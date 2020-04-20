The Showdown: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden for US President 2020

owedtojoy
Time to cut to the chase here.
Barring accidents or Events, Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee for President in the November election. He still had to name a VP, but that will be someone who will assist his election chances. We can assume Donald Trump will stick with Mike Pence as his running mate.
This is early, but polls are being taken, pundits are writing, attack ads are already on the air, and plenty is happening.
Betting Markets:
Trump is Even Money favourite, with Joe Biden at 3/2. A month ago, those would have been poor odds for an incumbent President with a first class economy. Now with a pandemic raging, and an economic meltdown in progress, those may not be bad odds at all. It is basically a two-horse race with no great advantage to either side - yet. Election Betting Odds
Polls:
Biden leads in the generic Real Clear Politics aggregate poll of polls.
|Election 2020
|Biden
|Trump
|Spread
|RCP Average
|48.3
|42.5
|Biden +5.8
Not a bad lead, but it will change.
Key States
The focus will be on the swing states. In 2016 Trump pulled out an unlikely win by taking Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as Florida, by narrow margins. He got the biggest Electoral College vote ever for a President with a popular vote minority. This year he has to repeat that triumph.
|Election 2020
|Biden
|Trump
|Spread
|Florida
|47.0
|46.8
|Biden +0.2
|Wisconsin
|46.7
|44.0
|Biden +2.7
|Pennsylvania
|47.3
|43.5
|Biden +3.8
At the moment, he is behind in some of these. But again, with Conventions to come, and the real campaign to swing into action (July? August?), those margins will change.
In this Expanded Battleground,
- Minnesota and New Hampshire Lean Democrat
- Texas, Georgia and North Carolina Lean Republican
- Ohio and Iowa are anomalies. After voting for George W Bush they voted for Obama twice, then for Trump in 2016.
- Nevada, Colorado and Virginia voted for Obama and Hillary Clinton, and barring events are probably Democratic this time out.
- Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the "swingiest" states. All voted for Trump last time.
- Florida voted Republican in 2000, 2004 and 2016, while voting for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in 1992, 1996, 2008 and 2012.
- Florida, where Trump now has taken up as his 2nd residence after the White House, may also be Leaning Republican
- Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania voted Democrat since 1992, except in 2016.
- Arizona voted Democrat in 1996, but Republican ever since. However, polling is giving it a Blue tinge, and Republicans lost a Senate seat here in 2018.
Policies:
Coronavirus is not going to go away, and an ongoing Presidential response will be front and centre. Plus, a punishing economic recession and a stuttering recovery will focus minds wonderfully. In the wake of a deadly pandemic, healthcare will also roil the election and both candidates' supporters.
There is also the key issue of a transparent and fair vote. If Coronavirus continues, it will inhibit visits to polling stations to vote, and an alternate, like postal voting, may have to be found.
We will also hear a lot about Creepy Joe, Sleepy Joe, Locker Room Talk, Going After Her Like a Bitch, Grabbing By The You-Know-Where, Dementia, Stormy Daniels, Burisma, Trump University, Mueller, Bankruptcies, Putin, Moscow Trump Tower, and maybe even proper E-mail Server Protocol. The noise may drown out discussion of important issues, but that is really up to the candidates, the media and the electorate.
Ok, Seconds Out! Back to your corners and come out fighting.