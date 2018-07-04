The Skripal affair: an act of war, & a war crime

Skripal thought he was safe, after all, there was a spy swap

His daughter had difficulties dealing with the shame, but tried to stick with Russia

She was tailed to the UK

In an act of war, Putin's Russia tried to kill them, in a hallmark nasty way, whilst also revelling in their implausible denials

Use of such a nerve agent is of course also a war crime

2 more claimed now, hopefully they recover ...they weren't even targets of the war crime

Wiltshire pair poisoned by nerve agent novichok, say police

Where do Putin's wars begin and end ?

Well one thing is for sure:
His economy is tanking
His military is weak

All his efforts are on spying games...and of course... information terrorism

Sure who'd believe anything on the Internet ?

[video=youtube;_B0CyOAO8y0]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B0CyOAO8y0[/video]

But see, you are here aren't you ?

Why did these latest two get poisoned, I wonder? Where they Russian spies too?
 
OP has transformed fully into a Zombie.
The Dawn of the dead is here NOW!.
 
cyberianpan said:
Nope

They encountered residue incidentally

Nothing in their backgrounds suggests any reason to target

Cyp
Click to expand...
There is already a great long thread on this. But as you are not up to speed - the woman Sturgess lived in a homeless hostel. You will note the medical officer said not to pick up syringes.
The theory seems to be the Skripals were spiked and the discarded novichok syringe survived (300m from the bench) the deep clean to be picked up and reused 4 months later by two junkies.
A bin outside her hostel is taped off.
No doubt the syringe will have Made in Russia on it.
Good job Charles and Camilla don't mainline.
 
Strawberry said:
How did they manage that when they live 10 miles away?
Click to expand...
They certainly had travelled into Salisbury in the putative infection time frame

Cordoning off off certain site(s) in Salisbury indicates that this is a line of inquiry

Cyp
 
cyberianpan said:
Skripal thought he was safe, after all, there was a spy swap

His daughter had difficulties dealing with the shame, but tried to stick with Russia

She was tailed to the UK

In an act of war, Putin's Russia tried to kill them, in a hallmark nasty way, whilst also revelling in their implausible denials

Use of such a nerve agent is of course also a war crime

2 more claimed now, hopefully they recover ...they weren't even targets of the war crime

Wiltshire pair poisoned by nerve agent novichok, say police

Where do Putin's wars begin and end ?

Well one thing is for sure:
His economy is tanking
His military is weak

All his efforts are on spying games...and of course... information terrorism

Sure who'd believe anything on the Internet ?

[video=youtube;_B0CyOAO8y0]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B0CyOAO8y0[/video]

But see, you are here aren't you ?

Cyp
Click to expand...
Congratulations Soup, another new thread to your list
 
gleeful said:
Lol. This is horsesh1t.
Click to expand...
What particular species of horsessh1t do you take it for?

There are so many post truth.

Is it

* A residue from the initial attack?

* A further escape from Porton Down, and there was no initial attack?

* An escape from Porton Down coincidental to the initial attack?

* A conspiracy to achieve unheard of overtime hours in the same quarter by the Security Services, Police and local hospital?

I'm sure other possibilities may occur to you.
 
paddycomeback said:
There is already a great long thread on this. But as you are not up to speed - the woman Sturgess lived in a homeless hostel. You will note the medical officer said not to pick up syringes.
The theory seems to be the Skripals were spiked and the discarded novichok syringe survived (300m from the bench) the deep clean to be picked up and reused 4 months later by two junkies.
A bin outside her hostel is taped off.
No doubt the syringe will have Made in Russia on it.
Good job Charles and Camilla don't mainline.
Click to expand...
Yes, I had seen the syringe theory

As said at this stage, it has been established as incidental in the sense that these two were not intended targets

Cyp
 
As no one here has a sense of humour left, it falls to me to remind you that Sturgess and Rowley were originally thought by police to have been victims of contaminated heroin or crack cocaine.

After attending a Baptist Church Fair.
 
Somebody has it in for couples in the Wiltshire area.:shock:...stay safe,stay single... :rolleyes:
 
Massey said:
Dont mind cyp, he it the village idiot around here.

Amusing at times, a complete loon mostly.
Click to expand...
Is there a full moon soon?, or maybe op forgot to collect his prescription for a week and it shows .
 
cyberianpan said:
They certainly had travelled into Salisbury in the putative infection time frame

Cordoning off off certain site(s) in Salisbury indicates that this is a line of inquiry

Cyp
Click to expand...
So if I understand this correctly it happened like this.
Russian agents used a syringe to inject the Skripals door handle ( is it a soft version of handle) these agents just left this evidence lying at the scene. Shortly after this (before the official clean up) a pair of junkies found this syringe and carried it off. Then some months later they used this syringe to inject themselves.
Hmmmm, are junkies normally so frugal to pick up and hoard used syringes months in advance.
Truth is indeed stranger than fiction.
 
Last edited:
derryman said:
So if I understand this correctly it happened like this.
Russian agents used a syringe to inject the Skripals door handle ( is it a soft version of handle) these agents just left this evidence lying at the scene. Shortly after this (before the official clean up) a pair of junkies found this syringe and carried it off. Then some months later they used this syringe to inject themselves.
Hmmmm, are junkies normally so frugal to pick up and hoard used syringes months in advance.
Truth is indeed stranger than fiction.
Click to expand...
The syringe part is just a theory thusfar

The sites isolated are reasonably limited

Truth will out

Cyp
 
derryman said:
So if I understand this correctly it happened like this.
Russian agents used a syringe to inject the Skripals door handle ( is it a soft version of handle) these agents just left this evidence lying at the scene. Shortly after this (before the official clean up) a pair of junkies found this syringe and carried it off. Then some months later they used this syringe to inject themselves.
Hmmmm, are junkies normally so frugal to pick up and hoard used syringes months in advance.
Truth is indeed stranger than fiction.
Click to expand...
What I'm reading elsewhere on the net is that the woman was homeless and bin diving when she came across something, not necessarily a syringe, which contaminated her, then she contaminated the man.
 
