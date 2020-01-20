The Mythological Utopian UI Pipe Dream

And yet nobody is talking about a border poll tomorrow. Even SF don't want a border poll tomorrow, they want preparations for a border poll to start.



The grown ups are talking about preparing now for a border poll in five years time.



In the meantime, we'll see how Brexit pans out, how Scotland gets on with IndyRef 2 and how the votes for the next Assembly elections go in 2021 or 2022. The one thing we can say for certainty is that as every year passes, more voters in favour of the Union die and more voters in favour if Unity reach voting age.



No rush.....