The North began: the expulsions of Belfast shipbuilders 100 years ago

Dáil Éireann debate - Friday, 6 Aug 1920 ACTING-PRESIDENT'S OPENING STATEMENT. - BELFAST. Dáil Éireann debate - Friday, 6 Aug 1920

This is the centenary of the expulsions of Belfast shipbuilders who were Catholics or Socialists. “The north began” began on 21 July 1920 and has to be recorded here, but it seems such an alien world to us today.Like the Dublin Lockout of 1913, the movers were the poorer unskilled workers, and it is commonly seen that the very poor are usually each other’s worst oppressors.In the background, sniping had started in Derry in June, the 12th marches had just passed, Carson had called for action against Sin n Fein, and the Tans had started to deploy.The Dail weighed in on 6th August, commenting that“….practically speaking the majority of Sinn Fein workers had been driven out of employment. “A Belfast boycott was imposed that had little effect, and if anything widened the divide.Two sources:Worker Response to the 1920 Belfast Shipyard Expulsions : Solidarity or Sectarianism ? - Persée ￼Christopher NortonEtudes irlandaises Année 1996, 21-1 pp. 153-163The Belfast Shipyard Expulsions and Their Aftermath, 21st July 1920… – Slugger O'Toole (Seaan Ui Neill 2020)One aspect I've learnt was how the expulsions continued into other areas of employment for months afterwards....