

death or glory

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 1, 2012
Messages
20,190
Niall996 said:


Thankfully they're not real British Army or they would have shot some child in the back by now.
Click to expand...
Boo hoo hoo.
Take your oil and quit whining.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,385
Ireniall said:
I doubt that the bould Arlene considers that she comes from an isle and if she did then it would imply that she thought of herself as Irish which would beg the question about why she might abandon the place when the isle is finally united. But fair play-you were obviously attempting to be conciliatory
Click to expand...
pffft, moi's middle name tis conciliatory, tis right in between King and Billy...
 
P

paddycomeback

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 19, 2011
Messages
2,126
My take is May knows Brussels will reject Brady move, and she'll call a general election (with A50 extension) fighting it on a Unionist ticket.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom