The Shameful Truth and Cost of Socialised Medicine.

My story begins with my doctor earning 200k per year. My medication at 5000 euro per year and my disability allowance at another 10,000euro. I'm told I have a life time condition despite showing no symptoms for over a year. I work part time so contribute no tax.

If I live to 70, I will cost the state well over half a million euro directly. God knows how much more will be spent on doctors, nurses, facilities etc.

Mental health problems are a bummer but I am not incapacitated like the system treats me. I want to be working, I want to contribute but I am stuck. I have started attending private psychotherapy at my own cost. There were no referrals from my doctor nor no mention of it. The doctor is happy to throw pills at people like me despite their terrible side effects and little benefit (if any). In reality, heavy medication should be the last resort but its a socialised medical system where the government is happy to squander. Its beyond shambolic. The doctors hold authority and dictate how money should be spent. Usually on more consultants. Treatments like psychotherapy or cognitive behavioural therapy are not covered so one has to go private like me.

There is little point returning to work for bare minimum wage, so I intend on returning to college and getting a degree.

Its a shame how some of the most educated people can fall for what's really a big pharma scam or maybe not, they're handsomely rewarded and happy with it.

Its said prevention is better than cure, its definitely more cost effective. Our education system should be the forefront in teaching young and old people about diet, exercise, proper stress management and talk therapy before mental health problems escalate like they did in my situation. Had I known about mental health issues as a teenager I might have been able to adequately deal with it.

As a young man in the age of the internet I became fascinated with staying healthy and exercising. I got into meditation, stopped drinking and quit smoking and so on. I rarely consume sugar, salt or bread and eat mainly whole foods. I haven't had the flu in 8 years although some minor colds and snuffles but they are gone in 2/3 days.

Socialised medicine in a populist political system will destroy national budgets if its allowed to continue. The mere mention of alternative (cost effective) medicine will have you laughed out of the country so the cancer rates continue to soar, plus heart disease, obesity and related ills while our alcohol culture is world renowned.

As for mental health, simple things like some TLC and a sense of purpose for a person - could save this country billions in the long run but highly paid academics and health professionals would loose out so they perpetuate the myth of genetic disorders or chemical imbalances. Its an industry after all.

Socialised medicine is extremely beneficial, but it allows big pharma to charge extortionary rates for medicines that could be better developed in our universities.
 
Can you explain why the fact that you get much of your care paid for seems to be the problem for you? If it wasn't "socialised" you'd pay for all of it - so what's stopping you acting as though it already were, and just paying for what you feel you need.

America has private medicine, and yet it has huge rates of addiction to prescription medicine, so I don't see why you think privatising your costs would help reduce abuses and over consumption. Other than that many people couldn't pay for their medication, I suppose - but you might find that for many illnesses from cancer therapy to epilepsy to injuries from accidents the loss to patients would one far greater than any supposed gain you think there would be from psychotropic drugs being to our expemsive for people. People are dying in the US because they have to ration insulin due to the cost, in a privatised system.

And for all that, US healthcare also costs far more than the much maligned NHS, the socialised system par excellence. And has overall worse outcomes to boot.
 
petaljam said:
Can you explain why the fact that you get much of your care paid for seems to be the problem for you?

America has private medicine, and huge rates of addiction to prescription medicine, so I don't see why you think privatising your costs would help. Other than that many people couldn't pay for their medication, but you might find that for many illnesses from cancer therapy to epilepsy to injuries from accidents the loss to patients would one far greater than any supposed gain you think there would be from psychotropic drugs being to our expemsive for people.
The government needs to be more cost conscious.
 
Armchair Activist said:
The government needs to be more cost conscious.
That's a different point though. Do you understand what socialised medicine means?

You want people to pay for their own medication - what's stopping you from doing it? Or do you actually want other people to pay for the treatment you think you need?

Because you haven't explained how privatising medicine would reduce the costs, when the evidence shows the opposite to be true.

ETA: how much do you think doctors earn in America, and when you said you were getting 10k disability allowance, were you saying the government could save money by stopping that money?
 
petaljam said:
Do you understand what socialised medicine means?

You want people to pay for their own medication - what's stopping you from doing it? Or do you actually want other people to pay for the treatment you think you need?
I'm wrong to declare the entire system at fault. I'd like to be back working and not on any medication that prevents me from doing so. I'm frustrated with my own situation, if psychotherapy works in my case I am more than happy to pay for it. However, there are other people in my situation that will not be referred to such professionals, they will remain on expensive medications.

Perhaps I got too broad. Its great that people who cannot afford medical care can get it. But there is the danger of over medicalisation where people run up costs on drugs or doctors visits that aren't necessarily needed.
 
