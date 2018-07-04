The Skripal affair: an act of war, & a war crime

cyberianpan
Skripal thought he was safe, after all, there was a spy swap
His daughter had difficulties dealing with the shame, but tried to stick with Russia
She was tailed to the UK
In an act of war, Putin's Russia tried to kill them, in a hallmark nasty way, whilst also revelling in their implausible denials
Use of such a nerve agent is of course also a war crime
2 more claimed now, hopefully they recover ...they weren't even targets of the war crime
Wiltshire pair poisoned by nerve agent novichok, say police
Where do Putin's wars begin and end ?
Well one thing is for sure:
His economy is tanking
His military is weak
All his efforts are on spying games...and of course... information terrorism
Sure who'd believe anything on the Internet ?
[video=youtube;_B0CyOAO8y0]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B0CyOAO8y0[/video]
But see, you are here aren't you ?
Cyp
