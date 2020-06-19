The Nationalist Narrative Of Self Entitlement, Victim-hood and Sectarianism

between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,116
Ask anyone of tens of thousands of the border county's PUL community who lived through the troubles what the Republican terror campaign was about, and you will get one answer, Sectarianism.

Ethnic cleansing’ was experienced as a reality by the vast majority of the people interviewed, who lived close to the Border, and who recounted that individuals were strategically ‘picked off’ and many families left the land/area for good.




“It was an example of a land grab, to clear my family out of the area,” he added.
“Of the 116 deaths in Co Fermanagh related to the Troubles, over 100 were perpetrated by the IRA, and more than 90% of them remain unsolved to this day.”

www.newsletter.co.uk

Border trails show IRA's campaign of '˜ethnic cleansing'

News Letter reporter Stephen Gamble explores how a victims' group is aiming to show what life was like for Protestants in Fermanagh borderlands during Troubles
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk

The IRA's tactics meant that border Protestants, already a fearful minority, were driven from their farms and villages on the frontier to the relative safety of towns further away. This retreat, often in the face of indescribably cruel and intimate violence resulted in a permanent ‘greening’ of the border – a demographic shift that inevitably colours most of the contemporary media output. The few remaining Protestants are understandably loathe to attract attention to themselves

www.spectator.co.uk

The dangerous myth of the 'bad border' in Northern Ireland | The Spectator

The Irish border is awash with journalists and pundits from Great Britain, scratching their heads in wet frontier fields patrolled by incurious Friesians. No border bridge has been left unmolested by visiting television crews in search of a sombre framing shot. The former ‘Killing Fields’...
www.spectator.co.uk www.spectator.co.uk


“Armed men ran into the house. The youngest of the family, Sharon, was seven. They put a shotgun to her head, one of the children was severely beaten,” says Brown, pointing to the house.

“They took Linda and David half a mile down that lane and they had a trailer packed with explosives and a tractor and they said to the young guy you drive that to the army checkpoint.”

www.irishtimes.com

An emotional bus tour tells the stories of the IRA’s victims

The trip, organised by a victims group, visited the sites of attacks in Co Fermanagh
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

www.gettyimages.co.uk

IRA bomb defused in County Fermanagh; Annaghmartin LS Tractor with...

IRA bomb defused in County Fermanagh; Annaghmartin LS Tractor with collapsed trailer abandoned in field MS SIDE ditto CMS Trailer GV Annaghmartin checkpoint BV Cars stopped at checkpoint LMS Soldiers...
www.gettyimages.co.uk


The nationalist narrative is about an oppressed people fighting an evil empire, whereas the reality is of a sectarian terror organisation who's members shot their neighbours in the back.

Such is the wide spread belief in this narrative it is taught in catholic schools which continues to feed the sectarianism of the narrative.

To question the narrative leads to squeals of terror from those too afraid to examine their own communities failings...

At their worst, accusations which involve distortion, exaggeration and downright falsehood have fomented sectarian hatred of Protestants.

www.newsletter.co.uk

The distortion of history has at its worst fomented sectarian hatred of Protestants

How much do Protestant school students know about the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland?
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk

The demonization of the PUL community is alive and well and displayed on this forum on an hourly basis.



Cillian McGrattan examines how unionist and even impartial memories of the Troubles are being written out of history, due to the perceived imperative of “bringing violent republicans into the political process”.

Alongside this ‘organised forgetting’, an implicitly biased legacy process underwrites republican ‘truth creation’.

www.newsletter.co.uk

Review: The nationalist narrative on Northern Ireland is challenged by writers in this badly needed book

A collection of essays is a welcome counterpoint to hostile histories of the Province, writes OWEN POLLEY:
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk

www.newsletter.co.uk

Files shed new light on IRA's '˜ethnic cleansing' in border region

Details of nine IRA men who crossed the border to massacre six Protestant civilians near Newry in 1922 '“ and the attempts to cover up the atrocity '“ are contained in files that have been released by the Irish government.
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk

Imho it is long past the time that the CNR community took a long hard look at themselves and stopped believing their own BS...

Cue howls of tis all themuns fault and finger pointing...
 


T

Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
8,725
If you think that is bad - you're going to love the 6 county census in a few months time.

Low to mid 40 percent left of Unionists in the occupied 6 counties - point diddly-squat in Ireland as a whole.
 
DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,736
I don't believe that the IRA killed any/many people in border counties who were not working for the British security services. Therefore to say that the IRA were "ethnically cleansing the place by killing their innocent Protestant neighbours" is not true.
 
DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,736
I remember a FG councillor saying to me several years ago that was the IRA were doing was "ethic cleansing" in the North or border counties by "killing farmers in their fields". Generally these farmers were RUC/UDR members though so they weren't innocent. I'm not trying to condone what the IRA did- I just merely don't want revisionism to go unchallenged.
 
T

Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
8,725
DJP said:
I remember a FG councillor saying to me several years ago that was the IRA were doing was "ethic cleansing" in the North or border counties by "killing farmers in their fields". Generally these farmers were RUC/UDR members though so they weren't innocent. I'm not trying to condone what the IRA did- I just merely don't want revisionism to go unchallenged.
Click to expand...
The foreign Plantations in Ireland were exactly that - ethic cleansing.
 
T

Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
8,725
DJP said:
Your not doing your SF cause any good by harking on about something that happened in the 17th century.
Click to expand...
I'm not in Sinn Fein or any other political party.

Happened in the 17th century but not forgotten or forgiven - or resolved.

Ireland is not the Unionists homeland. Unionists are interlopers in Ireland - a disruptive alien minority planted in our country to form an English Colony.

Unless and until Unionists obey the democratic will of us Irish people, and assimilate into Irish society, Unionists are still foreigners in Ireland - still occupying part of our country in another country's name - still holding Ireland back in the same way they always have, since the planters first stole Irish land from us Irish people.

Constantly holding Ireland back - the artificial partition of our country and Brexit, and now Covid 19, being prime examples of my point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom