The Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, USA

But would still not agree with having the trial first before he convicts them , it is likely they will be found guilty although the original DA 's opinion was that they did not break the law as it stands in that state. That will rightly be tested now with these charges.

This looks clear and cut but that is not the way it works out all the time , politicians are well within their rights to ask for investigations and prosecutors to look at it again etc but they should keep their judgments of innocence or guilt until all the facts are presented by both sides.

The Travon Martin case looked pretty clear cut as well from a distance but a jury ruled otherwise.

We also had politicians jumping up and down whipping people up into a rioting mob in Fergusson over the shooting of Micheal Brown , on first reports that case looked open and shut as well but as more facts came to light you can see why the grand jury ruled that the officer had no case answer there.
Biden says it was a plain, unmistakable case of "lynching" and that the family deserve...."a swift, full, and transparent investigation", which actually sounds a bit of an anti-climax, after the "lynching" comment!

medium.com

Statement by Vice President Biden

I know that we have been inundated with tragedy these past several months. But I wanted to take a moment to address one particular tragedy…
medium.com medium.com

Can these men even get a fair trial now, I wonder after all these comments by celebrities and politicians?
 


THERE IS A VIDEO OF WHAT HAPPENED.

UNARMED MAN SHOT DEAD BY ARMED MEN WHO STOPPED HIM ON A JOG AFTER PERSUING HIM
 
THERE IS A VIDEO OF WHAT HAPPENED.

UNARMED MAN SHOT DEAD BY ARMED MEN WHO STOPPED HIM ON A JOG AFTER PERSUING HIM
You can’t actually see what happened at the front corner of the Vehicle. Did the guy try to grab the shooters gun ?

The shooter was hardly going to give up his gun and allow himself to be shot, was he.

Nobody in America would expect the shooter to relinquish his gun in this situation.

If it is as I described its very unlikely and jury in American will convict the Shooter. Why would they ? ? ?
 
THERE IS A VIDEO OF WHAT HAPPENED.

UNARMED MAN SHOT DEAD BY ARMED MEN WHO STOPPED HIM ON A JOG AFTER PERSUING HIM
Yes' but we don't know what preceded it, all we know is two armed white men pursued and shot an unarmed black man out jogging.

I mean he might have looked at them crooked, maybe told them to "**** off" after they queried why a black man was jogging in their neighborhood, maybe he leered at a white woman.
All sorts of mitigating stuff if you just slip on the Trump supporter goggles

i mean what next? Black people allowed jog through exclusively white neighborhoods without fear of reprisal?

Let's wait for full story and not be castigating these two poor white victims who may have had reasonable cause.
 
Yes' but we don't know what preceded it, all we know is two armed white men pursued and shot an unarmed black man out jogging.

I mean he might have looked at them crooked, maybe told them to "**** off" after they queried why a black man was jogging in their neighborhood, maybe he leered at a white woman.
All sorts of mitigating stuff if you just slip on the Trump supporter goggles

i mean what next? Black people allowed jog through exclusively white neighborhoods without fear of reprisal?

Let's wait for full story and not be castigating these two poor white victims who may have had reasonable cause.
It appears that he tried to grab the gun off the shooter = Bad idea.

If it is proven that he is the man running away from the reported incident then do citizens have the right to stop him ? ? ?
 
It appears that he tried to grab the gun off the shooter = Bad idea.

If it is proven that he is the man running away from the reported incident then do citizens have the right to stop him ? ? ?
Officers at the scene wanted to arrest the McMasters, the men who pursued and stopped Arbery without any reason. They were ordered not to by a friend of McMaster.

Two Glynn County commissioners say District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s office refused to allow the Glynn County Police Department to make arrests immediately after the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. The GBI announced the arrests of Travis McMichael, 34, and his father Greg McMichael, 64, on Thursday – more than two months after the fatal shooting. They were denied bond Friday afternoon. “The police at the scene went to her, saying they were ready to arrest both of them. These were the police at the scene who had done the investigation,” Commissioner Allen Booker, who has spoken with Glynn County police, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She shut them down to protect her friend McMichael.”
www.ajc.com

Glynn County commissioners say DA blocked arrests after fatal shooting

Two Glynn County commissioners say District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s office refused to allow...
www.ajc.com www.ajc.com

It appears that he tried to grab the gun off the shooter = Bad idea.

If it is proven that he is the man running away from the reported incident then do citizens have the right to stop him ? ? ?
Just listen to your macho BS
Classic Trump boxroom delusion, whacking off over "shooters and guns and sorting out perps and crims"

Like Francie Brady, swirling around in some mentally ill fantasy world of westerns and comics
 
Biden says it was a plain, unmistakable case of "lynching" and that the family deserve...."a swift, full, and transparent investigation", which actually sounds a bit of an anti-climax, after the "lynching" comment!

medium.com

Statement by Vice President Biden

I know that we have been inundated with tragedy these past several months. But I wanted to take a moment to address one particular tragedy…
medium.com medium.com

Can these men even get a fair trial now, I wonder after all these comments by celebrities and politicians?
This is what often happens after a lynching.

The rights of the lynch mob take priority over the victim.
 
Last edited:
This is what often happens after a lynching.

The rights of lynch mob take priority over the victim.
Good statement by Biden, smart, don't pussy foot, anyone who mildly supports murderers citing possible migrating factors, are 100% Trump voters anyway and not up for grabs.
This is going to be a big election issue in up for grabs Georgia that could really galvanize a huge Black turnout surge
If atmosphere is charged, it will make it harder for POS Kemp to pull some stunt to block black voters
 
Just listen to your macho BS
Classic Trump boxroom delusion, whacking off over "shooters and guns and sorting out perps and crims"

Like Francie Brady, swirling around in some mentally ill fantasy wold of westerns and comics
These words best and most quickly describe the situation.

If this man tried to grab the gun then no jury in America will convict them. Any gun holder will understand that an assailant trying to grab or grabbing your gun is not a situation that can be allowed to happen.

If the man tried to grab the gun it was akin to committing suicide. These men will not be convicted in America unless there is video to show something very different.

It certainly appears that he tried to grab the gun.
 
THERE IS A VIDEO OF WHAT HAPPENED.

UNARMED MAN SHOT DEAD BY ARMED MEN WHO STOPPED HIM ON A JOG AFTER PERSUING HIM
But the court will look at things such was the shot premeditated murder or accidentally while both men were grapping with the Gun , the original DA seems to suggest that Forensic is inclusive as to which man pulled the trigger and with the wounds entry it just as easily ben the dead man.

And things like which man lunged at the other leading to the battle over control of the gun.

They may be convicted of a crime(I think they will) but it may not be the first degree Murder some people are expecting.
 
These words best and most quickly describe the situation.

If this man tried to grab the gun then no jury in America will convict them. Any gun holder will understand that an assailant trying to grab or grabbing your gun is not a situation that can be allowed to happen.

If the man tried to grab the gun it was akin to committing suicide. These men will not be convicted in America unless there is video to show something very different.

It certainly appears that he tried to grab the gun.
If these men are not convicted or (given trial will unlikely be pre election) any likelihood they will be acquitted, I will stick a few bob on Dems taking Georgia, because it will inflame Blacks and minorities and in fact most moderates, especially women
If you were defending these two, this is not a politically opportune time to do so, there is little political upside for usual GOP apologists to try to get white gun murders of Blacks off.

Even GOP rottweiler and snarling white man Trey Gowdy has said it is ridiculous it took three months for arrests to occur
If the two assholes in this video think they are going to get political cover, they are sorely mistaken
 
THERE IS A VIDEO OF WHAT HAPPENED.

UNARMED MAN SHOT DEAD BY ARMED MEN WHO STOPPED HIM ON A JOG AFTER PERSUING HIM
You must know it's not as simple as that - did the unarmed man physically attack the armed man? That's what the accused are claiming, and that's what the jury will presumably have to decide.

The video isn't that clear about this.
 
If he tried to grab the gun and the gun carriers can prove that, then there is no case to answer .
 
I shudder to think of the level of moral turpitude of some to the people who think that killing an innocent man is justifiable.
The man was jogging for christ sake, and the two killers drove in their pickup truck with f,,,king guns after him.

The creep ( the father) was a retired policeman who must have never seen anyone jogging before.
They deserve to go down hard.

Lynching black men, and shooting innocent joggers is beyond abhorrent, and I hope that this travesty will get the attention it deserves.

I hope this will be a turning point to kick out all the racist bastards who do not deserve any degree of power over people's lives. I hate what they are.
 
I shudder to think of the level of moral turpitude of some to the people who think that killing an innocent man is justifiable.I
The man was jogging for christ sake, and the two killers drove in their pickup truck with f,,,king guns after him.

The creep ( the father) was a retired policeman who must have never seen anyone jogging before.
They deserve to go down hard.

Lynching black men, and shooting innocent joggers is beyond abhorrent, and I hope that this travesty will get the attention it deserves.

I hope this will be a turning point to kick out all the racist bastards who do not deserve any degree of power over people's lives. I hate what they are.
Straw man - no one thinks the killing of an innocent man is justified.
 
If he tried to grab the gun and the gun carriers can prove that, then there is no case to answer .
Unless they can make a case that Arbery was in fear for his life, which is why he tried to grab the gun. Seems a hard case to make from the video: Arbery seemed to have passed the truck on the right-hand side and then suddenly decided to pivot left and come around the truck. FWIW I think maybe they could make a case that the McMichaels were harassing Arbery. I don't know if that would be enough to justify Arbery going for McMichael junior (if that's in fact what he did).
 
