The Secret Peacemaker And The Rogue MI5 Officer

For more than 20 years, 'The Link' brought the British government and the IRA together for peace talks, facilitating the Good Friday agreement.A fascinating Documentary in his own words explains how the contacts worked...didn't work....were cut off...and reignited.Secret back channels between enemy lines are places of mystery, intrigue and danger, but these are crucial spaces where foes come together and feel their way, slowly and cautiously, to peace.Brendan Duddy began his working life in modest circumstances in Derry in the late 1960s, running a fish and chips shop in DerryFollowing the terrible events of ‘Bloody Sunday’ in Derry in 1972, Duddy became the principal, secret link between Martin McGuinness and the PIRA and the British authorities.Codenamed ‘Soon’ by the British authorities, he retained this role over a two-decade period, meeting regularly and in clandestine and difficult circumstances, sometimes at his Derry home.