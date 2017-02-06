HarshBuzz
Upon inauguration, President Trump found himself in that dream situation for all incoming Presidents:
This political hat-trick would surely enable him to fulfill his agenda successfully and to Make America Great Again in the style that his devout supporters would wish.
Something his predecessor was utterly unable to do, blocked at he was at every turn by a viciously hostile Congress.
The Democrats are no threat to Trump. He cares not for the street protests of 'snowflakes' and 'Libtards'. And fair enough, why should he?
The only thing that could stop this forward march could be the erosion of his political capital on the Hill
- it is not Democrats that will hobble Trump, it is his own party.
If he loses the political support of Republicans, then he will become Obama II - gridlocked on the Hill and unable to substantially implement his MAGA agenda. If he goes too far, impeachment is not out of the question and the long historical shadow of Nixon going slowly paranoid in the White House will start to loom over the Trump presidency.
Therefore I propose this thread as a rolling history of the Republican revolt against Trump.
It may not ever happen in any substantive way. Or it might just take him down.
Watch this space.
