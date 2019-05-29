The People Have Spoken: "We want Change AND We want the EU". Time To Move On.

Europe Is Not Veering Right .... or Left. Volatility is the New Normal .... There has been a narrative of irresistible populism in Europe, with an advantage for the right. This has been powered by a fear of immigrants and ethic insecurity, with a dash of economic disillusion after the Great Recession. France's gilets jaunes have come to symbolise this in many ways...

The centre has held, and not narrowly, but firmly and sufficiently. To an extent this was foretold.And it may have been the first European Parliament election that was truly transnational.Yes, Eurosceptic nationalist and far-right groupings (like Matthias Salvini's Lega) increased their vote share, but not enough to constitute a "wave". Liberals (like Macron's REM) and Greens had their own waves, of sorts. The two major blocs, European People's Party (composed of parties like Angela Merkel's CDU), and the Social Democrats (composed of partiies like Pedro Sanchez's Spanish Social Democrats) lost their majority, but have options of adding Liberals or Greens to their alliance.In an organisation of nations, each is sovereign, but some of the sovereignty is "pooled", like contributions to a mutual fund. The simplest analogy is a military alliance that supports a grand strategy. The farthest you can get from that is the USA, where (in theory at least) the people are sovereign, not the states, and a central Federal Government acts and (where appropriate) delegates powers to the states.More or less, the EU began as a Common Market with a pooled strategy over industrial goods, which grew into a Single Market for all output, with common standards and convergence for agricultural and industrial products. But the Union (now so named) has also moved inexorably along the route to being a Union of peoples, with a joint foreign policy and internal free movement, implying an equality among EU citizens. But, provoked by the Great Recession, and a Refugee Crisis in 2016, that has produced a reaction.So, a shift, a change is sought in the EU. But change of what? And to what?So what are the issues? The three top issues driving Europe are Islamic Radicalism, Migration and the Economy (in that order), see the above thread.The Economy was the most important issue in Italy, Greece and RomaniaClimate change is a major issue in Northern Europe (Germany, Denmark, Sweden,)Russia in an issue for Poland and Romania (2nd in both), and probably in the Baltic states (data not available).So there is no "one size fits all" panacea for Europe. Some want to undo even the Single Market (apparently), which seems like madness when China and the Unites States are starting to throw their weight around on Trade. Emanuel Macron, who will be an influencer in the new Parliament, wants to move along the route to a more federal arrangement, an EU of equal citizens. The future is open. But the EU has to move as its people want it to make a difference in their lives.