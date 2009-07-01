The National Debt Clock

libertarian-right
Well-known member
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2007
- Messages
- 2,474
This thread will be used to track our national debt throughout the years, interest repayments etc. Calculations and predictions are welcome. Maybe by 2020 we can look back on it and see what progress Ireland has made in terms of our debt burden.
See Ireland's national debt mount before your own eyes ->
FinanceDublin.com - Irish Debt Clock
64,557,230,522 before I started this thread. What a nice figure.
See Ireland's national debt mount before your own eyes ->
FinanceDublin.com - Irish Debt Clock
64,557,230,522 before I started this thread. What a nice figure.
Last edited: