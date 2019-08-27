The stunning hypocrisy of the PR machine behind Greta Thunberg

cozzy121 said: All the hatred an bile that this young lady has generated. Her only crime in shouting that the emperor has no clothes and we are destroying the earth's climate.

Fair play to her, she has done more in her few years than many have done in a lifetime. Click to expand...

The problem though, is that a life cycle assessment for this trip has not been done. I cannot believe that the large number of advisers and experts in this group did not manage to do what is, after all, the foundation of environmentalism. You work out, cradle to grave, the CO2 costs, and choose the lowest option.What this means is that while Greta herself is trying to at in an environmentally friendly manner (and does so generally, by reducing her food and travel emissions), them machine behind her is clueless to the environmental campaign and puts itself in a rather hypocritical position. It pushes the message of environmentalism by contributing to using the higher emissions pathway.I believe the Greta is sincere and obviously will accept that a youth with no formal training in science or engineering, will make mistakes. But those behind her?