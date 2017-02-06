The Republican revolt against Trump

And on ABC's This Week, Republican Senator Ben Sasse lambasted Trump's remarks and called on him to "show moral leadership about this issue".

"Let's be clear: Has the US ever made any mistakes? Of course," Sasse said.



"Is the US at all like Putin's regime? Not at all. The US affirms freedom of speech. Putin is no friend of freedom of speech. Putin's an enemy of freedom of religion. The US celebrates freedom of religion. Putin is an enemy of the free press. The US celebrates free press. Putin is an enemy of political dissent. The US celebrates political dissent and the right for people to argue free from violence about places where our ideas are in conflict.

"There is no equivalency between the United States of America, the greatest freedom loving nation in the history of the world, and the murderous thugs that are in Putin's defence of his cronyism. There's no moral equivalency there."



Sasse continued: "I don't understand what the President's position is on Russia. But I can tell you what my position is on Russia: Russia is a great danger to a lot of its neighbours, and Putin has, as one of his core objectives, fracturing NATO, which is one of the greatest military alliances in the history of the world.

"And so Putin is a mess. He's committed all sort of murderous thuggery, and I am opposed to the way Putin conducts himself in world affairs, and I hope that the President also wants to show moral leadership about this issue."