The Siteserv inquiry remains remarkably under reported despite being at the root of Ireland’s problems

The Siteserv inquiry remains remarkably under reported despite being at the root of Irelands problems

The Siteserv inquiry approaches it’s second birthday, has consumed €ms and is likely to cost more than Moriarty if completed and revisits the same old story...did Denis O’Brien make out like a bandit when FG in government because he had help, effectively Moriarty for slow learners, but this time it’s exceptionally under reported, is very low key and over 50% of the peiople I asked don’t even know it’s occuring.

It’s at the core of what’s wrong with Ireland - the insider crony “heads I win, tails you lose” capitalism that has bled Ireland dry for decades - TACA, the Galway tent, Ansbacher, the Maple 10, etc., the same faces and the same over familiarity between state and a select few.

The Siteserv inquiry should be on the news every night - if the tax payer is going to bankroll a €100m inquiry they should be better informed.
 

I forgot all about this. I guess that was the intention.
 
luggage said:
I forgot all about this. I guess that was the intention.
It’s funny that for a government spending as much money as FG are on information services they’ve forgotten to include the information that’s at the heart to the biggest threat to our economy and democracy.
 
Cant understand why INM, Newstalk and Today fm arent running with this story.
 
Disillusioned democrat said:
The Siteserv inquiry approaches its second birthday, has consumed ms and is likely to cost more than Moriarty if completed and revisits the same old story...did Denis OBrien make out like a bandit when FG in government because he had help, effectively Moriarty for slow learners, but this time its exceptionally under reported, is very low key and over 50% of the peiople I asked dont even know its occuring.

Its at the core of whats wrong with Ireland - the insider crony heads I win, tails you lose capitalism that has bled Ireland dry for decades - TACA, the Galway tent, Ansbacher, the Maple 10, etc., the same faces and the same over familiarity between state and a select few.

The Siteserv inquiry should be on the news every night - if the tax payer is going to bankroll a 100m inquiry they should be better informed.
Good post but one should remember Susan loves to Sue all and sunder even when it's already in the public domain, sooner the better the Parasite is phuked off the better, and as for the party he benefits from...
 
Disillusioned democrat said:
It’s funny that for a government spending as much money as FG are on information services they’ve forgotten to include the information that’s at the heart to the biggest threat to our economy and democracy.
It is €5 million well spent. Or so we are told.
 
You know, one get's why this government are anxious to bury this.

But the media, the reporters. Jaysas, a lot of dirt bags with no spines about.

Except some very able women.

Hat tip to Gemma O'Doherty and Lucinda Creighton.
 
I'm quite cynical about these enquiries - they remind me of the UFO sightings the USAF used to plant when they wanted to test secret aeroplanes.:lol:
 
ger12 said:
You know, one get's why this government are anxious to bury this.

But the media, the reporters. Jaysas, a lot of dirt bags with no spines about.

Except some very able women.

Hat tip to Gemma O'Doherty and Lucinda Creighton.
I think the press’s interest in Siteserv and AGS’s follow through on Moriarty tell you a lot of what you NEED to know about Ireland.
 
While you're at it, look at this from Mark Tighe, Investigative Journo

Mark Tighe
‏@marktigheST
2h2 hours ago

Interesting timing on this. Denis O'Brien has released a statement calling for transparency from the Irish Times about alleged connections between reporter Peter Murtagh and Red Flag.
https://twitter.com/marktigheST
 
To be honest that Red Flag farce has me baffled...does anyone know how it’s connected to the Siteserv inquiry?

It seems like Denis O’Brien’s paranoia levels are increasing...he may have one too many skeletons in the closet.
 
Disillusioned democrat said:
Its funny that for a government spending as much money as FG are on information services theyve forgotten to include the information thats at the heart to the biggest threat to our economy and democracy.
Mick Caul@caulmick
11h11 hours ago

Varadkars Spin Unit will be renamed and no longer take part in campaigns such as #ProjectIreland2040 following a high-level review of its role and operations.

#SpinV
HereWeGoAgain said:
Mick Caul@caulmick
11h11 hours ago
Serious level of arrogance on display there...it’s almost as if Oliver Callan has called it...Varadkar nothing without his spin team...call it whatever you want, it’s €5m in tax payers money to make Varadkar look good despite having achieved nothing in his “career” while at the same time the real information the citizens should be getting is being filtered.

it’s bizarre that 50% of the media is in the hands of a man that not once, but twice now is the subject of a corruption inquiry (and even odder still that the FIRST one found him guilty of corruption, but the governmemt and AGS decided, meh!).
 
Disillusioned democrat said:
The Siteserv inquiry approaches its second birthday, has consumed ms and is likely to cost more than Moriarty if completed and revisits the same old story...did Denis OBrien make out like a bandit when FG in government because he had help, effectively Moriarty for slow learners, but this time its exceptionally under reported, is very low key and over 50% of the peiople I asked dont even know its occuring.

Its at the core of whats wrong with Ireland - the insider crony heads I win, tails you lose capitalism that has bled Ireland dry for decades - TACA, the Galway tent, Ansbacher, the Maple 10, etc., the same faces and the same over familiarity between state and a select few.

The Siteserv inquiry should be on the news every night - if the tax payer is going to bankroll a 100m inquiry they should be better informed.
Remember that it all started with the ex FG Minister, Ml Lowry.
Never forget.
 
SuirView said:
Remember that it all started with the ex FG Minister, Ml Lowry.
Never forget.
Bizarre how case after case against him gets spun out into the never-never...like he knows something that would damage FG below the waterline...like, maybe, how they got out of near financial unsustainable levels.
 
Does anyone know why the inquiry is costing so much....facts are facts, it shouldn’t require a legal team to walk through all the minutes of the meetings, the worksheets used to make the financial decisions, etc. - every business needs to preserve this for 7 years and they’re not open to legal interpretation, they’re just facts.

Gather the facts and let a judge decide, not drag it out in formal lawyered up inquiry mode.
 
The crux of the issue around Siteserv appears to be the inability of people to understand that entities can be less valuable than the debt secured against them.

It's not really that difficult. Think of negative equity. In this instance, a house is worth less than its debts. If you sell it on the open market, the sales proceeds will be less than the debt secured against it.

In my example, the purchaser of the new house does not get a 'debt write off'.
 
