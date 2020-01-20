The Mythological Utopian UI Pipe Dream

between the bridges

The long ''war'' was meant to deliver it...

The GFA was meant to deliver it...

Scottish '' Independence'' was meant to deliver it...

Brexit was meant to deliver it...

Out breeding was meant to deliver it...

The rise of the Shinners was meant to deliver it...

and yet...

Less than a third of people here would vote for a united Ireland if a border poll was held tomorrow

Just 29% in Northern Ireland would vote for unity, major study reveals

Less than a third of people here would vote for a united Ireland if a border poll was held tomorrow, according to a major study of 2,000 voters.
perhaps tis time to write to santa...
 


And yet nobody is talking about a border poll tomorrow. Even SF don't want a border poll tomorrow, they want preparations for a border poll to start.

The grown ups are talking about preparing now for a border poll in five years time.

In the meantime, we'll see how Brexit pans out, how Scotland gets on with IndyRef 2 and how the votes for the next Assembly elections go in 2021 or 2022. The one thing we can say for certainty is that as every year passes, more voters in favour of the Union die and more voters in favour if Unity reach voting age.

No rush.....
 
Hard to imagine a people who wish to understand what they are voting on before making a choice.

The talk now is not of a united Ireland in the morning but of how we should carry it out.

The question asked was loaded to get a specific reaction.
 
Arlene thought it was not coming quick enough so the Dup are nudging it along.
 
blinding said:
Arlene thought it was not coming quick enough so the Dup are nudging it along.
Despite the cash-for-ash scandal, support for devolution was remarkably high. The restoration of the Assembly and Executive was backed by 81% of people with a minuscule minority of 2% opposing it.

Power-sharing with both unionists and nationalists in the Stormont executive governing together was also strongly endorsed with 61% support and 7% opposition.
 
And yet nobody is talking about a border poll tomorrow. Even SF don't want a border poll tomorrow, they want preparations for a border poll to start.

The grown ups are talking about preparing now for a border poll in five years time.

In the meantime, we'll see how Brexit pans out, how Scotland gets on with IndyRef 2 and how the votes for the next Assembly elections go in 2021 or 2022. The one thing we can say for certainty is that as every year passes, more voters in favour of the Union die and more voters in favour if Unity reach voting age.

No rush.....
Sounds familiar...

We'll have a united Ireland by 2016, says McGuinness

A UNITED Ireland by 2016 is on the cards, Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness predicted last night.
Despite the cash-for-ash scandal, support for devolution was remarkably high. The restoration of the Assembly and Executive was backed by 81% of people with a minuscule minority of 2% opposing it.

Power-sharing with both unionists and nationalists in the Stormont executive governing together was also strongly endorsed with 61% support and 7% opposition.
It is the best of way in the current situation. Unionism is now in the hands of one Boris.
 
Despite the cash-for-ash scandal, support for devolution was remarkably high. The restoration of the Assembly and Executive was backed by 81% of people with a minuscule minority of 2% opposing it.

Power-sharing with both unionists and nationalists in the Stormont executive governing together was also strongly endorsed with 61% support and 7% opposition.
We're aware of this.

This is why the DUP went back into shared government after seeing recalcitrant unionism get its collective ar5e kicked in the local, european and westminster elections.

We haven't seen the report into 'cash for ash' yet so we don't know how long Arlene can stay on as leader.
 
i think the most likely scenario is that things will work out as Glenshane4 desires.
 
We're aware of this.

This is why the DUP went back into shared government after seeing recalcitrant unionism get its collective ar5e kicked in the local, european and westminster elections.

We haven't seen the report into 'cash for ash' yet so we don't know how long Arlene can stay on as leader.
Sigh, both the duppers and shinners ran scared of a local election after the GE... ( the ''grown up's'' know this)
 
Did it ever occur to you that Adams and McGuinness were keeping potential disso supporters on side? Politician makes outlandish promise at manifesto launch?

Or is that too complicated for you?
So paddy ye belive that Sf promising UI within 13 years was a lie or outlandish promise? perhaps ye could have a word with tis chap...

And yet nobody is talking about a border poll tomorrow. Even SF don't want a border poll tomorrow, they want preparations for a border poll to start.

The grown ups are talking about preparing now for a border poll in five years time.

In the meantime, we'll see how Brexit pans out, how Scotland gets on with IndyRef 2 and how the votes for the next Assembly elections go in 2021 or 2022. The one thing we can say for certainty is that as every year passes, more voters in favour of the Union die and more voters in favour if Unity reach voting age.

No rush.....
Lmfao...
 
Paddyc said:
How many seats will Unionists win in the next assembly elections? Will we have a SF FM and a DUP DFM?
Would the Sinn Fein Leader in that Situation be called the Taoiseach of the North / Six County Taoiseach.
 
Paddyc said:
How many seats will Unionists win in the next assembly elections? Will we have a SF FM and a DUP DFM?
Dunno, maybe, have you considered that the ''greening'' of NI may well make UI less desirable to NI nats? tis the wonderful paradox of OWC...
 
blinding said:
Would the Sinn Fein Leader in that Situation be called the Taoiseach of the North / Six County Taoiseach.
Tbh I stopped worrying about SF getting power years ago after chatting a local shinner rep and listening him complain about all the southerners taking up the car parking spaces...
 
The long ''war'' was meant to deliver it...

The GFA was meant to deliver it...

Scottish '' Independence'' was meant to deliver it...

Brexit was meant to deliver it...

Out breeding was meant to deliver it...

The rise of the Shinners was meant to deliver it...

and yet...

Less than a third of people here would vote for a united Ireland if a border poll was held tomorrow

amp.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Just 29% in Northern Ireland would vote for unity, major study reveals

Less than a third of people here would vote for a united Ireland if a border poll was held tomorrow, according to a major study of 2,000 voters.

amp.belfasttelegraph.co.uk
amp.belfasttelegraph.co.uk amp.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

perhaps tis time to write to santa...
Definition of INCREMENTAL
 
