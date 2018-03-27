The Siteserv inquiry remains remarkably under reported despite being at the root of Irelands problems



The Siteserv inquiry approaches it’s second birthday, has consumed €ms and is likely to cost more than Moriarty if completed and revisits the same old story...did Denis O’Brien make out like a bandit when FG in government because he had help, effectively Moriarty for slow learners, but this time it’s exceptionally under reported, is very low key and over 50% of the peiople I asked don’t even know it’s occuring.



It’s at the core of what’s wrong with Ireland - the insider crony “heads I win, tails you lose” capitalism that has bled Ireland dry for decades - TACA, the Galway tent, Ansbacher, the Maple 10, etc., the same faces and the same over familiarity between state and a select few.



The Siteserv inquiry should be on the news every night - if the tax payer is going to bankroll a €100m inquiry they should be better informed.