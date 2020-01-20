The Mythological Utopian UI Pipe Dream

between the bridges
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 21, 2011
- Messages
- 45,337
The long ''war'' was meant to deliver it...
The GFA was meant to deliver it...
Scottish '' Independence'' was meant to deliver it...
Brexit was meant to deliver it...
Out breeding was meant to deliver it...
The rise of the Shinners was meant to deliver it...
and yet...
Less than a third of people here would vote for a united Ireland if a border poll was held tomorrow
perhaps tis time to write to santa...
The GFA was meant to deliver it...
Scottish '' Independence'' was meant to deliver it...
Brexit was meant to deliver it...
Out breeding was meant to deliver it...
The rise of the Shinners was meant to deliver it...
and yet...
Less than a third of people here would vote for a united Ireland if a border poll was held tomorrow
Just 29% in Northern Ireland would vote for unity, major study reveals
Less than a third of people here would vote for a united Ireland if a border poll was held tomorrow, according to a major study of 2,000 voters.
amp.belfasttelegraph.co.uk
perhaps tis time to write to santa...