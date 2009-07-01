The National Debt Clock

This thread will be used to track our national debt throughout the years, interest repayments etc. Calculations and predictions are welcome. Maybe by 2020 we can look back on it and see what progress Ireland has made in terms of our debt burden.

See Ireland's national debt mount before your own eyes ->

FinanceDublin.com - Irish Debt Clock

64,557,230,522 before I started this thread. What a nice figure.
 
We should float a giant digital version in the Liffey for all to wonder at. No, wait a minute...
 
sauntersplash said:
We should float a giant digital version in the Liffey for all to wonder at. No, wait a minute...
No, you're right the first time - we could recycle the Millenium Clock.

But instead of submerging it in the Liffey, this time we could float it on the surface - supported on pontoons fashioned from the e-voting machines.
 
Yet Cowen insists on having the Lisbon vote out of the way before taking action.... where will the clock be at by October?
 
TimBuckII said:
Numbers I can't even fathom. Can some put this in material terms? e.g. would this be like the value of Canada or the moon or something. Brilliant though.
IRELAND will spend €5.2 billion – 16% of all tax collected – on servicing a record national debt of €116 billion in 2010, as the country pays interest rates of almost 6% to fund Government spending

16% of tax take to service Irish debt in 2010 | Irish Examiner

Options: IMF/EU, Default, Debt slave monkeys
 
This clock should be put on the p.ie front page.
 
I wonder if the creator had the foresight for it to handle 12 digits............
 
the only way it would reverse if it was an actual debt clock, and cullen was put in charge of tender to get the clock, then it would go backwards alright...
 
Repudiate the national debt. Burn the creditors and start again from scratch. Nobody will thenceforth lend to us which will be a good thing. Governments should not be permitted to borrow anyway. Borrowing is only deferred taxation.
 
