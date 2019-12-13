The North goes Green

Marcella

Marcella

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
3,969
For the first time in history, NI has more nationalist MPs than unionist.

This is on the back of unionists losing their Stormont majority for the first time in 2017.

The out workings of the long talked about demographic change are now being seen.

It’s now vital that Dublin and London begin to plan for a border poll and eventual reunification.

Ignoring these historic changes is a dereliction of their duty.
 
Last edited:


petaljam

petaljam

Moderator
Joined
Nov 23, 2012
Messages
31,544
It's certainly a bright spot in the election results isn't it?

My impression is that it's strongly related to Brexit - I know of several Protestant voters who claim to have voted Sinn Fein to keep the DUP out. OK these were already very moderate Protestants (married to or otherwise very friendly with Catholics) but even so.
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,423
Eire1976

Eire1976

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
13,890
Marcella said:
For the first time in history, NI has more nationalist MPs than unionist.

This is on the back of unionists losing their Stormont majority for the first time in 2017.

The out workings of the long talked about demographic change is now being seen.

It’s now vital that Dublin and London begin to plan for a border poll and eventual reunification.

Ignoring these historic changes is a dereliction of their duty.
Click to expand...
Totally agree, the Irish in the North need to be given more direction and help towards unity.

It all feels a little directionless and drifting along without a definitive plan.

A green paper on Unity should be drawn up by the government, and all who give loyalty to Ireland should follow it's guidelines.
 
petaljam

petaljam

Moderator
Joined
Nov 23, 2012
Messages
31,544
Eire1976 said:
Prods are ok, it's the hardcore British fella's that i dislike
Click to expand...
Agreed. I prefer an Ian Paisley (Sr) type sulphur and brimstone loyalist to a certain cowardly southern "don't make any waves" and "aren't the British an example to us" attitude any day.

At least the former are upfront about what they think of us.
 
Eire1976

Eire1976

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
13,890
petaljam said:
Agreed. I prefer an Ian Paisley (Sr) type sulphur and brimstone loyalist to a certain cowardly southern "don't make any waves" and "aren't the British an example to us" attitude any day.

At least the former are upfront about what they think of us.
Click to expand...
I agree, the Northern loyalist is very attuned to what he dislikes, and never scared of saying it.

Our lads are scared of being seen as intelligent, and in the know.

It often annoys me, how soft SF are. Arlene trying to sneak in that both communities need to agree for there to be unity etc.

Why isn't SF more vocal and demanding?
Why are they trying to reach out to people who bite their hands?

You get no respect until you see your enemy down a few times.
 
Last edited:
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,257
Eire1976

Eire1976

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
13,890
between the bridges said:
Results wise poor for the Duppers, middling for the Shinners, decent for the Stoops, excellent for the lets get alongers, and could do better for the used to be contenders...

With both DUP and SF losing 5-6% of their vote wan can reasonably expect the circus on the hill to restart as neither will want a local election called...

[/URL]
Click to expand...
Too true, did you abstain?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top