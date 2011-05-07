The President Mulqueen website in now live.

The President Mulqueen website in now live on


www.presidentmulqueen.com


www.facebook.com/President.Mulqueen


Vótáigí

Ó Maolchíonaí

(The blunt-chief)




Irish Presidential Candidate - Dermot Mulqueen.



The British & Irish States have taken away my good name, the Irish City and County Councillors can help to give it back.

By allowing me to contest this Presidential Election as an Independent Candidate.
 
That surname has a nice ring to it.......
 
Just had a look at your website. What controls would you like to bring in place against fructose and products that contain it?
 
Hello President Mulqueen

What is your view on water fluoridation?
You need more detail on your site such as your CV and views and such also
get on facebook and twitter.

regards
 
Call me old fashioned, but don't you have to win an election (or something?) before you can address yourself as "President Mulqueen"?
 
The British & Irish States have taken away your good name?

What was it before "Mulqueen" and why use that if it's a bad name?

Where did they take it and why?

So many questions, such effort to pretend I care.
 
Great! Another frikkin 'queen' headed for the Park. That's the third this month.

Best of luck though. Anybody who puts himself out there deserves respect.
 
DiarmuidM said:
The President Mulqueen website in now live on

Wix.com 2 created by dermo8 based on My Personal Portfolio New


It will probably be another week before it is live on the www.presidentmulqueen.com domain.


Can ye all read it alright ?


Any improvement suggestions, or constructive feedback ?


Irish Presidential Candidate - Dermot Mulqueen.



The British & Irish States have taken away my good name, the Irish City and County Councillors can help to give it back.

By allowing me to contest this Presidential Election as an Independent Candidate.
How did the "British & Irish States" take away your good name?
 
How did the British and Irish states take away your good name?
Come on don't keep us in suspense.

I don't like the way you have chopped my home town off the map of Ireland on your site. You may have lost my vote over that, though I'm still undecided.
 
CookieMonster said:
You've not been wearing it all along?! :eek:
No.

But now I know the world will end on the 21st and the bailout will work and we'll live happily ever after. Except we'll all die on the 21st, of course. Which might be a fly in the ointment for President Mulqueen
 
Smart alecs! The lot o' ye!. Ye won't be laughing when he gets elected.
 
Come on Mr. President-not-quite-elect-yet.
You better get used to answering the tough questions. If you think it's bad here wait 'til Vincent Browne starts having a go at you.
How exactly was your good name besmirched?
 
I oppose Gay Marriage not on religious grounds, but because it is against the Laws of Nature - The Natural Law.

It is a breach of the fundamental rights of the child to enact legislation that could deprive a child of the nurture of a woman as mother, and a male as father.

There is no species on Earth :

(i) where the female gives birth and then hands over her offspring to 2 gay males to rear, or

(ii) where the female gives birth, and the offspring is reared by 2 gay females to the exclusion of the male / father influence.


It does not happen in nature, because it is not meant to happen, and it should not happen amongst human beings.


The mother - offspring bond should be respected, and the role of the male as father should also be respected.


If Mankind accepts gay marriage, then what next ?

'Baby Farms' - where females will be kept as breeders to provide offspring for gay couples ?.


If Gay Marriage were allowed, it would create a fascist breeder culture, and a World without ethics, where the fundamental rights of the child would always be subservient to the rights of the gay couple, who wants to buy that child (and the mother who bore that child, and the sperm donor father who helped create the child).


6% of the population are gay, so why should the other 94% allow ourselves to be coerced, bullied and humiliated by Gay fascist hate campaigns into turning the Natural World on it's head, just to accommodate Gay Marriage that will create an abnormal World ?.

______________

Instead, the gay community should acquire the maturity and emotional intelligence to accept the Biology of Human Reproduction, and also accept that because of that Biology, the rights of a gay couple to reproduce, can never equate with those of a heterosexual couple.

In order for the gay male couple to reproduce they have to breach the fundamental rights of the child (to have a female as mother and a male as father) and also trample on the parental rights of the surrogate mother.

For a lesbian couple, they have to breach the fundamental rights of the child (to have a female as mother and male as father) as well as the parental rights of the sperm donor father, (and in some situations the surrogate mother, if there is one involved).

Therefore, there can never be an equality of rights between heterosexual and homosexual couples, because of the nature of the Human Reproductive process.

A society with gay marriage, would not be a civilised society that protected the rights of everybody.

Instead, it would be a society that elevated the 'right to reproduce' of the 6% of the population that are gay, above all other rights.

As the denial of the fundamental rights of the child (to have a female as mother and male as father and for the child to recognise that difference, and to assume the sexuality of the parent that matches their own) in a gay marriage and the parental rights of donor parents (who helped to create the child) would always be subservient to those of the gay married couple.

In a society with gay marriage, the 94% of the population who are straight would be denied their rights to live in a rational society that respects the Biology of the Human Reproductive System and the Natural Law that has derived from that, and that has operated for thousands of years.

_______________________


Whether I live to 50 or 100, I will always believe that Gay Marriage is against the Laws of Nature and therefore wrong.


http://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=238501299500116&set=pu.227366387280274&type=1&theater


www.presidentmulqueen.com
 
