The Nationalist Narrative Of Self Entitlement, Victim-hood and Sectarianism

Ask anyone of tens of thousands of the border county's PUL community who lived through the troubles what the Republican terror campaign was about, and you will get one answer, Sectarianism.
Ethnic cleansing’ was experienced as a reality by the vast majority of the people interviewed, who lived close to the Border, and who recounted that individuals were strategically ‘picked off’ and many families left the land/area for good.
“It was an example of a land grab, to clear my family out of the area,” he added.
“Of the 116 deaths in Co Fermanagh related to the Troubles, over 100 were perpetrated by the IRA, and more than 90% of them remain unsolved to this day.”
The IRA's tactics meant that border Protestants, already a fearful minority, were driven from their farms and villages on the frontier to the relative safety of towns further away. This retreat, often in the face of indescribably cruel and intimate violence resulted in a permanent ‘greening’ of the border – a demographic shift that inevitably colours most of the contemporary media output. The few remaining Protestants are understandably loathe to attract attention to themselves
“Armed men ran into the house. The youngest of the family, Sharon, was seven. They put a shotgun to her head, one of the children was severely beaten,” says Brown, pointing to the house.
“They took Linda and David half a mile down that lane and they had a trailer packed with explosives and a tractor and they said to the young guy you drive that to the army checkpoint.”
The nationalist narrative is about an oppressed people fighting an evil empire, whereas the reality is of a sectarian terror organisation who's members shot their neighbours in the back.
Such is the wide spread belief in this narrative it is taught in catholic schools which continues to feed the sectarianism of the narrative.
To question the narrative leads to squeals of terror from those too afraid to examine their own communities failings...
At their worst, accusations which involve distortion, exaggeration and downright falsehood have fomented sectarian hatred of Protestants.
The demonization of the PUL community is alive and well and displayed on this forum on an hourly basis.
Cillian McGrattan examines how unionist and even impartial memories of the Troubles are being written out of history, due to the perceived imperative of “bringing violent republicans into the political process”.
Alongside this ‘organised forgetting’, an implicitly biased legacy process underwrites republican ‘truth creation’.
Imho it is long past the time that the CNR community took a long hard look at themselves and stopped believing their own BS...
Cue howls of tis all themuns fault and finger pointing...
The nationalist narrative is about an oppressed people fighting an evil empire, whereas the reality is of a sectarian terror organisation who's members shot their neighbours in the back.
Such is the wide spread belief in this narrative it is taught in catholic schools which continues to feed the sectarianism of the narrative.
To question the narrative leads to squeals of terror from those too afraid to examine their own communities failings...
At their worst, accusations which involve distortion, exaggeration and downright falsehood have fomented sectarian hatred of Protestants.
The distortion of history has at its worst fomented sectarian hatred of Protestants
How much do Protestant school students know about the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland?
www.newsletter.co.uk
The demonization of the PUL community is alive and well and displayed on this forum on an hourly basis.
Cillian McGrattan examines how unionist and even impartial memories of the Troubles are being written out of history, due to the perceived imperative of “bringing violent republicans into the political process”.
Alongside this ‘organised forgetting’, an implicitly biased legacy process underwrites republican ‘truth creation’.
Review: The nationalist narrative on Northern Ireland is challenged by writers in this badly needed book
A collection of essays is a welcome counterpoint to hostile histories of the Province, writes OWEN POLLEY:
www.newsletter.co.uk
Files shed new light on IRA's '˜ethnic cleansing' in border region
Details of nine IRA men who crossed the border to massacre six Protestant civilians near Newry in 1922 '“ and the attempts to cover up the atrocity '“ are contained in files that have been released by the Irish government.
www.newsletter.co.uk
Imho it is long past the time that the CNR community took a long hard look at themselves and stopped believing their own BS...
Cue howls of tis all themuns fault and finger pointing...