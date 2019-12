A small note of irony, as ISIS was defeated in the south, Israel which had left them alone all through the war, shelled ISIS elements trying to take refuge in Israeli-held Golan.



Another note of irony, Syrian government forces used recently 'reconciled' i.e. changed sides, rebels to help eliminate the ISIS pocket off Golan. Reportedly they carried out wholesale killings of captured ISIS fighters and supporters leading over 200 ISIS to surrender to the SAA.



That's something to note though, some of the rebel factions are still under arms they have just 'reconciled' with the Assad government. I think this is true in many parts of Syria.



As a result of the Syrian government victory in the south, UN troops are to return to the Golan border. Presumably this includes the Irish Army company there.



Re Idlib, we're inching towards endgame here, but it's a bit more complicated than it looks.



This is because early this year, Russia, Turkey and (reluctantly) Assad agreed to a kind of truce there which would be monitored by Turkish troops - 'observation posts' - which ring Idlib now and which basically means that the Idlib operation needs Turkish approval before it goes ahead.



For for the time being what Turkey Russia and Syria have apparently agreed is that government forces will be cleared to retake the city of Jis al Shugour, which fell in 2015, and where the SAA/NDF garrison was massacred, but no further.



Meanwhile, Turkey says it and its proxy forces ( I can't think of polite way to say this anymore) will attack the 'exremists' in Idlib - principally the AQ linked Nusra/HTS. Doesn't sound like a workable long term plan to me, but apparently in the short term that's what's going to happen.