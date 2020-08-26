The Shelbourne Statues are going back up

Education

LL.B. in Law, Trinity College, Dublin, 1997-2001

B.L. in Law, The Honorable Society of King’s Inns, Dublin, 2001-2003

M.A., B.C.L. in Law and Legal History, the University of Oxford, 2012-2013

M.A. in History of Art, Courtauld Institute, University of London, 2013-2014

– Special Option: Modernity and Antiquity in British Architecture, 1615-1815 (Prof. Christine Stevenson & Dr. Jocelyn Anderson) – Dissertation (Distinction with Director’s Prize): “More Patrick’s House than Any Other”: Parliament House, Bank of Ireland and the Iconography of the Irish Whig Project, 1728-1810

Teaching

Tutor in Contract Law, Trinity College, Dublin 2003-2007

Guest Lecturer in Architectural History, Notre Dame University in London, 2015-2017

Teaching Assistant, Courtauld Institute of Art, BA1 & Postgraduate Diploma Foundations Lecture Course: Nineteenth and Twentieth-Century Architecture and Design, 2016-2017

Nineteenth and Twentieth-Century Architecture and Design, 2016-2017 Teaching Assistant, Courtauld Institute of Art, BA1 & Postgraduate Diploma Foundations Lecture Course: European Architecture, c.1480-c.1820: Case Studies, 2017-2019

European Architecture, c.1480-c.1820: Case Studies, 2017-2019 Teaching Assistant, University College London, Architecture in London Undergraduate Elective Course , 2017-

, 2017- Associate Lecturer, BA 2 & Postgraduate Diploma Constellations Lecture Course: Artists, Radicals, Mystics: European Art, 1760-1830, Spring 2020

Artists, Radicals, Mystics: European Art, 1760-1830, Spring 2020 Associate Lecturer, BA 2 & Postgraduate Diploma Constellations Seminar Course: Printmaking in an Age of Revolution, Spring 2020

Very strange that they were taken down. Guess the Shelbourne were afraid of criminal damage at the time. Have to agree with the historian. Never paid them much mind and there was never anything wrong with how they were dressed or posed, they were very much nicely dressed figures with their arms raised up to a light source (which they were holding).The broadcaster's face says it all really; this 'everything is racist' waffle is close to backfiring, and hard.This 'Dr.' Ebun Joseph needs to check herself. She starts in the interview out without the facts; this move ain't got nothing to do with DCC, as the broadcaster reminds her. She doesn't remark on her mistake at all. Then she moves on to her next point. "How does she know those women are not slaves?" Well... Kyle Leyden's C.V. looks like this...Then she says she 'doesn't want to talk about him' (convenient), why? Because he's only a 'PhD student'. Jaysus well then I guess Dr. Joseph considers herself better than >95% of the country.By the way, her 'PhD'? PhD in Equality Studies from the UCD School of Social Justice. So the PhDwith numerous law and art history degrees should sit down and shut up I guess.She goes on to say they were in a 'position of servitude' (they absolutely weren't to my recollection, standing straight and proud, reaching into the sky) and then things get interesting, when she goes full Dan Brown and claims that they are in a position of servitude because they are 'guarding' the hotel(It's mostly red brick as the thumbnail suggests)Then she asks what the Irish peoples' relationships with black people was like in the 18/1900's. Maybe if she had some kind of history PhD, she would've known we were suffering under invasion, colonization, famine, and in the states, were not even considered caucasian or even fully human, a lot like Italians.Then this gem 'it all comes back to the idea that africans cannot be hot.' Broadcasted almost does a double take. Then she justs rants through him for the rest of the video. They eventually have to just cut haha.This individuals even wants to come after 'To Kill a Mockingbird' being on the LC reading lists, one of my favourite books.God, what a ****ing arsehole. Maybe she needs to read Fahrenheit 451.Lads I wasn't built for 2020. The stupidity on show.