The Last Debate: Varadkar v Martin v McDonald.

At last it's happening. SF has had their wish granted and their leader will be debating with the leaders of FG and FF in what could become the pivotal moment of GE 2020.



All three leaders must be exhausted at this point. On top of the physical drudge work of visiting every constituency they've had to do an endless round of interviews and debates. Tonight, when they're at their most vulnerable they'll also be under the most pressure of the campaign.



Varadkar is the most forlorn of the three. At this point his party has failed to halt the loss of support and realistically there's little he can do to change that tonight.



His two objectives will be to try to frighten voters into not changing from the experienced team and to present FG as the only vote for people who don't want SF in government.



It's unlikely he'll have much success with either. The only positive for him is that FG is probably at rock bottom so even if he has a really bad night he's not likely to lose any more votes.



Martin is the best debater of the three but in the earlier debates he been perceived as being tetchy and argumentative. He's under considerable pressure to avoid becoming the first FF leader not to be Taoiseach.



His goals are to win back some of the SF voters and to position FF as the only party that will be able to lead a stable government.



The challenge he faces is that there's no sign that the voters are interested in policy this time. The mantra is 'change' and FF, because of the Confidence and Supply agreement, is not perceived as a party of change.



McDonald is the weakest debater and the poorest on detail. She does have the advantage of a strong wind at her back.



Also in her favour is that because they're only running 42 candidates she probably already has all the support that SF can realistically hope to convert into seats.



Her game plan tonight will be to avoid making a serious mistake. She could probably weather a repeat of her poor performance in the Dobson interview so long as she keeps her temper in check.



The controversy over omitting McDonald from the earlier events and the fact that this is the last of the serious debates could result a larger audience than for the others. It's also the final week of the campaign, the time when most voters make up their minds.



Will it produce fireworks or will it be an anticlimax? One thing is certain, tonight is McDonald's to lose.