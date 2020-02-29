The long term impact of Covid-19

China's coronavirus lockdown curbs deadly pollution, likely saving the lives of tens of thousands, says researcher The drastic measures enforced by China during the coronavirus outbreak have slashed deadly air pollution, potentially saving the lives of tens of thousands of people, a Stanford University researcher said.

While we are still working through the actual virus itself, it seems very clear that this event is a game changer in a number of areas. In many respects life will return to "normal" but it will be a slightly different normal than the one we've known.BC and AC (before/after Corona virus) will become a "thing" as people assess the impact that this is having.Some areas that I can see being affected are:I never thought I'd see a time when there are ads on the TV telling us to not shake hands with people when we meet. There is evidence to suggest that countries where kissing as a greeting are impacted more by this virus, attending funerals, religious ceremonies and even sporting events will all have a shadow cast over them for a long time. Will, for example, shaking hands as a greeting become a thing of the past? In 6 months time when we're all (hopefully) out of this, will you offer your hand as greeting in a meeting? Will the person your offering it to accept it?: Will we all be holidaying at home far more? As businesses become more virtual in terms of travel, there will be far less traveling for business reasons, so less demand for flights and accommodation, meaning many hotels, airlines will go out of business and the ones that remain will likely become more expensive... Therefore the "popping over to NYC for the Christmas shopping" is something that is over.: like Brexit this may lead to an United Ireland, or at least hasten it, as it's becoming crystal clear that as an island nation we would be in a far better position to combat the spread of viruses as one entity rather than two. We can see for example the difficulty in relation to closing schools as the two parts of the island has different policies. We are also seeing calls for govt supports to include the living in the North but working in the South. It is very hard to argue the rationale of 2 different countries on an island in terms of the prevention, treatment and recovery of a pandemic.When we look back on this, and we can quantity the impact on the environment will we, as a society demand more sustainable solutions?: again linked to travel, many businesses are now discovering remote working as a means of doing business. The need/ability to travel to meetings both nationally and internationally is being replaced by Zoom/Google Hangouts/Skype etc.. so will companies be willing to continue to spend money and time on international meetings and conferences? A trip to NYC for "an important business meeting" could impact 3 days work and cost quite a bit between accommodation and travel.. now why not just do a Zoom meeting instead?Will companies still want to build offices for 500+ people when the vast majority in customer support can work remotely. Why build, equip, maintain, run an office for 500, when hotdesking will do and people can be as productive by working from home?: If larger companies adopt a remote working environment will paying big money for a small house in a city still make sense? The value of having a garden has just sky rocketed, or so it seems to me from talking to parents living in apartments. Will social distancing lead to less demand for high density living?There are other areas too that will be impacted and some may not even be apparent yet.So you think the above is a fair reflection of possible long term impacts.. or do you disagree? What other areas can you see being changed as a result of this pandemic?May be there will be none? Maybe this will all be forgotten in 2021 and life will just take off where we left it.