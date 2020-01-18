The orange order is not a religion.

We all know that the orange order is sectarian. One of its criteria for joining is that you must be a protestant. The order does hold prayers and religious symbols. This does not make an orange hall any more a place of worship that a school.



The order does receive a considerable amount of public funding to keep up its buildings. Currently the order has not been addressing the issue of closing halls and concentrating on making the most out of public funding by spending the money upgrading its building to modern multipurpose standards. (Traditionally orange halls provided a wide range of services to the wider community such as having dances etc.)



I think its time that we stopped treating the orange order as some sort of special religious organisation. The order need to start addressing its current waste of public funds and plan how it can address outstanding issues before getting more public funds.