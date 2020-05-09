The Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, USA

But would still not agree with having the trial first before he convicts them , it is likely they will be found guilty although the original DA 's opinion was that they did not break the law as it stands in that state. That will rightly be tested now with these charges.



This looks clear and cut but that is not the way it works out all the time , politicians are well within their rights to ask for investigations and prosecutors to look at it again etc but they should keep their judgments of innocence or guilt until all the facts are presented by both sides.



The Travon Martin case looked pretty clear cut as well from a distance but a jury ruled otherwise.



We also had politicians jumping up and down whipping people up into a rioting mob in Fergusson over the shooting of Micheal Brown , on first reports that case looked open and shut as well but as more facts came to light you can see why the grand jury ruled that the officer had no case answer there.