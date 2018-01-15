The #MeToo movement - justice or witchhunt?

Dame_Enda
The #MeToo movement is experiencing something of a backlash from some prominent older women. Margaret Atwood, author of "The Handmaids Tale", is being called a "bad feminist" for signing a petition with scores of other writers calling for University of British Columbia to release records of an investigation into a fired professor, amid fears the allegations against him were false.
This comes after Catherine DeNeuve argued men should be allowed to "hit on" women. About an hour ago she clarified her comments, expressing fears of a purging of the arts based on contemporary values, such as Leonardo da Vinci and Gaugin. She also pointed out that in 1972 she signed a petition in defense of abortion rights. She says (same link) " I dont like this characteristic of our times whereby everyone feels they have the right to judge, to arbitrate, to condemn".
So is #MeToo a necessary process of accountability for abusive men, or a witchhunt or somewhere in between?
Should social media censor tweets judged as making unproven allegations of sexual harrassment? Or would that injure freedom of speech and allow the guilty to hide behind lawyers?
