You want random?



Here goes: my wife ordered a shedload of stationery last week online for her business. The firm offers presents with orders (usually crap stuff that isn't selling so they buy it cheap as a joblot. She chose two bins for our kitchen. Infra-red bins.



They have proximity sensors so when you approach them within a specific area the top flips open meaning that you don't get your hands dirty.



Some places don't always offer the choice of gift so you get some strange stuff landing on your doorstep. One order for toner cartridges came with a deep fat frier. I don't know how the jumped from toner to chips but they seemingly decided that someone who prints a lot probably needs chips.



Another time they included a remote control helicopter. That thing was fun. Still have it if anyone wants it. Takes a while to learn how to control it.



Oh, and yesterday I made a quiche with lardons, 6 eggs, creme fraiche and grated gruyére. Sorry, it was emmenthal. C'est magnifique, mais ce n'est pas la gruyére.



Anyway, if ever I wanted to photograph a dish I'd made this was the time. But I didn't. I ate it instead.