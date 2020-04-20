The Showdown: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden for US President 2020

owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
52,583
Time to cut to the chase here.

Barring accidents or Events, Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee for President in the November election. He still had to name a VP, but that will be someone who will assist his election chances. We can assume Donald Trump will stick with Mike Pence as his running mate.

This is early, but polls are being taken, pundits are writing, attack ads are already on the air, and plenty is happening.

Betting Markets:

Trump is Even Money favourite, with Joe Biden at 3/2. A month ago, those would have been poor odds for an incumbent President with a first class economy. Now with a pandemic raging, and an economic meltdown in progress, those may not be bad odds at all. It is basically a two-horse race with no great advantage to either side - yet. Election Betting Odds

Polls:

Biden leads in the generic Real Clear Politics aggregate poll of polls.

Election 2020BidenTrumpSpread
RCP Average48.342.5Biden +5.8

Not a bad lead, but it will change.

Key States

The focus will be on the swing states. In 2016 Trump pulled out an unlikely win by taking Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as Florida, by narrow margins. He got the biggest Electoral College vote ever for a President with a popular vote minority. This year he has to repeat that triumph.

Election 2020BidenTrumpSpread
Florida47.046.8Biden +0.2
Wisconsin46.744.0Biden +2.7
Pennsylvania47.343.5Biden +3.8

At the moment, he is behind in some of these. But again, with Conventions to come, and the real campaign to swing into action (July? August?), those margins will change.

www.realclearpolitics.com

RealClearPolitics - Election 2020 - General Election: Trump vs. Biden

RealClearPolitics - Election 2020 - General Election: Trump vs. Biden
www.realclearpolitics.com www.realclearpolitics.com

In this Expanded Battleground,

ZPBVw.png


  • Minnesota and New Hampshire Lean Democrat
  • Texas, Georgia and North Carolina Lean Republican
  • Ohio and Iowa are anomalies. After voting for George W Bush they voted for Obama twice, then for Trump in 2016.
  • Nevada, Colorado and Virginia voted for Obama and Hillary Clinton, and barring events are probably Democratic this time out.
  • Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the "swingiest" states. All voted for Trump last time.
    • Florida voted Republican in 2000, 2004 and 2016, while voting for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in 1992, 1996, 2008 and 2012.
    • Florida, where Trump now has taken up as his 2nd residence after the White House, may also be Leaning Republican
    • Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania voted Democrat since 1992, except in 2016.
    • Arizona voted Democrat in 1996, but Republican ever since. However, polling is giving it a Blue tinge, and Republicans lost a Senate seat here in 2018.
There are also Congressional Districts up for grabs in Maine and Nebraska, two states where Electoral College votes goes by District, with the State's two extra votes (the Senatorial ones) going by the majority in the State.

Policies:

Coronavirus is not going to go away, and an ongoing Presidential response will be front and centre. Plus, a punishing economic recession and a stuttering recovery will focus minds wonderfully. In the wake of a deadly pandemic, healthcare will also roil the election and both candidates' supporters.

There is also the key issue of a transparent and fair vote. If Coronavirus continues, it will inhibit visits to polling stations to vote, and an alternate, like postal voting, may have to be found.

We will also hear a lot about Creepy Joe, Sleepy Joe, Locker Room Talk, Going After Her Like a Bitch, Grabbing By The You-Know-Where, Dementia, Stormy Daniels, Burisma, Trump University, Mueller, Bankruptcies, Putin, Moscow Trump Tower, and maybe even proper E-mail Server Protocol. The noise may drown out discussion of important issues, but that is really up to the candidates, the media and the electorate.

Ok, Seconds Out! Back to your corners and come out fighting.
 


NYCKY

NYCKY

Moderator
Joined
Apr 17, 2010
Messages
14,093
Great OP to kick it all off. It's still early days but the polls will undulate and will start to get more predictive, given that the election is just over six months away and it's effectively a two horse race. That said, COVID-19 might have an impact on signature collections for third party candidates and so it remains to be seen what impact they will have if any.

I'd agree with you on the five swingiest states but would shade Florida for Trump as of right now. I also think you are being a bit harsh putting Texas in the toss up column, yes Hillary made it closer than it was in a long time but Democrats have a hard ceiling of 44% in that state in Presidential elections and haven't breached that since Carter won the state in 1976.

I do think Georgia could be in play, turnout should be good with two Senate races, but the Democrats have had a tough time coming up with good candidates in this state. David Perdue is home and dry but the new Senator Kelly Loeffler is facing a bruising primary challenge which could impact her ultimate race in November. Georgia can be expensive and the Democrats don't really need it, doubt they will spend much time or resources in either Texas or Georgia but rather focus on the three mid west battle grounds of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania and try Arizona for insurance. All Biden needs to do is hold the Hillary states and take Pennsylvania and one of the other three.

All that said, the Corona Virus is the gorilla in the room here; what does this do in the short to near term, to the economy - does it show signs of recovery later in the year or continue in a deep recession, second wave, more lockdowns etc, to the healthcare system - is it overwhelmed, increased loss of life, to the conventions themselves, are they virtual, delayed or slimmed down (the Democratic one has already been pushed back and that has effects on campaign spending by the party). How does it impact voting, expanded early voting, vote by mail etc

There is also the other impact of "events, dear boy" and while Corona Virus is more than enough "events", all the major meteorological groups are forecasting an unusual heavy hurricane season, with more named storms, more named hurricanes and more making US landfall. The season starts on June 1st and what if you have whole cities and communities being ordered to evacuate while technically under stay at home orders, obviously any stay at home orders get lifted but what happens hospitals with already over stretched healthcare workers, and leaving aside any potential tragic loss of life, any physical damage and the (perceived or otherwise) response of local and federal government?
 
Last edited:
Emily Davison

Emily Davison

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2013
Messages
33,348
owedtojoy said:
Time to cut to the chase here.

Barring accidents or Events, Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee for President in the November election. He still had to name a VP, but that will be someone who will assist his election chances. We can assume Donald Trump will stick with Mike Pence as his running mate.

This is early, but polls are being taken, pundits are writing, attack ads are already on the air, and plenty is happening.

Betting Markets:

Trump is Even Money favourite, with Joe Biden at 3/2. A month ago, those would have been poor odds for an incumbent President with a first class economy. Now with a pandemic raging, and an economic meltdown in progress, those may not be bad odds at all. It is basically a two-horse race with no great advantage to either side - yet. Election Betting Odds

Polls:

Biden leads in the generic Real Clear Politics aggregate poll of polls.

Election 2020BidenTrumpSpread
RCP Average48.342.5Biden +5.8

Not a bad lead, but it will change.

Key States

The focus will be on the swing states. In 2016 Trump pulled out an unlikely win by taking Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as Florida, by narrow margins. He got the biggest Electoral College vote ever for a President with a popular vote minority. This year he has to repeat that triumph.

Election 2020BidenTrumpSpread
Florida47.046.8Biden +0.2
Wisconsin46.744.0Biden +2.7
Pennsylvania47.343.5Biden +3.8

At the moment, he is behind in some of these. But again, with Conventions to come, and the real campaign to swing into action (July? August?), those margins will change.

www.realclearpolitics.com

RealClearPolitics - Election 2020 - General Election: Trump vs. Biden

RealClearPolitics - Election 2020 - General Election: Trump vs. Biden
www.realclearpolitics.com www.realclearpolitics.com

In this Expanded Battleground,

View attachment 24133

  • Minnesota and New Hampshire Lean Democrat
  • Texas, Georgia and North Carolina Lean Republican
  • Ohio and Iowa are anomalies. After voting for George W Bush they voted for Obama twice, then for Trump in 2016.
  • Nevada, Colorado and Virginia voted for Obama and Hillary Clinton, and barring events are probably Democratic this time out.
  • Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the "swingiest" states. All voted for Trump last time.
    • Florida voted Republican in 2000, 2004 and 2016, while voting for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in 1992, 1996, 2008 and 2012.
    • Florida, where Trump now has taken up as his 2nd residence after the White House, may also be Leaning Republican
    • Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania voted Democrat since 1992, except in 2016.
    • Arizona voted Democrat in 1996, but Republican ever since. However, polling is giving it a Blue tinge, and Republicans lost a Senate seat here in 2018.
There are also Congressional Districts up for grabs in Maine and Nebraska, two states where Electoral College votes goes by District, with the State's two extra votes (the Senatorial ones) going by the majority in the State.

Policies:

Coronavirus is not going to go away, and an ongoing Presidential response will be front and centre. Plus, a punishing economic recession and a stuttering recovery will focus minds wonderfully. In the wake of a deadly pandemic, healthcare will also roil the election and both candidates' supporters.

There is also the key issue of a transparent and fair vote. If Coronavirus continues, it will inhibit visits to polling stations to vote, and an alternate, like postal voting, may have to be found.

We will also hear a lot about Creepy Joe, Sleepy Joe, Locker Room Talk, Going After Her Like a Bitch, Grabbing By The You-Know-Where, Dementia, Stormy Daniels, Burisma, Trump University, Mueller, Bankruptcies, Putin, Moscow Trump Tower, and maybe even proper E-mail Server Protocol. The noise may drown out discussion of important issues, but that is really up to the candidates, the media and the electorate.

Ok, Seconds Out! Back to your corners and come out fighting.
Click to expand...
You think misogyny is noise. Interesting take on

- going after her like a bitch
- locker room talk
- Grabbing by the you know where

You left out the racism angle entirely. Mexicans are rapists etc. Is that ‘noise’ too.
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
9,616
Well, I'll throw in my 100 Euro here and predict a comfortable Biden win in November. Trump's four years in office have left America more divided internally, and more isolated internationally, than at any time in its history.

It was the healthcare issue that gave the Democrats the House in 2018 and nothing has been done in the interim by Republicans to improve things, other than to fight tooth and nail in court to have Obamacare in its entirety struck down.

The economy is in meltdown and won't have got back on its feet by polling day. The virus can't be blamed on Trump or the GOP but their non-reaction to its imminence and the subsequent explosion of cases, chaotic PPE fiasco and lack of testing equipment is all theirs to own and explain.

Those who stayed at home in 2016 because they hated Clinton will come out to vote this time (or mail in) and most independents are embarrassed by Trump. The big obstacle for Democrats will be Republican gerrymandering.

Trump gone, Biden in.
Senate 50/50
House will stay Blue.

I'll pick up my winnings before Christmas, so have it ready.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
52,583
Emily Davison said:
You think misogyny is noise. Interesting take on

- going after her like a bitch
- locker room talk
- Grabbing by the you know where

You left out the racism angle entirely. Mexicans are rapists etc. Is that ‘noise’ too.
Click to expand...
I can only put up my hands and plead Guity on that one.

Rape, racism and misogyny are important, and I believe Trump to be a guilty of all three. Biden halso has accusations of being handsy with women, and at least one former staffer has come forward with an assault allegation.

These are issues of character and credibility, and voters should not ignore them. They have been hovering over Trump (and Biden, too) for years, and hardly need to be rehearsed again and again and again .....

But there are also critical issues of governance and national well-being at stake that make this election one above the ordinary. The last election got trivialised into obsession with E-Mail Server Protocols while issues like climate change got hardly a mention. That has to be reversed.

Trump's character is an open book at this stage, and opinions have been formed. The same is more or less true for Joe Biden, who has been in national politics for 50 years.

The issues of national policy and governance should be getting at least 50% of the focus. As Ronald Reagan asked Americans in 1980 "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?". Are they?
 
Last edited:
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
18,410
Has Biden been seen in the last few days? if you don't hear from him in the next day or so, the Dems are planning to replace him
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
52,583
Hewson said:
Well, I'll throw in my 100 Euro here and predict a comfortable Biden win in November. Trump's four years in office have left America more divided internally, and more isolated internationally, than at any time in its history.

It was the healthcare issue that gave the Democrats the House in 2018 and nothing has been done in the interim by Republicans to improve things, other than to fight tooth and nail in court to have Obamacare in its entirety struck down.

The economy is in meltdown and won't have got back on its feet by polling day. The virus can't be blamed on Trump or the GOP but their non-reaction to its imminence and the subsequent explosion of cases, chaotic PPE fiasco and lack of testing equipment is all theirs to own and explain.

Those who stayed at home in 2016 because they hated Clinton will come out to vote this time (or mail in) and most independents are embarrassed by Trump. The big obstacle for Democrats will be Republican gerrymandering.

Trump gone, Biden in.
Senate 50/50
House will stay Blue.

I'll pick up my winnings before Christmas, so have it ready.
Click to expand...
There are plausible scenarios where Trump gets a win ... e.g. the deaths due to Coronavirus taper off in May and the lockdowns are all lifted. The post-July economy may return to something approaching normality.

The whole episode dispels like a bad dream.

Both Obama and Reagan were re-elected with about 8% unemployment. Both engendered a feeling of optimism that the country was moving in the right direction ... Trump may do the same. But will he?

And will a benign scenario for ending the Coronavirus and re-ignting the economy unfold?

Bottom line: Democrats should not be complacent.
 
President Bartlet

President Bartlet

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 17, 2006
Messages
10,163
The Democrats need to be ready for the Rethuglicon and the orange idiot's dirty tricks and fake news because that is how they will run their campaign
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
35,134
owedtojoy said:
Bottom line: Democrats should not be complacent.
Click to expand...
I think there is very little danger of complacency but I don't think they should be over cautious and just react to Trump. They need to give people hope that a change will mean an improvement in "my economy"
 
P

Paddyc

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 30, 2009
Messages
11,090
Joe Biden raised $46.7 million in March, 70% of it online.

The average donation was $40.

This is pretty good going considering the campaign was mostly shut down for the month because of a national pandemic.

Meanwhile Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue raised $533 million from more than 4.3 million donors in the first quarter and it’s not all going to the presidential campaign.

ActBlue recorded a 50% increase in donations to House races compared to the same period in 2018, along with a 100% increase in Senate races compared to the first quarter of 2018.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
52,583
wombat said:
I think there is very little danger of complacency but I don't think they should be over cautious and just react to Trump. They need to give people hope that a change will mean an improvement in "my economy"
Click to expand...
I agree.

What is to Democrats' advantage is that the current recession, the second massive one in 12 years, this one even worse than the last, and the last one "the worst since the 1930s", their defences of the Social Security and Medicare looks like sound policy, and their passage of a Healthcare bill (albeit an imperfect one) looks like courageous foresight.

OTOH, Trump's shtick as "the only Republican to defend Social Security" in 2016 is looking like bloated rhetoric, and his attempt to repeal Obamacare without a replacement is looking totally out of whack with what is called for by the times we are in.

Will Democrats play to their advantages? They did in 2018.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
52,583
NYCKY said:
Great OP to kick it all off. It's still early days but the polls will undulate and will start to get more predictive, given that the election is just over six months away and it's effectively a two horse race. That said, COVID-19 might have an impact on signature collections for third party candidates and so it remains to be seen what impact they will have if any.

I'd agree with you on the five swingiest states but would shade Florida for Trump as of right now. I also think you are being a bit harsh putting Texas in the toss up column, yes Hillary made it closer than it was in a long time but Democrats have a hard ceiling of 44% in that state in Presidential elections and haven't breached that since Carter won the state in 1976.

I do think Georgia could be in play, turnout should be good with two Senate races, but the Democrats have had a tough time coming up with good candidates in this state. David Perdue is home and dry but the new Senator Kelly Loeffler is facing a bruising primary challenge which could impact her ultimate race in November. Georgia can be expensive and the Democrats don't really need it, doubt they will spend much time or resources in either Texas or Georgia but rather focus on the three mid west battle grounds of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania and try Arizona for insurance. All Biden needs to do is hold the Hillary states and take Pennsylvania and one of the other three.

All that said, the Corona Virus is the gorilla in the room here; what does this do in the short to near term, to the economy - does it show signs of recovery later in the year or continue in a deep recession, second wave, more lockdowns etc, to the healthcare system - is it overwhelmed, increased loss of life, to the conventions themselves, are they virtual, delayed or slimmed down (the Democratic one has already been pushed back and that has effects on campaign spending by the party). How does it impact voting, expanded early voting, vote by mail etc

There is also the other impact of "events, dear boy" and while Corona Virus is more than enough "events", all the major meteorological groups are forecasting an unusual heavy hurricane season, with more named storms, more named hurricanes and more making US landfall. The season starts on June 1st and what if you have whole cities and communities being ordered to evacuate while technically under stay at home orders, obviously any stay at home orders get lifted but what happens hospitals with already over stretched healthcare workers, and leaving aside any potential tragic loss of life, any physical damage and the (perceived or otherwise) response of local and federal government?
Click to expand...
Most of the pundits see Texas as Salmon Pink - not a Toss Up, but leaning Republican. Some day it may go Blue, like its western neighbour New Mexico, but 2020 will not be the year, not unless this election turns into a complete Earthquake like 1932 or 1980.

I forgot about the Hurricane Season, and Trump has had a worse Hurricane history than any President, even Bush. If there is a catastrophic Hurricane this summer (a Katrina, Sandy or Maria), on top of a pandemic and an economic meltdown in Election Year, then surely the Napoleonic question would have to be asked; Is this a lucky General? And if he isn't, does the US need an Unlucky President?
 
J

Jack Walsh

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 26, 2015
Messages
12,221
A phenomenon I have long been fascinated with is the illusion that if someone wins something or indeed if someone is wealthy, by definition, they are smart.
Ignored are issues such as luck and circumstances

We saw it here aplenty 15 years ago.
Morons who bought land with borrowed money and initially made a packet.
People called them “shrewd”, they had "the knack" etc
Even people like Sean Quinn, we were told he was the cleverest of the clever when he was someone who in hindsight was a gombeen chancer whose luck ran out spectacularly

The admittedly overused Tyson quote applies “They all think they have a plan till they get smacked in the face"

The more and more I see of Trump I have to side with the likelihood that he is thick as a plank (whatever few brains he ever possessed are totally fried at this stage)

The occasional plaudits that suggest he is an arch schemer not to be underestimated has ingrained itself in many psyches.
Most of all, Trump has managed to create a myth that he wont be beaten.
This is really important

When you endure a stomach churning loss, it really affects the psyche

I was once involved with a talented and hard working team that endured a sickening loss in a final to a bunch of chancers (full of mouths and slackers who were always on the beer and messing)
No matter how hard I tried to tell them it was just a random thing, if the game were played 10 times they'd win 9, but this was that once.
Keep doing what you are doing and keep your heads and you will win.
Even though we won the following year and easily, the same team that had beaten us previous year got fairly close at one stage, and you could sense all through team the doubts emerging, you could sense it in the supporters "here we go again”

Complacency needs to be avoided but you cannot go too far the other way and be pessimistic, that will become ingrained and damage.

Look at polls now, Dems and Biden have comfortable leads.
But then ask the 55% or so people who say they want Trump out "who do you think will win"
Up to 60% say Trump will win

The Dems are doing most things right, their opponents are all over the place but deep down there is fear (largely because the stakes are so high)

In electoral terms, the perfect example is the 1997 UK election.
No matter what leads Labour had in polls, most people still thought Tories would pull it off.
Right up till polling day
In fact when the exit poll came out predicting a Labour landslide, people I spoke to in mins afterwards were unconvinced.
This of course is hokum, but if it gets ingrained, it is still dangerous

Look even at our election in 2011 and the amount of people who simply would not accept that FF were going to get incinerated. A belief that they somehow had the “touch”, come election day they would still pull out 50-60 seats somehow.

This is where Dems are right now.
Nearly everything is set for a win but the fear is palpable

But a warning from history and not just applying to elections, when luck runs out and hokum inevitably gets busted, those who had ridden that wave don’t tend to lose, they tend to get absolutely hammered.

A material majority of eligible voters in America appear to want rid of Trump, just as they did the Tories and FF, but the US is different and unlike Ireland and UK, there are both legal and semi legal ways in America that the will of voters can be supressed.

That is a wider discussion to the above one concerning momentum/fear equilibrium but needs ventilation.

For now, let’s just be clear, to suggest (especially cornered with the prospect of election defeat looming) that Trump is not capable of at least trying to pull some outrageous stunt that almost any first world country would consider unlawful would be naïve in the extreme
 
livingstone

livingstone

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
26,629
On election outcomes, it is much too early. Trump should be favoured. He had a decent economy pre-C19, he has massive advantages in having the bully pulpit of the Presidency (one reason incumbents lose relatively infrequently) and he now has a national emergency the origins at least of which were not of his making which should prompt a benefit of the doubt/rally around the flag effect. The problem of course is that he has the potential to squander all those advantages. It is just too early to tell if he will.

Things that work in Biden's favour - he is a known quantity and known for good things. He is known to make gaffes (which is why - somewhat similar to Trump actually) it will be harder to use his gaffes against him. He is known as being pretty decent, honest, down to earth - the commuting Senator who overcame personal tragedy, the loyal VP to a popular former President, someone who gets working class anxieties etc.

He is not like Romney (reasonably unknown on the national stage in 2012 and so open to being defined negatively by Obama) or Clinton, who brought a lot of negative perception with her (fairly or not) and so any attack based on honesty, corruption etc was easier to stick whether the facts supported it or not. Biden is different - he cannot be defined afresh, and any attacks based on things people don't already believe about him (sexual predator, corrupt) will be harder to make stick. On the other hand, attacks around his cognitive abilities have the potential to play into prebaked notions around his gaffes.

The risk for Biden is primarily practical: Trump will be able to spend more than him, and Biden will be hamstrung by being unable to campaign for a number of months. The risk for Trump is that his campaign style works on someone people already don't really like. People like Biden. He's a likeable guy. He's the sort fo guy lots of Americans would want to go for a beer with. This is why Trump feared him. So the risk for Trump is that when you just keep throwing sh1t at someone people like, it blows back on you. That is especially the case if your core case relies on 'this guy is corrupt, a sexual predator, a socialist' when people in the middle just look and see the attacks as not being in the realm of the realistic.

But campaigns change things, and I would think Biden's lead will narrow quite a lot. I still think he has less chance than Trump to be elected in November.

In terms of States, Trump is unlikely to have much window for expansion - the only Clinton states I can see being up for grabs will be Minnesota, New Hampshire and Nevada. All three I think are probably reaches because there is no sign that Trump has expanded his coalition beyond 2016 to improve his position in any of those three states.

Similarly, the more ambitious Biden targets are probably slightly irrelevant: in a world where he is winning Georgia or North Carolina or Arizona, he's probably already won the electoral college. They might affect his margin of victory, but they won't be the tipping point states. Ultimately, the test for Biden will be flipping the three closest rust belt states from 2016. Only tiny shifts in each are required - and if he manages a slight improvement compared to Clinton in MI, WI and PA, it seems unlikely that Trump will be in the position of flipping MN. So just those three states will be enough. Anything else will be a bonus.
 
J

Jack Walsh

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 26, 2015
Messages
12,221
livingstone said:
On election outcomes, it is much too early. Trump should be favoured. He had a decent economy pre-C19, he has massive advantages in having the bully pulpit of the Presidency (one reason incumbents lose relatively infrequently) and he now has a national emergency the origins at least of which were not of his making which should prompt a benefit of the doubt/rally around the flag effect. The problem of course is that he has the potential to squander all those advantages. It is just too early to tell if he will.

Things that work in Biden's favour - he is a known quantity and known for good things. He is known to make gaffes (which is why - somewhat similar to Trump actually) it will be harder to use his gaffes against him. He is known as being pretty decent, honest, down to earth - the commuting Senator who overcame personal tragedy, the loyal VP to a popular former President, someone who gets working class anxieties etc.

He is not like Romney (reasonably unknown on the national stage in 2012 and so open to being defined negatively by Obama) or Clinton, who brought a lot of negative perception with her (fairly or not) and so any attack based on honesty, corruption etc was easier to stick whether the facts supported it or not. Biden is different - he cannot be defined afresh, and any attacks based on things people don't already believe about him (sexual predator, corrupt) will be harder to make stick. On the other hand, attacks around his cognitive abilities have the potential to play into prebaked notions around his gaffes.

The risk for Biden is primarily practical: Trump will be able to spend more than him, and Biden will be hamstrung by being unable to campaign for a number of months. The risk for Trump is that his campaign style works on someone people already don't really like. People like Biden. He's a likeable guy. He's the sort fo guy lots of Americans would want to go for a beer with. This is why Trump feared him. So the risk for Trump is that when you just keep throwing sh1t at someone people like, it blows back on you. That is especially the case if your core case relies on 'this guy is corrupt, a sexual predator, a socialist' when people in the middle just look and see the attacks as not being in the realm of the realistic.

But campaigns change things, and I would think Biden's lead will narrow quite a lot. I still think he has less chance than Trump to be elected in November.

In terms of States, Trump is unlikely to have much window for expansion - the only Clinton states I can see being up for grabs will be Minnesota, New Hampshire and Nevada. All three I think are probably reaches because there is no sign that Trump has expanded his coalition beyond 2016 to improve his position in any of those three states.

Similarly, the more ambitious Biden targets are probably slightly irrelevant: in a world where he is winning Georgia or North Carolina or Arizona, he's probably already won the electoral college. They might affect his margin of victory, but they won't be the tipping point states. Ultimately, the test for Biden will be flipping the three closest rust belt states from 2016. Only tiny shifts in each are required - and if he manages a slight improvement compared to Clinton in MI, WI and PA, it seems unlikely that Trump will be in the position of flipping MN. So just those three states will be enough. Anything else will be a bonus.
Click to expand...

I'd concur with most of that
I think statistically and polling wise Biden is clear favourite but the intangibles (incumbency, visibility and most of all ratf*king opportunities with voting due to crisis) shifts it back to a 50-50

I would disagree that Arizona in particular is in any way a stretch
As of now Biden is in an excellent position to win Arizona (and indeed Dems to take Senate seat)

Of States that Biden can take back based on all recent polling
I'd say he's 80% sure Michigan
75% PA
66% Arizona
60% Wisconsin
40% Florida
35% N Carolina
33% Iowa
30% Ohio
20% Georgia
10% Texas

For Trump
Hard to see where he can take any state he doesn't already have

I'd give him maybe a 20% chance in Nevada a 15% shot in New Hampshire and less than 10% Minnesota and really nothing beyond that

So the Dems own the map on present polling.
But again, it is the other factors that still make this a 50-50 race for me
 
Last edited:
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
52,583
I pretty much concur with the last two posts.
  • If this election had stayed "ordinary", it would be a 50-50 race, as it is at the moment. However:
  • The X Factor is the virus and the economic recession. They could work for Joe Biden (most likely). But if Trump turns it into a "Rage against the Elites" by blaming everyone but himself, and with a compliant "Experts disagree .... " media giving equal weight to sanity and paranoia, who knows?
  • The XX factor is the voting process. China and South Korea, the first countries to exit the pandemic, are still struggling to prevent a second upsurge. It is by no means a guarantee that polling places will be safe in November, or that election staff will be able to work. Democrats are right to promote voting by mail. Vote-by-mail is safe, secure and proven, but Trump could well veto legislation. The nightmare (shades of 1876) is key states contesting the State's Electoral College picks, and Legislatures trying to invalidate their State's votes. The Supreme Court cannot be trusted, and could well do a repeat of 2000. It would be a disaster for American democracy.
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
35,134
I think that Biden's pick for VP will be as important as McCain's was, for good or ill.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom