The Showdown: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden for US President 2020

A phenomenon I have long been fascinated with is the illusion that if someone wins something or indeed if someone is wealthy, by definition, they are smart.

Ignored are issues such as luck and circumstances



We saw it here aplenty 15 years ago.

Morons who bought land with borrowed money and initially made a packet.

People called them “shrewd”, they had "the knack" etc

Even people like Sean Quinn, we were told he was the cleverest of the clever when he was someone who in hindsight was a gombeen chancer whose luck ran out spectacularly



The admittedly overused Tyson quote applies “They all think they have a plan till they get smacked in the face"



The more and more I see of Trump I have to side with the likelihood that he is thick as a plank (whatever few brains he ever possessed are totally fried at this stage)



The occasional plaudits that suggest he is an arch schemer not to be underestimated has ingrained itself in many psyches.

Most of all, Trump has managed to create a myth that he wont be beaten.

This is really important



When you endure a stomach churning loss, it really affects the psyche



I was once involved with a talented and hard working team that endured a sickening loss in a final to a bunch of chancers (full of mouths and slackers who were always on the beer and messing)

No matter how hard I tried to tell them it was just a random thing, if the game were played 10 times they'd win 9, but this was that once.

Keep doing what you are doing and keep your heads and you will win.

Even though we won the following year and easily, the same team that had beaten us previous year got fairly close at one stage, and you could sense all through team the doubts emerging, you could sense it in the supporters "here we go again”



Complacency needs to be avoided but you cannot go too far the other way and be pessimistic, that will become ingrained and damage.



Look at polls now, Dems and Biden have comfortable leads.

But then ask the 55% or so people who say they want Trump out "who do you think will win"

Up to 60% say Trump will win



The Dems are doing most things right, their opponents are all over the place but deep down there is fear (largely because the stakes are so high)



In electoral terms, the perfect example is the 1997 UK election.

No matter what leads Labour had in polls, most people still thought Tories would pull it off.

Right up till polling day

In fact when the exit poll came out predicting a Labour landslide, people I spoke to in mins afterwards were unconvinced.

This of course is hokum, but if it gets ingrained, it is still dangerous



Look even at our election in 2011 and the amount of people who simply would not accept that FF were going to get incinerated. A belief that they somehow had the “touch”, come election day they would still pull out 50-60 seats somehow.



This is where Dems are right now.

Nearly everything is set for a win but the fear is palpable



But a warning from history and not just applying to elections, when luck runs out and hokum inevitably gets busted, those who had ridden that wave don’t tend to lose, they tend to get absolutely hammered.



A material majority of eligible voters in America appear to want rid of Trump, just as they did the Tories and FF, but the US is different and unlike Ireland and UK, there are both legal and semi legal ways in America that the will of voters can be supressed.



That is a wider discussion to the above one concerning momentum/fear equilibrium but needs ventilation.



For now, let’s just be clear, to suggest (especially cornered with the prospect of election defeat looming) that Trump is not capable of at least trying to pull some outrageous stunt that almost any first world country would consider unlawful would be naïve in the extreme