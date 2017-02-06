The Republican revolt against Trump

HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz



Feb 28, 2008

11,815
Upon inauguration, President Trump found himself in that dream situation for all incoming Presidents:
  1. a majority in Congress
  2. a majority in the Senate
  3. a Supreme Court vacancy that, once filled, would give him a Conservative majority

This political hat-trick would surely enable him to fulfill his agenda successfully and to Make America Great Again in the style that his devout supporters would wish.
Something his predecessor was utterly unable to do, blocked at he was at every turn by a viciously hostile Congress.

The Democrats are no threat to Trump. He cares not for the street protests of 'snowflakes' and 'Libtards'. And fair enough, why should he?

The only thing that could stop this forward march could be the erosion of his political capital on the Hill
- it is not Democrats that will hobble Trump, it is his own party.

If he loses the political support of Republicans, then he will become Obama II - gridlocked on the Hill and unable to substantially implement his MAGA agenda. If he goes too far, impeachment is not out of the question and the long historical shadow of Nixon going slowly paranoid in the White House will start to loom over the Trump presidency.

Therefore I propose this thread as a rolling history of the Republican revolt against Trump.

It may not ever happen in any substantive way. Or it might just take him down.

Watch this space.
 


HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz



Feb 28, 2008

11,815
30 January 2017

Senior GOP Senators McCain and Graham - the two ranking foreign policy experts in the GOP - sharply criticise the proposed Travel Ban.

“Such a hasty process risks harmful results,” John McCain and Lindsey Graham said in a joint statement. “We fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism.”
That is highly unusual language for sitting Senators to use against their own President.
 
HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz



Feb 28, 2008

11,815
03 February 2017

Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader, refuses to back the Travel Ban.

McConnell, the Republican Senate majority leader, neither defended nor condemned Trump’s travel ban. “Courts are going to decide,” he told CNN. “Proper vetting is important to the American people, but there’s a fine line between proper vetting and interfering with proper travel and some kind of religious test.”
Analyzer

Analyzer



Feb 14, 2011

45,623
Is Donald Trump the type of leader that would be approved by Slab murFee republicans ?
 
HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz



Feb 28, 2008

11,815
05 February 2017

Senator Ben Sasse has a go at Trump over his Twitter criticism of Judge Robart

"I'll be honest, I don't understand language like that," Sasse said in the "This Week" interview that aired Sunday. "We don't have so-called judges, we don't have so-called senators, we don't have so-called presidents. We have people from three different branches of government who take an oath to uphold and defend the constitution. And it's important that we do better civics education for our kids."
HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz



Feb 28, 2008

11,815
05 February 2017

A trio of senior Republicans are appalled by Trump's approving remarks about Putin

Mitch McConnell:
"I don't think there's any equivalency between the way that the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does," he said.
"I'm not going to critique the President's every utterance, but I do think America is exceptional. America is different. We don't operate in any way the Russians do. I think there's a clear distinction here that all Americans understand, and no, I would not have characterised it that way."
Rubio:
Republican Senator Marco Rubio weighed in on Twitter: "When has a Democratic political activists been poisoned by the GOP [Republicans], or vice versa? We are not the same as #Putin."
Sasse (coming over all Reagan-ish):


And on ABC's This Week, Republican Senator Ben Sasse lambasted Trump's remarks and called on him to "show moral leadership about this issue".
"Let's be clear: Has the US ever made any mistakes? Of course," Sasse said.

"Is the US at all like Putin's regime? Not at all. The US affirms freedom of speech. Putin is no friend of freedom of speech. Putin's an enemy of freedom of religion. The US celebrates freedom of religion. Putin is an enemy of the free press. The US celebrates free press. Putin is an enemy of political dissent. The US celebrates political dissent and the right for people to argue free from violence about places where our ideas are in conflict.
"There is no equivalency between the United States of America, the greatest freedom loving nation in the history of the world, and the murderous thugs that are in Putin's defence of his cronyism. There's no moral equivalency there."

Sasse continued: "I don't understand what the President's position is on Russia. But I can tell you what my position is on Russia: Russia is a great danger to a lot of its neighbours, and Putin has, as one of his core objectives, fracturing NATO, which is one of the greatest military alliances in the history of the world.
"And so Putin is a mess. He's committed all sort of murderous thuggery, and I am opposed to the way Putin conducts himself in world affairs, and I hope that the President also wants to show moral leadership about this issue."
F

Franzoni



Mar 3, 2010

16,327
Herr Rommel said:
They won't.

Sit back and enjoy the next eight years.
The real Rommel became undone because he wrote books about his experiences before WWII giving an insight into how he thought...

Chump has similar problems.....:D
 
mr. jings

mr. jings



Mar 31, 2008

7,853
It'll take some serious headbanging from the headbanger in chief as the GOP have some serious sunken cost and sunken cred fallacy stakes here.
 
J

Jimmy Two Times



Jan 21, 2016

3,804
HarshBuzz said:
30 January 2017

Senior GOP Senators McCain and Graham - the two ranking foreign policy experts in the GOP - sharply criticise the proposed Travel Ban.

“Such a hasty process risks harmful results,” John McCain and Lindsey Graham said in a joint statement. “We fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism.”





That is highly unusual language for sitting Senators to use against their own President.
Interesting the quote in bold from Republican representatives. I said more or less the same thing about the idiotic Trump travel ban. A draconian PR excercise to allow Trump to let on that "he means business" and "is going to get tough on Islamists" or some such shíte, but will actually do nothing in terms of preventing terrorism and will only make things worse if anything.

The Trumpists/Brexit/Alt right fanboys on here will accuse you of being a "libtard" etc. for saying such common sense but you'd need to be fairly thick if you can't recognise that Trump's publicity stunt travel ban is a stupid self harming and dangerous folly.
 
HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz



Feb 28, 2008

11,815
29 Jan 2017

Rep Lance of New Jersey, I don't think even fervent Trumpites can argue with the highlighted statement.

"While I do support increased vetting of individuals applying to travel from countries with extensive terrorist ties or activity, the president's current travel ban executive order appears rushed and poorly implemented," Lance said in a statement. "Reports of green card holders and those who assisted us in the War on Terror being denied or delayed entry into the U.S. is deeply concerning and must be remedied immediately."
Click to expand...
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat



Mar 16, 2010

16,606
There's real anti-democracy momentum developing across the world at the moment, with the old guard elites pushing at the fly-wheel.

The world's media has passed judgement and sees nothing wrong with ridiculing the POTUS on a daily basis. I was listening to some US hack on an Irish radio station yesterday referring to the POTUS as "Donald Trump", not the president, not President Trump, nothing to signify that she was prepared to admit he was the democratically elected leader of the united states.

There's a worrying possible outcome to all of this - if this continual persecution by the media and the old guard establishment is allowed to build momentum and slowly, but very purposefully make it impossible for Trump to do the things he said he would do before he was elected it makes a low point for democracy and further strengthens the argument that democracy is in fact a thing of the past, if indeed it ever existed.
 
Hewson

Hewson



Apr 29, 2009

9,811
HarshBuzz said:
29 Jan 2017

Rep Lance of New Jersey, I don't think even fervent Trumpites can argue with the highlighted statement.
The ban was a Trump PR stunt that blew up in his face.

That he failed to consult with the people who could advise on its legality or implement its function at entry points is all the proof needed that Donald is probably going to bluff his way through his term of office as blind arrogance constantly wins out over logic.
 
HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz



Feb 28, 2008

11,815
Jimmy Two Times said:
The Trumpists/Brexit/Alt right fanboys on here will accuse you of being a "libtard" etc. for saying such common sense but you'd need to be fairly thick if you can't recognise that Trump's publicity stunt travel ban is a stupid self harming and dangerous folly.
that's my point though

the people saying these things are demonstrably not Liberals, they are deep Red State conservatives, the bedrock of Republicanism
 
J

Jimmy Two Times



Jan 21, 2016

3,804
Disillusioned democrat said:
There's real anti-democracy momentum developing across the world at the moment, with the old guard elites pushing at the fly-wheel.

The world's media has passed judgement and sees nothing wrong with ridiculing the POTUS on a daily basis. I was listening to some US hack on an Irish radio station yesterday referring to the POTUS as "Donald Trump", not the president, not President Trump, nothing to signify that she was prepared to admit he was the democratically elected leader of the united states.

There's a worrying possible outcome to all of this - if this continual persecution by the media and the old guard establishment is allowed to build momentum and slowly, but very purposefully make it impossible for Trump to do the things he said he would do before he was elected it makes a low point for democracy and further strengthens the argument that democracy is in fact a thing of the past, if indeed it ever existed.
Do you think Trump's travel ban is a good idea, well thought out and will it be affective?
 
HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz



Feb 28, 2008

11,815
Disillusioned democrat said:
There's a worrying possible outcome to all of this - if this continual persecution by the media and the old guard establishment is allowed to build momentum and slowly, but very purposefully make it impossible for Trump to do the things he said he would do before he was elected it makes a low point for democracy and further strengthens the argument that democracy is in fact a thing of the past, if indeed it ever existed.
DD, the media can't stop Trump governing. He has repeatedly demonstrated that he couldn't care less what the media says about him (and why should he, didn't he pull of the most incredible campaign victory in US history).

The point is that it is not the media that is eroding Trump's political capital - it is his own party.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat



Mar 16, 2010

16,606
Jimmy Two Times said:
Do you think Trump's travel ban is a good idea, well thought out and will it be affective?
Well, it is what he said he would do and was elected to do it by the good people of the United States, so to that extent it's not really for me to judge.

Personally I wish our own leaders took a more proactive attitude to protecting our borders and coffers.
 
mr. jings

mr. jings



Mar 31, 2008

7,853
Disillusioned democrat said:
There's real anti-democracy momentum developing across the world at the moment, with the old guard elites pushing at the fly-wheel.

The world's media has passed judgement and sees nothing wrong with ridiculing the POTUS on a daily basis. I was listening to some US hack on an Irish radio station yesterday referring to the POTUS as "Donald Trump", not the president, not President Trump, nothing to signify that she was prepared to admit he was the democratically elected leader of the united states.

There's a worrying possible outcome to all of this - if this continual persecution by the media and the old guard establishment is allowed to build momentum and slowly, but very purposefully make it impossible for Trump to do the things he said he would do before he was elected it makes a low point for democracy and further strengthens the argument that democracy is in fact a thing of the past, if indeed it ever existed.
I, for one, avoid honorific titles. They're alright for, say, announcing someone's arrival at a public event, otherwise they are nonsense.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat



Mar 16, 2010

16,606
HarshBuzz said:
DD, the media can't stop Trump governing. He has repeatedly demonstrated that he couldn't care less what the media says about him (and why should he, didn't he pull of the most incredible campaign victory in US history).

The point is that it is not the media that is eroding Trump's political capital - it is his own party.
It's a pincer movement - each more emboldened by the other like a pack of hyenas.

It's a very disturbing precedent that the legacy establishment is actively conspiring to undermine the democratic choice of the people.
 
