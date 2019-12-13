The North goes Green

Marcella
For the first time in history, NI has more nationalist MPs than unionist.
This is on the back of unionists losing their Stormont majority for the first time in 2017.
The out workings of the long talked about demographic change are now being seen.
It’s now vital that Dublin and London begin to plan for a border poll and eventual reunification.
Ignoring these historic changes is a dereliction of their duty.
