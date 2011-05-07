The President Mulqueen website in now live.

I oppose Gay Marriage not on religious grounds, but because it is against the Laws of Nature - The Natural Law.It is a breach of the fundamental rights of the child to enact legislation that could deprive a child of the nurture of a woman as mother, and a male as father.There is no species on Earth :(i) where the female gives birth and then hands over her offspring to 2 gay males to rear, or(ii) where the female gives birth, and the offspring is reared by 2 gay females to the exclusion of the male / father influence.It does not happen in nature, because it is not meant to happen, and it should not happen amongst human beings.The mother - offspring bond should be respected, and the role of the male as father should also be respected.If Mankind accepts gay marriage, then what next ?'Baby Farms' - where females will be kept as breeders to provide offspring for gay couples ?.If Gay Marriage were allowed, it would create a fascist breeder culture, and a World without ethics, where the fundamental rights of the child would always be subservient to the rights of the gay couple, who wants to buy that child (and the mother who bore that child, and the sperm donor father who helped create the child).6% of the population are gay, so why should the other 94% allow ourselves to be coerced, bullied and humiliated by Gay fascist hate campaigns into turning the Natural World on it's head, just to accommodate Gay Marriage that will create an abnormal World ?.______________In order for the gay male couple to reproduce they have to breach the fundamental rights of the child (to have a female as mother and a male as father) and also trample on the parental rights of the surrogate mother.For a lesbian couple, they have to breach the fundamental rights of the child (to have a female as mother and male as father) as well as the parental rights of the sperm donor father, (and in some situations the surrogate mother, if there is one involved).As the denial of the fundamental rights of the child (to have a female as mother and male as father and for the child to recognise that difference, and to assume the sexuality of the parent that matches their own) in a gay marriage and the parental rights of donor parents (who helped to create the child) would always be subservient to those of the gay married couple._______________________Whether I live to 50 or 100, I will always believe that Gay Marriage is against the Laws of Nature and therefore wrong.