The Third Year of the Trump Presidency

The upside for him is that a dip in support amongst white voters without college is probably recoverable. But the reason it has probably dipped is that the news clips start to be dominated by that same group having to work without pay, having Trump defenders claim it is like a 'vacation'. This is also a demographic that might support the wall - but when forced to confront a choice between them and people like them going without pay, or a wall, it seems like a lot of them want to end the shutdown.So Trump's now in a difficult spot. He could recover amongst the white non-college demographic. But it would probably require an end to the shutdown. And Dems have no incentive to end it on terms favorable to Trump given the polling. Which means dealing with the fallout of not delivering a wall. And because Trump backed himself into a corner, he can no longer paint border security, more staffing, immigration reforms as a win. He made this all about a wall. An actual wall. Anything less is now, by his own standards, a failure.Or he can keep the shutdown going. But doing that probably means more and more stories of ordinary families - the sort of families that white voters without college degrees empathise with - going without pay. And eventually being unable to pay rent or mortgages, or put food on the table.