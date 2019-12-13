The North goes Green

petaljam said: Agreed. I prefer an Ian Paisley (Sr) type sulphur and brimstone loyalist to a certain cowardly southern "don't make any waves" and "aren't the British an example to us" attitude any day.



At least the former are upfront about what they think of us. Click to expand...

I agree, the Northern loyalist is very attuned to what he dislikes, and never scared of saying it.Our lads are scared of being seen as intelligent, and in the know.It often annoys me, how soft SF are. Arlene trying to sneak in that both communities need to agree for there to be unity etc.Why isn't SF more vocal and demanding?Why are they trying to reach out to people who bite their hands?You get no respect until you see your enemy down a few times.