The Possible Demise Of The Army Council

I find it somewhat remarkable that a sea change in one of the 'parties' on this two country Island can take place without any debate on the premier political web site.Now with a nod to the save p.ie campaign and in an endeavor to foster open, honest and meaningful debate I must declare that as a self confessed proddyorangiebigotbandsaman I am not a fan of Sf/Ra.However this distance does enable me to have a level of objectivity and clarity that members of the cult can only dream of achieving even if it was issued in a pop up memo from Connolly mansion.To accept my contribution to the save the p.ie debate one has to first acknowledge that from the foundation of PIRA the ultimate control has belonged to the Army Council.In reality there is no actual debate on this (cue incoming) as anyone with actual knowledge of the Republican Movement can confirm. Anyone who hasn't an actual grasp on this could start by reading the Green book.So let us first examine the fabled Army Council, a body which British Intelligence laconically labelled the 'magnificent seven', in recognition of the self anointed grand titles.Commander in Chief, Adjutant General (deputy CiC), Quartermaster General, Paymaster General, Northern Commander in Chief, Southern Commander in Chief and Chief Intelligence Officer. Each senior council member had a deputy who could attend (usually in their absence) and a number of others in the second tier could advise on specialist areas i.e Fundraising, Procurement, PR/media, Welfare etc. So in total the full membership was in the 15/16 range but generally attendance was 5/6 at most.Obviously change is gradual rather than over night and only a fool would assert that the Army Council is into micro management of SF/Ra, but at the same time up until now the final say on the direction of the movement has rested with them.So the current proposed coronation of a Southern and Northerly Queen to the top posts in SF will allegedly mean for the first time no direct SF representation on the Army Council.The more cynical among us may be tempted to attribute this to the fact that the AC has been a men only club and wants to remain that way.But being of more generous spirit I am happy to give credit were it is due and welcome Sf distancing itself from the Ra.The transition from a wing to a party may have finally begun, so its a well done from moi and I look forward to the next generation of SF voters not having to hang their heads in shame...