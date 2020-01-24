The Nevada Caucus

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
56,612
The live results page is up,

www.nytimes.com

Nevada Caucus 2020: Live Results

Detailed results and maps from the Nevada caucuses.
www.nytimes.com

First results expected around 9.30 GMT.

A poll yesterday found Bloomberg down 3% to 12%. He is in third place behind Sanders and Biden. Buttigieg is in fifth place on around 11%.

Update: some "entrance polls" (not exit polls - so voters could change mind) in:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1231305982002769922

More polls: Around 30% call themselves "very liberal" and 36% "liberal" with another 30% or so being "moderates". Biden is in first place among moderates but only by a percentage or two, with Buttigieg and Sanders close behind. Sanders is on 52% among those calling themselves "very liberal". I think Sanders will win tonight.
 
