The time has come for unionists to decide what kind of United Ireland they can accept Unionists may be jubilant to have shut Sinn Fein out of power, but they cannot escape the fact their project marches on

Champagne hasn’t been on the shopping list for Northern Irish unionists for a while now. A combination of horrendous election results at home and betrayal in the form of a border thrust down the Irish sea by their supposed allies in London gave little cause for celebration. And yet, last Friday as Sinn Fein were shut out of government in the Republic of Ireland, by a previously unthinkable alliance between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, one could imagine unionists rushing out across the province in search of that most celebratory sparkling drinks.The campaign for a United Ireland appeared to have been set back, perhaps by many years. Such an assessment of the political environment in Ireland is undoubtedly true. But any unionists reaching for champagne flutes should consider a much deeper, more fundamental, truth